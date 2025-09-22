Meet the Highland League footballer who’s started a running club

Mark McLauchlan is proud of the community he has created since forming a running club and revealed it has also helped his football.

The Forres Mechanics captain and his partner Olivia Salway started MRY Run Club in January and it has quickly become popular.

MRY Run Club meet every Sunday at 10.30am at locations across Moray for a 5k before socialising after their run with coffee and a cake.

Explaining how MRY Run Club came to be, McLauchlan, who hails from Elgin, said: “I got the idea from TikTok.

“I saw a few videos of similar clubs in cities like Glasgow and I thought it would be something good to have up here.

“When I spoke to Olivia about it she thought it was a good idea and we made an Instagram page that night and it’s gone from there.

“With people seeing it on social media it took off quite quickly. Olivia does all the social media for it, so she deserves the credit.

‘Everyone is welcome’

“We run all around Moray. We’ve done Elgin, Lossiemouth, Hopeman, Fochabers and Findhorn so that we don’t always do the same route.

“I organise the route through the week and post it on our Whatsapp and Strava groups. We’ve got about 300 members on the Whatsapp chat.

“People dip in and out depending on what they’ve got on, but we get 20-30 every week and some weeks we’ve had more than 60 people coming along.

“We’ve had lots of different people come along from all walks of life.

“Olivia and I were speaking about it a couple of weeks ago, and we said: ‘Imagine if we hadn’t done it, we’d never have met all these people.’

“We’ve made lots of friends because of it and it’s really about the social side as much as the running.

“I think that’s why people enjoy it because it’s a nice community.

“Everyone is welcome, nobody is ever left behind or anything like that, we wait for everyone to finish and then we all go for a coffee and a cake.”

Importance of recovery

McLauchlan believes running on a Sunday has also helped his body recover from the rigours of playing for Forres in the Breedon Highland League every Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who will skipper the Can-Cans against Caledonian Braves in the first round of the Scottish Cup this weekend, added: “I’ve had quite a few footballers come along and use it as an active recovery tool, which is what I do.

“After playing 90 minutes on a Saturday running the next day isn’t always easy, but it really helps.

“Since we started in January I’ve noticed when I’ve been going to training on a Monday I feel better and my legs feel lighter.

“You could sit about and do nothing on a Sunday, but in terms of your body recovering after a game that’s worse for you.

“In football now there’s a big emphasis on recovery after games and the run club on a Sunday has definitely helped me in that regard.

“I also found pre-season easier because I was doing extra runs with the run club on a Wednesday night, as well as a Sunday.”

Social benefits

Beyond the physical benefits, McLauchlan says starting MRY Run Club has also boosted his confidence and communication skills.

“The main thing about it is the social side and when we first started I was a bit out of my depth,” he said.

“But I feel like I’ve really benefited from it on a personal note.

“When we started we didn’t know how many people would turn up and I was nervous about it.

“The first week we had around 10, but then the second week more than 40 people turned up, I was a bit overwhelmed and didn’t expect that many people.

“By week four, we had a run in Hopeman with more than 60 people, and speaking in front of that many people can be a bit daunting if you’re not used to it.

“Now that we’ve been doing it a while I find it a lot easier approaching people and being able to speak to new people.

“For me, personally, it’s made a big difference.”