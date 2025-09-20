Highland League results round-up: Banks o’ Dee beat champions and league leaders Brora Rangers

Banks o’ Dee came from behind to beat Breedon Highland League champions and leaders Brora Rangers 3-1 at Spain Park.

The Cattachs started well and Craig MacKenzie gave them the lead, but the Aberdeen side responded as Liam Duell bagged a brace and Mark Gilmour got their other goal.

Victory means Dee are now sixth in the table and unbeaten in seven league outings stretching back to August 13.

Meanwhile, for Brora this loss ends a run of seven straight wins in the league, but they remain at the top of the table on goal difference.

Early action

Despite playing into the breeze it was Brora who dominated the early exchanges, with neat link-up play between Shane Sutherland and Tony Dingwall causing Dee problems.

Only a timely Zack Stephen block stopped Robbie Thompson tapping the Cattachs into a sixth minute lead, then from the resultant inswinging Dingwall corner on the left Mark Nicolson headed against the right post.

Shortly after Dingwall stung goalkeeper Daniel Hoban’s palms with a shot from 25 yards, but in the 13th minute Brora took the lead.

Dingwall’s delivery from the right found the feet of Sutherland at the edge of the penalty area and with his back to goal the striker’s lay-off picked out the untracked run of MacKenzie, who burst through on goal and finished calmly from 12 yards.

But out of nothing with their first meaningful foray forward Banks o’ Dee equalised in the 20th minute.

Gilmour’s excellent pass released Duell into some space on the left side of the box and the striker lashed a fine low finish into the bottom right corner beyond goalkeeper Cammy Mackay.

Back came Brora with another chance, but Hoban made a good block after Thompson broke in behind the Dee defence.

However, the Aberdeen outfit were coming more into the contest and Duell swept wide from close range after being teed up by Kane Winton following a Mark Reynolds free-kick.

On 35 minutes Dee took the lead. Sam Pugh’s free-kick on the right was nodded down by Winton, Duell’s angled effort was parried by Mackay and with the visitors unable to clear Gilmour flicked the rebound into the net from close range.

Before the break Gilmour’s shot on the turn from 14 yards was well-held by Mackay, while at the other Sutherland’s pinpoint pass found MacKenzie in the box, but he was unable to hit the target.

Hosts strike again

Three minutes into the second period Banks o’ Dee got their third. Duell found the net after intercepting Colin Williamson’s attempted pass back to Mackay at the edge of the box.

In the 50th minute Duell almost completed his hat-trick, but his powerful header from Pugh’s corner on the right was brilliantly saved by Mackay.

Three minutes later Mackay denied Duell once more with a good block after he raced onto Pugh’s through ball.

After this flurry Brora had plenty of pressure as they tried to come back, but clear-cut chances were hard to come by, although they were denied by the woodwork after 74 minutes.

Alex Cooper’s cross from the left broke for Sutherland, whose first time shot from the edge of the box crashed back off the left post.

But that was as close as the Cattachs came to scoring again as Dee held firm.

Brechin City 6-2 Forres Mechanics

Brechin City moved to within a point of the top of the table by beating Forres Mechanics at Glebe Park.

Mitch Taylor’s early strike and Finlay Allan’s counter had the Hedgemen two up, but Calum Frame pulled one back for the Can-Cans on the stroke of half-time.

There was a flurry of goals in the second half. Grady McGrath made it 3-1 to Brechin, before Frame netted again for Forres.

But then Allan, Kieran Sweeney and Cillian Sheridan scored to wrap up the points for Brechin.

Buckie Thistle 0-0 Huntly

Buckie Thistle and Huntly drew at Victoria Park and remain 10th and ninth respectively in the Highland League table.

The sides will meet again next Saturday at Christie Park in first round of the Scottish Cup.

Clachnacuddin 7-0 Rothes

Clachnacuddin’s good run continued as they racked up seven goals against Rothes at Grant Street Park.

The Speysiders handed a debut to new signing Jordan Laidlaw, who joined on Thursday from Strathspey Thistle.

The Lilywhites broke the deadlock just before half-time when Troy Cooper found the net.

After the break Clach added impressively to their tally as Struan Coli, Allan MacPhee and Cooper scored, while James Anderson got a hat-trick.

Deveronvale 1-3 Formartine United

Formartine United went level on points with Brora at the top of the table by coming from behind to beat Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park in a contest where both sides finished with 10 men.

Captain Jamie MacLellan gave the Banffers an early lead, but Hamish Ritchie equalised in the second half for United.

Formartine then had captain Graeme Rodger sent off, but that didn’t stop them from going ahead thanks to Rory McAllister’s goal.

Vale then had player-manager Garry Wood sent off and Brody Alberts put the icing on the cake for the visitors by getting their third.

Fraserburgh 4-1 Strathspey Thistle

Fraserburgh made it six wins in a row by getting the better of Strathspey Thistle at Bellslea.

Sean Butcher got the ball rolling for the Broch with a brace, while Scott Barbour and Lewis Duncan were also on target in the first period.

Sub Dylan Lawrence got a consolation for the Grantown Jags in the second half.

Fraserburgh are fourth in the division just a point adrift of the top two.

Inverurie Locos 1-0 Keith

Inverurie Locos made it back-to-back wins by edging past Keith at Harlaw Park.

Paul Coutts scored the only goal from the penalty spot after a foul on Jack McKenzie.

Coutts was sent off 10 minutes from time, but the Maroons were unable to conjure up an equaliser.

Nairn County 3-0 Turriff United

Nairn County made it four wins in a row by defeating Turriff United at Station Park.

The Wee County struck twice in the first 10 minutes through Ben Kelly and Fraser Dingwall.

Late on sub Paul Brindle completed the scoring for Nairn.

Wick Academy 0-1 Lossiemouth

Lossiemouth earned their second win of the season thanks to a second half strike from Aberdeen loanee Tristan Stephen against Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.