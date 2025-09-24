Highland League digest: Scottish Cup countdown as Lossiemouth aim for first win in 16 years; Keith set for Saturday night showdown

Connor Macaulay is determined to end Lossiemouth’s 16-year Scottish Cup hoodoo.

The Coasters tackle fellow Breedon Highland League side Formartine United at Grant Park on Saturday in the first round of the national tournament.

Lossie haven’t won a Scottish Cup fixture since a 4-1 triumph against Newton Stewart in September 2009.

Midfielder Macaulay, who has been with the Moray club for 10 years, is eager to improve their record in the competition.

The 30-year-old takes some inspiration from last weekend when Lossie defeated Wick Academy to win at Harmsworth Park for the first time in nine years.

Macaulay said: “It’s been a long time since the club got through in the Scottish Cup so that would be a great thing to achieve.

“I’ve never got through the first round of the Scottish Cup in my career in the Highland League.

“There have been some near misses and the older you get the more it becomes something you want to do.

“There’s no reason why we can’t do it, we can compete with anyone on our day, but we also respect Formartine because they’re a good side.

“It would top off a good week if we could do it. We ended quite a long wait for a win at Wick last weekend so it would be good to end the wait for a Scottish Cup win as well.

“I’ve got belief and I think all the boys have belief.”

Coasters take confidence from draw

Lossie are sitting 16th in the Highland League, while Formartine are second.

But the clubs have met once already this season, which was a 0-0 draw at Grant Park last month.

Macaulay added: “When the draw came out it’s maybe not the one we would have chosen, although it is good to be playing at home.

“Generally you like to play somebody different in the cup from outwith the Highland League and I think everyone would say that.

“But you can also look at it the other way. We’ve played Formartine already this season, we know what they’re about and we drew with them so we’ve got to take a lot of belief from that.

“We need to use that experience to try to get through to the next round.

“First and foremost we need to be hard to beat because Formartine have some very good players.

“You have to ride your luck, defend well and at times you might need your goalkeeper to make saves.

“We limited Formartine pretty well the last time, but you do also need a bit of luck at times.

“We’ve shown this season in the draw against Formartine and our win against Banks o’ Dee that we can compete on our day.

“But the problem we’ve had has been doing it consistently.”

Keith have Saturday night fever

Craig Ewen is hoping Saturday night will be all right for Keith in the Scottish Cup.

The Maroons’ first round tie away to Bo’ness Athletic will kick-off at 7pm on Saturday because their opponents groundshare with Bo’ness United.

United, who are in the Lowland League, and East of Scotland League Premier Division outfit Athletic both play at Newtown Park and were both drawn at home in round one.

United also face Breedon Highland League opposition in Banks o’ Dee and that game is starting at 2pm before Athletic’s clash with Keith in the evening.

Although Kynoch Park boss Ewen would rather have been able to play in the afternoon he’s hoping Keith can make the best of the situation.

He said: “Bo’ness United have priority when it comes to the ground and because of that we were offered either Friday night or Saturday night to play the game.

“We picked Saturday purely because it means the players won’t need to try to finish work at lunchtime on Friday.

“At quite short notice there wouldn’t have been any guarantee that everyone would have been able to get off their work to travel on Friday.

“We asked if Bo’ness United’s game against Banks o’ Dee could kick-off earlier so that our game could kick-off earlier.

“They were willing to move it to 2pm so we’re able to start at 7pm, it’s not ideal but we just get on with it.

“It’s something a bit different for us. If we can get through I’m sure we’ll all enjoy our Saturday night.”

Maroons seek cup tonic

Keith have six points from their first 12 Highland League fixtures and Ewen is looking for a change of fortune in the Scottish Cup.

He added: “It’s a break from the league for us, which hasn’t been going as well as we’d hoped.

“The first round of the Scottish Cup is a big day for everyone so we’re hoping we can go there and put in a good performance to give us a chance to get through.

“I expect Bo’ness to be a good side, but it feels like we’ve played relatively well in a number of games without getting the luck you need sometimes.

“So hopefully that changes and we can get through to the next round.”