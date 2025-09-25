Scottish Cup countdown: Invergordon set for historic day; Strathspey Thistle chase second victory

Manager Gary Campbell is determined to savour what he believes is the biggest game in Invergordon’s history when they play in round one of the Scottish Cup for the first time.

The North Caledonian League champions travel to Ayrshire to face West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Glenafton Athletic.

This is only Invergordon’s third Scottish Cup campaign and it’s the first occasion they’ve made it past the preliminary round stage to reach round one.

Previously Golspie Sutherland were the only North Caledonian League team who were able to play in the national tournament due to having a Scottish FA club licence.

But in 2022 the governing body announced the North Caledonian League champions would gain entry to the Scottish Cup regardless of whether or not they had a licence.

Invergordon have benefited as a result, with victories against Lochar Thistle (3-1) and Dunipace (3-1) setting up Saturday’s clash with Glenafton.

Boss Campbell said: “I think this is comfortably the biggest game in Invergordon’s history because it’s the Scottish Cup.

“It’s only in recent years that the winners of the North Caledonian League have had entry into the Scottish Cup.

“So to get in you have to win the league and then we’ve had to come through a couple of preliminary rounds so it’s a very significant and exciting thing for the club.

“It will be a great day for us and everyone is looking forward to it.

“It’s the biggest cup competition in Scottish football and for a small club like us it’s great to be able to take part.

“We’ve had difficult ties to get here that we’ve done well to overcome.

“We’ll go there with belief that we can progress and hopefully things will go well.”

No excuse due to overnight stay

To give themselves the best chance this weekend Invergordon are travelling south on Friday afternoon and staying overnight in Ayr.

Campbell added: “If we weren’t going down on Friday we’d be leaving at about 5am on Saturday to ensure we got to the game in time.

“So getting to stay overnight should mean we’re a wee bit more rested and refreshed, we’ll have no excuse in terms of tiredness or fatigue when we get there.

“One of our sponsors, Global Energy Group, has helped us with that which is a real boost for the club.”

Campbell has been manager of Invergordon since 2016 and has led the Easter Ross outfit to plenty of success.

They have won the North Caledonian League four times, the North Caledonian Cup four times, the Football Times Cup on three occasions and the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup twice.

Reflecting on his tenure as Invergordon prepare to break new ground in the Scottish Cup, Campbell said: “We’ve been lucky enough to be quite successful and I still really enjoy it so that’s why I’ve kept going.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have players with a lot of drive and passion to do well.

“A lot of them have been very loyal as well so it’s quite easy to keep managing the team when the players are like that.”

Strathspey out to improve cup record

Ryan Esson wants Strathspey Thistle to dare to dream in the Scottish Cup.

The Grantown Jags have won just one of the 12 Scottish Cup ties they have played, ahead of facing Dundee North End at Seafield Park on Saturday in the first round of this season’s competition.

Esson expects a tricky encounter against the team that won the Midlands League last season and also reached round three of the Scottish Cup.

But the Strathspey manager, who won this tournament as a player with Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015, believes they can have a cup campaign to remember.

Esson said: “I don’t look at previous records, but it would be great for the club if we can get through.

“Strathspey have been in the second round once before, so can we aim for round three or round four and try to do something we’ve never done before?

“That’s what we want to aim for, but first and foremost it’s about trying to reach round two and if we do that you never know what can happen.

“For Strathspey if we could get to round three or four and do something that hasn’t been done before that would be like winning the competition for us.

“But we need to get past Dundee North End first and that will be extremely difficult because they’re a very good side with a lot of good players.

“We’ll need to defend better than we have been in recent games to give ourselves the best chance.”

Friends become foes

Esson will be up against familiar faces in the opposition dugout this weekend in North End co-managers Kevin McNaughton and Lewis Toshney.

He was a coach when Toshney played for Caley Thistle and is a former team-mate of McNaughton at Aberdeen and Inverness, with the pair both breaking into the Dons’ first-team during season 2000-01.

Esson added: “I know Kevin and Lewis, they’re good guys.

“Kevin especially is a good friend, we were mates when we were at Aberdeen, we both broke into the first-team at the same time and ever since then we’ve got on.

“I used to go on holiday with Kevin and his family. Then when I was at Shrewsbury I used to go and see him at Cardiff and when he came to Caley Thistle he stayed with me for six or seven weeks.

“We’re good friends, but ultimately we’re both there to do a job this weekend.”