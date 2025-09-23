School to benefit from new Fraserburgh FC charity kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

School to benefit from new Fraserburgh FC charity kit

The Broch are releasing a tartan shirt to commemorate their 115th anniversary.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Willie West, wearing the Broch's new tartan shirt, and Sharon Purdie, deputy head teacher at Westfield School. Photo by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh's Willie West, wearing the Broch's new tartan shirt, and Sharon Purdie, deputy head teacher at Westfield School. Photo by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A local school will benefit from the new third kit launched by Fraserburgh FC to celebrate their 115th anniversary.

The Bellslea outfit are releasing a new shirt featuring their official club tartan and Westfield School in the Broch will receive commission from every sale.

Westfield School supports pupils with complex additional support needs from primary one to post 16 years.

Fraserburgh’s record appearance-maker Willie West has modelled the new kit – which goes on sale at the club’s retail partner, Justrite, on Thursday – and revealed the charitable link-up has particular significance for him.

West’s son Nicky, aged six, has just started at Westfield and he said: “It’s quite special for me that two organisations which are close to my heart have come together.

“I think it’s a great decision by the club to partner with Westfield, the club does a lot of good stuff in the community.

“Nicky was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder last year. He’s non-speaking, he makes noises, he can say some words and he can sing songs.

Sharon Purdie and Willie West holding Fraserburgh’s new tartan shirt. Photo by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“He can’t have a conversation yet, however that may come in time, but Nicky has his own way of communicating which as a family we know well.

“From what I’ve heard I don’t think there are always enough spaces for all the children that may benefit from going to Westfield School.

“So as a family we were really pleased Nicky managed to get in. Parents we already know at the school only have good things to say about it.

“The teachers and pupil support assistants do a really good job of supporting the development of the children.”

School delighted to be considered

Sharon Purdie is deputy head teacher at Westfield School and she added: “As a school we’re really excited to be involved and really grateful that Fraserburgh Football Club considered us.

“There’s a great community spirit in Fraserburgh and we’re always grateful when people think about us and we receive donations.

“We’re always trying to offer our pupils wider experiences within the local community and any money we receive from sales of the kit will be put to good use in that regard.

“We’re trying to make our outdoor spaces at the school more engaging for outdoor learning, with any money we receive that’s the sort of thing we’ll be focusing on.”

Important to directors that kit provided community benefit

Fraserburgh have had two tartan kits in the past, but in October 2023 the Broch lodged an official club tartan with the Scottish Register of Tartans and they have been selling a range of products since then.

The club are currently engaging with the Breedon Highland League to get approval to wear their new top for matches.

Vice-chairman George Thom revealed how the strip and the link-up with Westfield School came about.

He said: “Traditionally 100, 125 or 150 years are perhaps more celebrated anniversaries but we thought ‘why not 115?’

“I noticed online that Inter Milan made a big deal of their 115th anniversary and launched a special kit.

Fraserburgh vice-chairman George Thom.

“Since we launched it, our official Fraserburgh FC tartan has been well-received and we’ve sold kilts, scarves, waistcoats and trousers.

“It felt like a good idea to commemorate the 115th anniversary with something linked to our tartan.

“For the directors it was also important to us that a local community organisation benefited.

“Westfield School, which does a lot of very good work in the local community, was chosen and the school will benefit financially from every strip sold.

“I need to thank Steven Donald from our official retail partner Justrite for his help in engaging Puma to produce this bespoke kit.”

Conversation