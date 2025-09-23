School to benefit from new Fraserburgh FC charity kit

A local school will benefit from the new third kit launched by Fraserburgh FC to celebrate their 115th anniversary.

The Bellslea outfit are releasing a new shirt featuring their official club tartan and Westfield School in the Broch will receive commission from every sale.

Westfield School supports pupils with complex additional support needs from primary one to post 16 years.

Fraserburgh’s record appearance-maker Willie West has modelled the new kit – which goes on sale at the club’s retail partner, Justrite, on Thursday – and revealed the charitable link-up has particular significance for him.

West’s son Nicky, aged six, has just started at Westfield and he said: “It’s quite special for me that two organisations which are close to my heart have come together.

“I think it’s a great decision by the club to partner with Westfield, the club does a lot of good stuff in the community.

“Nicky was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder last year. He’s non-speaking, he makes noises, he can say some words and he can sing songs.

“He can’t have a conversation yet, however that may come in time, but Nicky has his own way of communicating which as a family we know well.

“From what I’ve heard I don’t think there are always enough spaces for all the children that may benefit from going to Westfield School.

“So as a family we were really pleased Nicky managed to get in. Parents we already know at the school only have good things to say about it.

“The teachers and pupil support assistants do a really good job of supporting the development of the children.”

School delighted to be considered

Sharon Purdie is deputy head teacher at Westfield School and she added: “As a school we’re really excited to be involved and really grateful that Fraserburgh Football Club considered us.

“There’s a great community spirit in Fraserburgh and we’re always grateful when people think about us and we receive donations.

“We’re always trying to offer our pupils wider experiences within the local community and any money we receive from sales of the kit will be put to good use in that regard.

“We’re trying to make our outdoor spaces at the school more engaging for outdoor learning, with any money we receive that’s the sort of thing we’ll be focusing on.”

Important to directors that kit provided community benefit

Fraserburgh have had two tartan kits in the past, but in October 2023 the Broch lodged an official club tartan with the Scottish Register of Tartans and they have been selling a range of products since then.

The club are currently engaging with the Breedon Highland League to get approval to wear their new top for matches.

Vice-chairman George Thom revealed how the strip and the link-up with Westfield School came about.

He said: “Traditionally 100, 125 or 150 years are perhaps more celebrated anniversaries but we thought ‘why not 115?’

“I noticed online that Inter Milan made a big deal of their 115th anniversary and launched a special kit.

“Since we launched it, our official Fraserburgh FC tartan has been well-received and we’ve sold kilts, scarves, waistcoats and trousers.

“It felt like a good idea to commemorate the 115th anniversary with something linked to our tartan.

“For the directors it was also important to us that a local community organisation benefited.

“Westfield School, which does a lot of very good work in the local community, was chosen and the school will benefit financially from every strip sold.

“I need to thank Steven Donald from our official retail partner Justrite for his help in engaging Puma to produce this bespoke kit.”