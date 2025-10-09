Highland League Can you name these 10 Highland League grounds from the satellite images? A tough challenge for all Highland League experts. By Danny Law October 9 2025, 3:00 pm October 9 2025, 3:00 pm Share Can you name these 10 Highland League grounds from the satellite images? Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/highland-league/6854571/highland-league-grounds-satellite-images/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: Google Earth. Are you a Highland League aficionado? If so, then this may be the challenge for you. From the 10 satellite images below, how many Highland League grounds can you pick out? The answers are at the bottom of the page. Good luck! 1: A pitch next to a pitch Image: Google Earth 2: Plenty of neighbours Image: Google Earth. 3: Heartbreak Hotel Image: Google Earth. 4: Keanu’s team Image: Google Earth. 5: Down by the river Image: Google Earth. 6: Can you get this one? Image: Google Earth. 7: Take it for granted Image: Google Earth. 8: Keep it trimmed Image: Google Earth. 9: By the seaside Image: Google Earth. 10: The Provost’s preference Image: Google Earth. The Answers… Victoria Park, Buckie Thistle Harlaw Park, Inverurie Locos Dudgeon Park, Brora Rangers Harmsworth Park, Wick Academy Spain Park, Banks o’ Dee Mosset Park, Forres Mechanics Seafield Park, Strathspey Thistle Glebe Park, Brechin City Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh Christie Park, Huntly
