Scottish Cup: Every first round tie involving north clubs previewed as friends become foes in Huntly’s clash with Buckie Thistle

For Callum Murray and Marcus Goodall there’s more than just a place in the second round of the Scottish Cup up for grabs when Huntly face Buckie Thistle.

The good friends will be on opposite sides at Christie Park on Saturday and are determined to avoid being on the end of the remorseless ribbing that will follow if they are beaten.

What will make things worse for the loser is that it’s likely they’ll be training together next week because on Monday nights Huntly’s Moray-based players often train with Buckie’s locally-based players.

Murray and Goodall are both from Buckie. Murray was with Thistle from 2016 until 2022 and then joined Huntly following a brief stint at Forres Mechanics.

Goodall has played for his hometown team since November 2019 – but had a loan spell with the Black and Golds in 2021.

Murray, 28, said: “It’s always that little bit better if you can get a victory against your pals and get the bragging rights.

“There will definitely be plenty of banter about it whatever happens, particularly because I’ll likely be training with some of the Buckie lads on Monday.

“That only adds to my determination because I know I’ll be getting an earful from them if they win – but hopefully that won’t be the case.”

Goodall, 23, added: “There’s no doubt it is that wee bit better if you can get one over your pals.

“First and foremost you want to win to get through in the Scottish Cup, but to also get one over your pals is a great incentive and hopefully that’ll be the case.

“I don’t want to be walking into training on Monday with three or four of the Huntly boys there ready to give us a roasting.

“But on the flip side if we win I’ll be there ready to do the same, that’s just the way it is.”

Jags have good cup memories

Buckie have recent experience of the magic of the Scottish Cup. In season 2023-24 they reached round four and played Celtic at Parkhead.

Goodall said: “The Scottish Cup has given people at Buckie some of the best days of their lives and we want to try to get something like the Celtic game again.”

Meanwhile, Murray is hoping this afternoon’s tie can be the start of a cup campaign to remember for Huntly.

He added: “The Scottish Cup is a massive thing and if you can do well it’s great for everyone involved at the club.

“Buckie are a good example of what can happen in the Scottish Cup.

“It was one of those things that everyone speaks about and you hope something similar could happen to you.”

Meanwhile, Buckie have confirmed Aaron Conway has rejoined the club on a deal until January.

The 40-year-old former Dundee United, Dundee, Peterhead and Lochee Harp player previously played for the Jags during season 2013-14 and featured as a trialist in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.

Brora and Fraserburgh hope clash can be start of memorable run

Steven Mackay says he’s still chasing a glamour Scottish Cup tie – despite leading Brora Rangers to one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s history.

The Cattachs face fellow Breedon Highland League side Fraserburgh in the first round of this season’s tournament at Dudgeon Park on Saturday.

In March 2021, during Mackay’s first spell as manager, Brora caused a huge shock in the Scottish Cup by beating Hearts. But because that game was played behind closed doors during the Covid-19 pandemic, it wasn’t the gala occasion he had hoped for.

Mackay would like their tie against the Broch to be the first step on the road to a meeting with another of the country’s big hitters later in the tournament.

He said: “It’s a difficult tie for both clubs. Fraserburgh showed their threats in the game at Bellslea (which they won 3-0) at the start of the season.

“They were really impressive and we were just as unimpressive. That’s a motivating factor because we let ourselves down that day.

“Like any club we want to chase the big glamour tie because I don’t think we’ve really had it at Brora.

“We played Kilmarnock away (in 2018) which was good, but everyone would like Rangers, Celtic or Aberdeen away.

“We had Hearts at home, but it was during Covid and it wasn’t the same. It was the greatest night in the club’s history but sadly there was nobody there.

“I’d like everyone at Brora to get to experience a really big tie like that in normal circumstances.

“Every year we start with that hope of managing to get far enough to land the big tie.”

Cowie seeks more great cup experiences

In last season’s Scottish Cup Fraserburgh reached the fourth round and took on Rangers at Ibrox, which was their second meeting with the Gers in seven years.

Broch manager Mark Cowie remains eager to produce more memorable exploits in the national competition.

Cowie said: “I think we’ve got the hardest first round tie we could have got. Brora are Highland League champions, they’re top of the league this season and they’re a very difficult team to play against.

“But we know first-hand what this competition can bring and just because we’ve experienced it, it doesn’t mean we want to sit and watch someone else have that opportunity.

“The club has had that experience but if you look at the squad there are players like Callan Gray, Kieran Lawrence, Will Sim, Fraser Stewart and Lewis Duncan who haven’t had that big opportunity in the Scottish Cup.

“Clubs at our level don’t often get the opportunity to face the big guns, but the Scottish Cup gives you that chance if you can get through far enough.

“If we work hard enough we’ll give ourselves a chance to get through, but Brora will be thinking exactly the same.”

News from around the north

Elsewhere in the first round of the cup, Lossiemouth are missing Lucas Davidson, Saul Phimister and Ryan Stuart for Formartine United’s visit to Grant Park. The Pitmedden side are without Connor Scully.

Wick Academy host Rothes at Harmsworth Park, but the Scorries are without Jack Henry, Ryan Campbell and Kyle Henderson. Rory Williamson, Robbie Lean, Owen Alexander, Daniel Fraser and Harry Kendrick are out for the Speysiders.

Ali Morrison, Aaron Doran, Caelan Mutch and Daniel Whitehorn are absent for Strathspey Thistle, who clash with Dundee North End at Seafield Park.

Clachnacuddin take on Kilwinning Rangers at Grant Street Park, but have Greg Morrison, Andrew Macrae, Copeland Thain and Jack MacKay sidelined.

Inverurie Locos are minus Max Foster, Nathan Meres, Josh Bolton, Greg Mitchell and Cole Anderson for Sauchie’s visit to Harlaw Park.

Ewan Clark, Murray Cormack and Connor Grant are out for Turriff United, who have home advantage against Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

Aidan Cruickshank is suspended for Forres Mechanics’ Mosset Park meeting with Caledonian Braves and James Brownie is Keith’s only absentee for their trip to Bo’ness Athletic, which is a 7pm kick-off.

Banks o’ Dee are also in Bo’ness to play Bo’ness United (2pm kick-off) and are still without Michael Philipson.

Kenny MacInnes and Millar Gamble are missing for Nairn County’s tie with Berwick Rangers at Shielfield Park, while player-manager Garry Wood and Fergus Alberts are out of Deveronvale’s encounter with Darvel at Recreation Park.

North Caledonian League champions Invergordon play their maiden Scottish Cup first round tie when they visit Glenafton, while Brechin City make the trip to Lochee United.