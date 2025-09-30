EE Aberdeenshire Cup final countdown: Rory McAllister chasing first medal with Formartine United as Cooper Masson aims to end Aberdeen’s wait

Rory McAllister says he signed for Formartine United to win trophies and is determined to achieve that goal in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

The Pitmedden outfit take on Aberdeen in Friday’s final at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

Striker McAllister has enjoyed a fine career in the SPFL, netting more than 300 goals across three spells with Peterhead and stints with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Cove Rangers and Montrose.

The 38-year-old won League Two four times and League One once during his time in the Scottish League set-up and joined Formartine this summer with a desire to have more success.

McAllister said: “I didn’t come to Formartine to just wind down – I’m here to play and I’m here to win things.

“Hopefully Friday can be the start of that and we can push on from there.

“I’m at the club to try to win stuff, we’ve signed good quality players to add to what was already a good team so I think we’re in a good position and hopefully we can be there or thereabouts this season.

“Winning the Aberdeenshire Cup would be right up there with everything else I’ve won.

“I haven’t won a cup competition since I was playing juvenile football with Middlefield Wasps when I was 14 or 15 so it would be brilliant to win a cup.”

Winning would mean so much

Formartine are seeking their first silverware since February 2019 and McAllister has enjoyed playing in cup competitions he has a more realistic chance of winning compared with his SPFL days.

He added: “I think Formartine as a club are desperate to win trophies.

“There’s good backing from people around the club, who have been here a long time.

“Every week when you go in you see the same faces, they’re all big fans and they all love the club so it would be brilliant for them to win something again.

“Even on the playing side for some of the guys who have been here a while and maybe haven’t won as much as they should it would be great.

“The likes of myself, Scott Ross, Stuart McKenzie and Hamish Ritchie have all come in this summer and we haven’t often had the chance to play in cup competitions you can win.

“Most of our careers we’ve been playing in cup competitions like the Scottish Cup or the League Cup and you know you’re never going to win it.

“But coming to Formartine we’ve got the chance to play in cups where we have a chance of winning and that’s something different for us.”

United in good form

Formartine have only lost once in 16 matches in all competitions and McAllister is looking forward to pitting his wits against full-time opposition.

He said: “Aberdeen will be a young, energetic team, they’ll have quality and they might have a few first-teamers involved to provide experience.

“I still like playing against and testing myself against better players, I always have and always will do.

“It’s going to be difficult because they’re all full-time and they play in the SPFL so they’ll be good players.

“But we’re one of the most in-form teams in the Highland League and we’re doing well.”

Masson eyes Aberdeen’s first success in 21 years

Cooper Masson believes helping Aberdeen to a first Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup triumph since 2004 would be a massive achievement.

The Dons are bidding to lift the famous old trophy for the 36th time in their history when they face Formartine United at Harlaw Park, Inverurie in Friday’s final.

Although the Reds have won the Shire Cup – which began in 1887 – more than any other club, they haven’t had success in the tournament for 21 years.

Midfielder Masson is eager to change that and the 16-year-old said: “It would be a massive achievement to win it and it would be great for the boys to get our hands on a trophy.

“Hopefully we can do it because ultimately football’s about winning, even at youth level where it can be more about development, when you win things it’s great.”

Loan boost for Masson

As well as playing for Aberdeen in the Aberdeenshire Cup and the Challenge Cup, Masson is also on loan at Kelty Hearts.

The teenager has made 11 appearances for the Fife side in League One and the League Cup.

He believes playing men’s football is helping to build a winning mentality, which he hopes to demonstrate in Friday’s final.

Masson added: “My loan is helping me a lot, the physicality is something different that I’m having to adjust to.

“You also need to be quicker on the ball and I’ve got more experienced people communicating with me as well, which is also helping.

“Winning matters a lot more in men’s football. At Kelty if we don’t play so well and we win the performance is sort of glossed over a wee bit.

“And if we play well and lose the performance doesn’t really matter either because we’ve lost.

“That’s something that’s different compared with youth level and I think a winning mentality is something important for all of us to have.”

Aberdeen have come through some tricky ties to reach the Aberdeenshire Cup final with Stuart Duff’s charges getting the better of Fraserburgh, Banks o’ Dee and Buckie Thistle.

Masson is gearing up for another tricky encounter against Breedon Highland League opposition when they meet Formartine.

He said: “It’s very pleasing that we’ve reached the final. The boys have done well to come through the rounds and hopefully we can get a win.

“We’ve had a tough run to get to the final. The teams we’ve played have put a lot of balls in behind us.

“We’ve had to deal with that and the physicality of the game, which isn’t something we’re used to at youth level.

“Formartine will be difficult to play against, they’re well-structured and good at what they do.”

Beagrie will keep doing his bit for the Broch

Jamie Beagrie is happy to keep doing whatever he can for the Fraserburgh cause – even if it means playing through the pain barrier.

The 34-year-old, who can play at centre-half or centre midfield, produced an excellent display at the heart of the Broch defence in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Brora Rangers in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

Beagrie, who is in his testimonial season, revealed he’s been battling against a knee problem, but is keen to ensure it doesn’t hamper his involvement for Fraserburgh.

He said: “I’ve been playing with a bit of pain. I’ve got issues with my knee which have been stopping me from walking properly at times.

“But I manage to get through 90 minutes and centre-half is better for it than centre midfield.

“There are certain things I maybe can’t do as well as normal, but I just try to help the team as best I can.

“Once I get going it’s not as bad, but if I’m sitting down for half an hour I seize up a bit.

“If I keep moving I’m actually OK so that’s why I’m able to play.

“We’ve had a few injuries across the squad and I’m able to get through so if I can help the team get wins like Saturday then that’s great.

“We’ve got a tough run of fixtures coming up and we’ll see what happens, but I’ll do whatever I can to help the team.”

Cup progression

Beagrie was delighted Fraserburgh managed to reach round two of the Scottish Cup, where they will face another Breedon Highland League side, Banks o’ Dee, at Spain Park.

Reflecting on the victory against Brora, he added: “The whole team worked hard, we stuck in, we were dogged, limited their clear-cut chances and managed to get through.

“It’s good for the club to get through at board level, for the players and management and the fans.

“It means a lot to the players to go to one of the hardest places in the Highland League and get through to the second round.”