Can you name these 10 Highland League grounds from the satellite images?

Are you a Highland League aficionado? If so, then this may be the challenge for you.

From the 10 satellite images below, how many Highland League grounds can you pick out?

The answers are at the bottom of the page. Good luck!

1: A pitch next to a pitch

2: Plenty of neighbours

3: Heartbreak Hotel

4: Keanu’s team

5: Down by the river

6: Can you get this one?

7: Take it for granted

8: Keep it trimmed

9: By the seaside

10: The Provost’s preference

The Answers…