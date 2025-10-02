The Aberdeen and Formartine United captains who live on the same street and are vying for EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory

The Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Aberdeen and Formartine United will pit near neighbours and former car share pals Dylan Lobban and Graeme Rodger against each other.

Lobban is the Dons captain aiming to lead his club to their 36th Shire Cup triumph, while Rodger is looking to skipper United to their third success in the competition when the clubs meet in Friday’s final at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

The duo were central midfield partners when Lobban – who now predominantly plays at right-back – was on loan to Formartine during the first half of season 2023-24 and they also live on the same street in Westhill.

However, with the Aberdeenshire Cup at stake, friendship is being set aside for 90 minutes.

Lobban, 20, said: “Graeme lives a couple of doors down from me. We used to car share when I was at Formartine, he’d always give me a lift to training.

“I got on really well with Graeme and he was really good to play with.

“But hopefully it’s me rather than him who will be smiling come full-time.”

Rodger, 33, said: “Dylan’s a really good player, he’s changed position since he was here and he seems to have kicked on.

“He’s a good lad, but coming up against him in the final is neither here nor there, we’re just looking to win the cup for ourselves.”

Rodger targeting more silverware

Already this season Rodger has reached the milestone of 400 appearances for Formartine and his 111 goals make him the club’s record scorer since they joined the Breedon Highland League in 2009.

He is also United’s longest serving player, having signed in the summer of 2015, and has helped them win the Aberdeenshire Cup, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup during his decade-long stint at North Lodge Park.

The last piece of silverware Formartine lifted was the Shield in February 2019 and, having lost in six finals since then, Rodger is determined to be successful again.

The player, who is celebrating his testimonial this season, said: “It would be brilliant to win the cup, in the last few seasons we’ve struggled to bring silverware to Formartine.

“It’s been frustrating the last few years when we’ve come close.

“But ultimately we haven’t been good enough. There’s nobody to blame as a club apart from ourselves – I couldn’t say we’ve been unlucky we’ve just not quite been at the level required to win trophies.

“We’ve had a good start to this season, if we can build on that and win a trophy hopefully that will kick us on in the league and the other competitions.

“We’re all here to try to win things – I think a club like Formartine has to have aspirations to compete in every tournament we play in.

“However, it will be a really hard game against Aberdeen and we’ll need to be at our best.

“Personally I’d hope I get a few more chances to have success – but it’s just a fact that you don’t know how many more opportunities you’ll have.”

Lobban up for the cup

Aberdeen’s last Aberdeenshire Cup triumph was in September 2004 and Lobban believes ending that wait would be a fine achievement.

He added: “No matter what competition you’re playing in it’s always good to win things.

“It’s been a while since we’ve won this trophy so this is a chance for us to achieve something good and hopefully we can do it.

“The Aberdeenshire Cup has been really good this season in terms of the games we’ve had and we’ve been really pleased with how competitive we’ve been.”

Lobban reflects fondly on his loan stint with Formartine and revealed he still keeps in touch with United boss Stuart Anderson.

He said: “My experience at Formartine was really good. The Highland League is a really tough league and I felt it was really good for my development.

“Going forward in my career Stuart was a big help for me and I really enjoyed playing under him.

“He still gets in touch with me now and it’s good he still takes an interest.

“Whenever we speak he’s always interested in how I’m getting on and I still look for the Formartine score every week because I really enjoyed it there.

“He hasn’t been in touch this week and if he had been I wouldn’t be answering either!”

Former glories for Aberdeen and Formartine

Ahead of this season’s showpiece we look back at the last time finalists Aberdeen and Formartine United triumphed in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, which began in 1887.

Fraserburgh 1-4 Aberdeen – after extra-time – September 1 2004

Aberdeen’s last Aberdeenshire Cup success came 21 years ago in a hard fought encounter with Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

Ryan O’Leary’s own goal had given the Broch the lead after 71 minutes. But the Dons – who had the likes of Ryan Esson, Richard Foster, Andrew Considine and Darren Mackie in their side – equalised in the 85th minute with John Stewart scoring from the spot after Ian Murray had been penalised for handball.

In extra time Stewart netted twice more to complete his hat-trick and Scott Muirhead also scored.

Cove Rangers 0-1 Formartine United – November 4 2017

Formartine lifted the Aberdeenshire Cup for the second time by edging out Cove Rangers in the final at Peterhead’s Balmoor Stadium.

The key moment in the contest came a minute before half-time when goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie was unable to hold Scott Barbour’s cross-cum-shot and Garry Wood forced the rebound into the net.

In the second half United’s defence, which was expertly marshalled by Craig McKeown, withstood Cove’s pressure to secure a memorable victory.