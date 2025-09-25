Scottish Cup countdown: Invergordon set for historic day; Strathspey Thistle chase second victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Scottish Cup countdown: Invergordon set for historic day; Strathspey Thistle chase second victory

We look ahead to some of Saturday's Scottish Cup ties featuring north clubs.

By Callum Law
Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, left, pictured with Ali MacGregor, centre, and Shaun Kerr is preparing to lead the club in their maiden Scottish Cup first round tie. Photo supplied by Invergordon FC.
Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, left, pictured with Ali MacGregor, centre, and Shaun Kerr is preparing to lead the club in their maiden Scottish Cup first round tie. Photo supplied by Invergordon FC.

Manager Gary Campbell is determined to savour what he believes is the biggest game in Invergordon’s history when they play in round one of the Scottish Cup for the first time.

The North Caledonian League champions travel to Ayrshire to face West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Glenafton Athletic.

This is only Invergordon’s third Scottish Cup campaign and it’s the first occasion they’ve made it past the preliminary round stage to reach round one.

Previously Golspie Sutherland were the only North Caledonian League team who were able to play in the national tournament due to having a Scottish FA club licence.

But in 2022 the governing body announced the North Caledonian League champions would gain entry to the Scottish Cup regardless of whether or not they had a licence.

Invergordon have benefited as a result, with victories against Lochar Thistle (3-1) and Dunipace (3-1) setting up Saturday’s clash with Glenafton.

Boss Campbell said: “I think this is comfortably the biggest game in Invergordon’s history because it’s the Scottish Cup.

Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, left. Photo supplied by Shaun Kerr/Invergordon FC.

“It’s only in recent years that the winners of the North Caledonian League have had entry into the Scottish Cup.

“So to get in you have to win the league and then we’ve had to come through a couple of preliminary rounds so it’s a very significant and exciting thing for the club.

“It will be a great day for us and everyone is looking forward to it.

“It’s the biggest cup competition in Scottish football and for a small club like us it’s great to be able to take part.

“We’ve had difficult ties to get here that we’ve done well to overcome.

“We’ll go there with belief that we can progress and hopefully things will go well.”

No excuse due to overnight stay

To give themselves the best chance this weekend Invergordon are travelling south on Friday afternoon and staying overnight in Ayr.

Campbell added: “If we weren’t going down on Friday we’d be leaving at about 5am on Saturday to ensure we got to the game in time.

“So getting to stay overnight should mean we’re a wee bit more rested and refreshed, we’ll have no excuse in terms of tiredness or fatigue when we get there.

“One of our sponsors, Global Energy Group, has helped us with that which is a real boost for the club.”

Campbell has been manager of Invergordon since 2016 and has led the Easter Ross outfit to plenty of success.

They have won the North Caledonian League four times, the North Caledonian Cup four times, the Football Times Cup on three occasions and the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup twice.

Reflecting on his tenure as Invergordon prepare to break new ground in the Scottish Cup, Campbell said: “We’ve been lucky enough to be quite successful and I still really enjoy it so that’s why I’ve kept going.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have players with a lot of drive and passion to do well.

“A lot of them have been very loyal as well so it’s quite easy to keep managing the team when the players are like that.”

Strathspey out to improve cup record

Ryan Esson wants Strathspey Thistle to dare to dream in the Scottish Cup.

The Grantown Jags have won just one of the 12 Scottish Cup ties they have played, ahead of facing Dundee North End at Seafield Park on Saturday in the first round of this season’s competition.

Esson expects a tricky encounter against the team that won the Midlands League last season and also reached round three of the Scottish Cup.

But the Strathspey manager, who won this tournament as a player with Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015, believes they can have a cup campaign to remember.

Esson said: “I don’t look at previous records, but it would be great for the club if we can get through.

Strathspey Thistle manager Ryan Esson is preparing for their Scottish Cup tie with Dundee North End.

“Strathspey have been in the second round once before, so can we aim for round three or round four and try to do something we’ve never done before?

“That’s what we want to aim for, but first and foremost it’s about trying to reach round two and if we do that you never know what can happen.

“For Strathspey if we could get to round three or four and do something that hasn’t been done before that would be like winning the competition for us.

“But we need to get past Dundee North End first and that will be extremely difficult because they’re a very good side with a lot of good players.

“We’ll need to defend better than we have been in recent games to give ourselves the best chance.”

Friends become foes

Esson will be up against familiar faces in the opposition dugout this weekend in North End co-managers Kevin McNaughton and Lewis Toshney.

He was a coach when Toshney played for Caley Thistle and is a former team-mate of McNaughton at Aberdeen and Inverness, with the pair both breaking into the Dons’ first-team during season 2000-01.

Esson added: “I know Kevin and Lewis, they’re good guys.

Kevin McNaughton, back row second from left, and Ryan Esson, back row fourth from left, are former team-mates.

“Kevin especially is a good friend, we were mates when we were at Aberdeen, we both broke into the first-team at the same time and ever since then we’ve got on.

“I used to go on holiday with Kevin and his family. Then when I was at Shrewsbury I used to go and see him at Cardiff and when he came to Caley Thistle he stayed with me for six or seven weeks.

“We’re good friends, but ultimately we’re both there to do a job this weekend.”

Conversation