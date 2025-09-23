Highland League digest: Scottish Cup countdown for Nairn County and Clachnacuddin; plus transfer latest

Manager Wayne Mackintosh has thanked Nairn County’s board for giving them the best chance to progress in the Scottish Cup.

The Wee County have been drawn away to Lowland League side Berwick Rangers in the first round of the national tournament this weekend.

Once Nairn were paired with the Wee Gers Mackintosh asked his directors if the squad could break up the journey by travelling on Friday and staying overnight, rather than undertaking all of the 224-mile trip on Saturday.

His wish has been granted and Nairn will stop off in Dunfermline on Friday evening.

Mackintosh said: “Staying over breaks up the journey a bit. It’s not the best for the players to be sitting on a bus for the length of the time it would take to get to Berwick in one go because you stiffen up.

“I know there’s obviously a cost attached to doing it, but I’m absolutely delighted that the club has made it happen.

“Since I became manager I haven’t asked for a lot, but this is something we requested and I’m glad the club are on board with it.

“The Scottish Cup is a one-off and I’m delighted the club is backing us in this way. It will give us the best chance to get a positive result.

“Hopefully we can get a result. Everyone wants to play at the best level possible and for Highland League players the Scottish Cup provides that opportunity.

“If you can get through a couple of rounds anything is possible.”

Togetherness key for Wee County

Mackintosh was appointed Nairn boss in April and his charges will head south this weekend in good form following a four-match winning streak.

Mackintosh believes the togetherness within the County camp has been an important factor in their good start to the campaign, which sees them sitting seventh in the Breedon Highland League.

He added: “We had a couple of nights away in pre-season for a training camp. Getting everyone away together is really good craic and I think that’s helped with our togetherness this season.

“I don’t think we had the same togetherness last season. I don’t think any one person was to blame, but I felt as a player last season there was a bit of a divide between senior players and younger ones.

“It didn’t feel like everyone was pulling in the same direction, but I think we’re all singing from the same hymn sheet now and I think we’re moving forward as a team.”

Davidson does his bit for Clach

Conor Gethins has hailed Scott Davidson for helping Clachnacuddin in their hour of need.

The attacker left the Lilywhites at the end of last season to pursue other opportunities away from football.

But in recent weeks Clach’s squad has been depleted due to a raft of injuries and manager Gethins asked Davidson if he’d be willing to rejoin the Inverness outfit.

The 31-year-old has obliged and has featured as a substitute in four of their last five matches.

Davidson could also be involved this weekend when Kilwinning Rangers visit Grant Street Park in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

Gethins said: “Scott came back before the North of Scotland Cup semi-final against Ross County (on September 3) and it’s been great to be able to call on him.

“He’s been with us since then and has come off the bench a few times now.

“He did really well on Saturday against Rothes and almost scored. You can see he’s got that bit of class about him when he gets his left foot wound up.

“Scott’s helping us out just now, he’s starting a new career and is learning to become a barber.

“Due to that he hasn’t been at training but when I asked him he said he’d do whatever he could to help us out.

“Scott’s a great guy and one of the nicest people I’ve ever met and I really appreciate what he’s been doing for us when we’ve had so many players out.”

Transfer latest

Banks o’ Dee’s Andy Hunter and Brechin City’s Spencer Moreland have both been placed on the transfer list.

Striker Hunter arrived at Spain Park in the summer of 2024 from fellow Breedon Highland League side Huntly.

The 31-year-old former Inverurie Locos player netted 14 goals last season and helped Dee win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, while this term he’s scored three times.

Given his experience at Highland League level Hunter is likely to command plenty of interest.

Meanwhile, midfielder Moreland is also available for a move. The 21-year-old ex-St Johnstone player has been with Brechin for the last two years and has featured regularly for the Glebe Park outfit.

Other clubs have already been notified about Hunter and Moreland’s availability.

Moroney make Vale switch

Elsewhere, Deveronvale have completed the signing of Grant Moroney on a permanent basis from Formartine United.

The defender initially joined the Banffers on loan in June, but has now completed a permanent switch to Princess Royal Park.

Vale player-manager Garry Wood said: “We’re delighted to have Grant join us permanently.

“He initially came to us on loan but quickly settled into the group and made a positive impact.

“Once Grant expressed his interest in staying with us long-term, we didn’t hesitate to arrange a permanent transfer.”

Huntly’s Brodie Allen has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

The striker joined the Black and Golds from Lossiemouth in January 2022, but was transfer-listed last month.

However, now Allen, 27, has put pen to paper on a new deal at Christie Park.

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth added: “I’m delighted we have managed to agree a new deal with Brodie.

“He’s a massive part of the changing room here and has all the attributes to really kick on this season.

“Everyone can see Brodie gives everything when on the pitch and I’m confident he can deliver goals when given the opportunity.”