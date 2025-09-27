Scottish Cup results round-up: Every first round tie involving north sides covered as Fraserburgh win at Brora

Fraserburgh reached the second round of the Scottish Cup with a gritty victory against Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park.

Logan Watt’s early goal was all that separated the sides as the Broch – who reached round four and played Rangers last season – progressed.

This victory also continues Fraserburgh’s good record at Dudgeon Park, the Buchan side have triumphed on their last six visits to Sutherland, with their last defeat coming in December 2018.

For Breedon Highland League champions and current table toppers Brora it was a disappointing afternoon as they struggled to carve out clear-cut chances.

It’s only the second time in 13 seasons that the Cattachs have been knocked out of the Scottish Cup in the first round.

Early action

Fraserburgh made the perfect start when they took the lead in the fifth minute.

A goal-kick from Andy Reid went out on the left off of Mark Nicolson and with the Brora defence not set, Broch captain Willie West took a quick throw-in which found Watt on the left side of the box and he finished into the bottom left corner.

Shortly after Scott Barbour sent a lob narrowly wide from a decent position. Then the Cattachs started to enjoy plenty of possession, but the visitors defended their box stoutly.

After half an hour Barbour’s shot from the left side of the area was blocked by goalkeeper Cammy Mackay and from the resultant Barbour corner Bryan Hay’s looping header hit the face of the crossbar before Brora scrambled the ball clear.

The closest the home side came in the first period was in stoppage time when James Wallace wriggled free to latch onto Shane Sutherland’s pass, but off balance Wallace fired over from 17 yards.

Cattachs probe for leveller

Brora had more pressure after the interval and Craig MacKenzie’s drive from 25 yards whistled over.

With an hour on the clock Tony Dingwall’s cross from the left found Sutherland, whose shot on the turn from 12 yards drifted just wide.

Although the Cattachs were probing they had a let off in the 74th minute. Tom Kelly was robbed by Watt, who played Barbour through on goal, but as he tried to go round Mackay the goalkeeper grabbed the ball.

In the closing stages Brora had all the territory and in stoppage time they were nearly gifted a leveller when MacKenzie’s cross from the left was fumbled onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Andy Reid, but Jamie Beagrie was perfectly positioned to clear as Fraserburgh held firm.

Huntly 1-3 Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle came from behind to defeat Huntly at Christie Park and reach the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Owen Morris put the Black and Golds in front, but in the second half Fin Allen’s brace and Marcus Goodall’s counter secured victory for the Jags.

Lossiemouth 1-2 Formartine United

Formartine United overcame Lossiemouth at Grant Park to go through.

Matthew McLean gave the Pitmedden side the lead in the first period, but Liam Harvey restored parity after an hour.

However, Rory McAllister’s 76th minute strike was the difference between the sides.

Wick Academy 5-0 Rothes

Wick Academy went nap at Harmsworth Park against Rothes to reach round two.

A goal blitz from the Scorries shortly before half-time sent them on their way to round two. David Allan broke the deadlock, Euan Kennedy, Gordon MacNab and Allan again also found the net.

Things didn’t get any better for the Speysiders after the interval as Taylor Thain was sent off. Marc MacGregor scored Wick’s fifth and Rothes finished with nine men as Andrew Skinner was also dismissed.

Inverurie Locos 0-2 Sauchie

Inverurie Locos were beaten by Sauchie in the first round tie at Harlaw Park.

Dylan McGowan and Josh Cairns got the goals for the visitors, who finished with nine men after Dean Ritchie and Scott Davidson were sent off late on.

Forres Mechanics 0-2 Caledonian Braves

Forres Mechanics were stung late on by Caledonian Braves as they lost 2-0 at Mosset Park.

Kaiden Connolly was sent off for the Can-Cans in the 79th minute and Ross McNeil’s penalty on 87 minutes and Cammy Breadner’s counter a few minutes later completed the scoring.

Clachnacuddin 2-1 Kilwinning Rangers

Clachnacuddin came from behind to see off Kilwinning Rangers at Grant Street Park.

Murray MacIntosh had put the visitors ahead, but Lilywhites talismen James Anderson and Troy Cooper scored to send Clach through.

Strathspey Thistle 1-2 Dundee North End

Strathspey Thistle were defeated after extra-time by Dundee North End at Seafield Park.

The Grantown Jags had led due to a first half penalty, but goals from Bobby Linn and Ryan Cruickshanks secured a win for the visitors.

Turriff United 2-1 Hill of Beath Hawthorn

Turriff United reached round two by beating Hill of Beath Hawthorn at the Haughs.

Miller Keir and Ryan McLean had Turra two ahead in the first quarter of an hour and that was enough despite Dan Watt’s second half penalty for the visitors.

Bo’ness Athletic v Keith

This tie at Newtown Park kicks off at 7pm.

Bo’ness United 0-3 Banks o’ Dee

Banks o’ Dee progressed to the second round with a victory against 10-man Bo’ness United in a 2pm kick-off at Newtown Park.

Liam Duell gave Dee the lead and shortly after a challenge on the goalscorer from Bo’ness goalkeeper Ben Fry resulted in the custodian being sent off.

After that Dee made their numerical advantage count as Kane Winton and Lachie MacLeod added gloss to the score.

Berwick Rangers 0-2 Nairn County

Nairn County are through to round two as well after a win over Berwick Rangers at Shielfield Park.

Fraser Dingwall and Ben Barron got the goals in each half for the Wee County.

Darvel 1-3 Deveronvale

Deveronvale reached the second round courtesy of a win against Darvel at Recreation Park.

Demilade Yunus and Keane Matheson scored for the Banffers in the first period.

Blair Macdonald pulled one back for the home side, however, Lucas Smith’s goal clinched victory for the Vale.

Glenafton Athletic 3-2 Invergordon

Invergordon’s maiden first round tie ended in defeat away to Glenafton Athletic.

Evan Maley, Ross Lindsay and Michael Mullen’s penalty following a foul on Maley had Glens three up at half-time.

But after the break James Ross and Torran Lambie pulled goals back for the North Caledonian League champions.

Lochee United 1-3 Brechin City

Brechin City progressed to round two with an away victory against Midlands League side Lochee United.

Euan Spark put the Hedgemen ahead and Mitch Taylor’s brace secured victory, despite a late consolation from Paul Lunan.

The draw for round two is at 5pm on Sunday.