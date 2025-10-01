EE Aberdeenshire Cup final: Could Aberdeen first-team players feature? And Stuart Anderson on striving for success with Formartine United

Aberdeen coach Stuart Duff is planning on having a young side for the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final – but admits some first-team players could be involved.

The Dons take on Formartine United at Harlaw Park, Inverurie on Friday in the 129th Shire Cup final.

During the competition the Reds have used a variety of different options.

In their quarter-final against Banks o’ Dee, Aberdeen’s squad consisted entirely of young players, but eight members of the first-team squad featured against Fraserburgh in the first round and five were involved in the semi-final versus Buckie Thistle.

Duff’s Dons will be well-prepared

With the Dons facing Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and Dundee in the Premiership on Sunday, development coach Duff is unsure whether first-teamers will be part of his squad, but is preparing for all eventualities.

He said: “I have no idea if we’ll have first-team players involved or not.

“We’ll plan for having a young team, which is what we’ve done for every game in the competition so far.

“I’d expect it to be predominantly younger players but we might have a sprinkling of first-team players.

“Clearly the priority for the first-team is the Shakhtar Donetsk game and the Dundee game.

“We’ll work alongside them with regards that. It could be the case that we find out quite late, there have been situations where they’ve looked at their squad and somebody has become available and has come in.

“There are a lot of moving parts, however, we plan as best we can with the younger players.

“Part of our role is to be adaptable and to work in a cohesive way with the first-team.

“When we’ve had a sprinkling of first-team players they’ve helped the young boys reach another level.

“I can’t speak highly enough of all the first-team players that have played.

“Every single one of them has been a model professional and given us exactly what we hoped for.”

Players need to realise what’s at stake

Duff has been pleased with the progress Aberdeen’s youngsters have made as a result of their involvement in the Aberdeenshire Cup this season.

Now he has challenged them to take the next step and lift the trophy.

The Dons have won the Shire Cup a record 35 times, but their last success was in September 2004.

Duff added: “It’s credit to the players that they’ve come through. They’re great to work with and I’m pleased they’ve had some success as a result of the work they’ve put in.

“It’s important the young players realise what’s at stake and realise they have the chance to create a bit of history for themselves and the club.

“Their mentality is important, we want them to have that desire and resolve individually and as a group to go and achieve things.

“At this stage it’s really important they get into the winning habit and have a desire to show they’re winners every time they play.

“But we also know we’re facing a really good side in Formartine who are at the top end of the Highland League.”

Anderson striving for silverware

Stuart Anderson would love to bring silverware back to Formartine United and also land his first trophy as a manager.

The Pitmedden outfit are bidding to win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and face Aberdeen at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park in the final on Friday.

Formartine last won a trophy in February 2019, when they lifted the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Anderson was part of that team and as a player he also helped United win the Aberdeenshire Cup in November 2017 and the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup in March 2018.

He was appointed as United boss in March 2022 and is eager to deliver success.

Anderson said: “It would mean loads to the club to win it. There’s a lot of work goes in to any Highland League club and it would be great to win it and give the club success.

“It’s what you strive for as a manager and it’s why you do the job, to try to win things. Any manager in any competition you enter you want to try to win it.

“There are loads of factors to the job, but the main one is winning things.

“There are other bits and pieces we’ve done that people don’t see, like what we’ve done with the youth set-up, but of course you want to win trophies.”

Trophies tough to win

Since Formartine’s last success they have been on the losing side in six cup finals.

Reflecting on why they have come up just short, Anderson added: “We probably haven’t had as strong a team as we had when we won trophies.

“Sometimes you need a bit of luck as well, we’ve been to quite a few finals.

“But if you look back at the teams that did win trophies at Formartine they were really strong teams.

“The other thing is that these tournaments are tough to win. If you look at the Aberdeenshire Cup, it’s a regional trophy, but there are a lot of really good teams in it.”

In the summer Anderson overhauled his squad and signed the likes of Rory McAllister, Hamish Ritchie, Scott Ross, Stuart McKenzie, Connor Scully, Finlay Murray and Luke Emmett.

Formartine’s new-look group has made an excellent start to the season, in all competitions United have suffered just one defeat in 16 matches.

Anderson said: “We had a big turnover of players in the summer and the boys that have come in have done really well.

“But the boys that have stayed have also done really well – it’s been a group effort.

“Football is about momentum, we’ve got that just now and we’re in a good place.

“We just need to try to keep it going and to keep enjoying it – that’s my message at the moment.

“Our confidence should be high, and we’ll plan as if it’s just another game.

“OK it’s a cup final which adds something to it, but I shouldn’t really need to do a team talk because the boys have got a chance to win a cup.”

Road to the final

We look back at how Aberdeen and Formartine United reached this season’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

First round

Fraserburgh 0-2 Aberdeen

The Dons progressed at Bellslea courtesy of first-half goals from Zak To and Alfie Dorrington.

Just after the half hour mark Slobodan Rubezic was sent off for the Reds, but they held firm.

Inverurie Locos 0-3 Formartine United

A brace from Finlay Morris and an Aaron Norris strike did the job for the Pitmedden side at Harlaw Park.

Quarter-final

Banks o’ Dee 1-3 Aberdeen

Aaron Cummings’ opener was cancelled out by Dee’s Lachie MacLeod, but a double from Joseph Teasdale won it for Aberdeen.

Formartine United 1-0 Turriff United

Julian Wade’s second half strike was the difference between the teams at North Lodge Park as Formartine reached the last four.

Semi-final

Buckie Thistle 2-4 Aberdeen

The Dons were firmly in control of the tie at Victoria Park when Marko Lazetic struck twice and Dylan Lobban also found the net.

But Buckie rallied with Sam Morrison and Darryl McHardy getting on the scoresheet. However, Joseph Teasdale’s late goal secured victory for the visitors.

Huntly 0-4 Formartine United

United breezed through to the final by winning emphatically at Christie Park.

Julian Wade bagged a brace, while Finlay Murray and Brody Alberts were also on target.