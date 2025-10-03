EE Aberdeenshire Cup final: Reaction and report as Rodrigo Vitols’ shoot-out saves help Aberdeen triumph for the first time since 2004

Goalkeeper Rodrigo Vitols savoured being Aberdeen’s shoot-out star as they won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup for the first time in 21 years.

In a dramatic final against Formartine United at a windy Harlaw Park, Inverurie the Dons led 2-0 courtesy of strikes from Peter Ambrose and Kjartan Mar Kjartansson in the first half.

But the Breedon Highland League side battled back to level at 2-2, with goals from Scott Ross and Aaron Norris forcing penalties.

In the shoot-out Vitols saved from Graeme Rodger, not once but twice, after he strayed off his line for the first spot-kick which was then retaken, and also repelled Hamish Ritchie’s attempt.

That meant even though Formartine goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie thwarted Joseph Teasdale, conversions from Dylan Lobban, Lewis Carrol, Dylan Ross and Tristan Stephen secured a 4-2 win in the shoot-out and a record-extending 36th Shire Cup triumph for the Dons, but a first since September 2004.

Vitols, 18, said: “The penalties were chaotic. Going into a shoot-out I fancy my chances and the fact the boys all have belief in me gives me more motivation and confidence.

“I’m not sure if I was off the line for the first one that had to be retaken, but I can’t complain.

“As a goalkeeper you want chances like that, I went in with 100% belief and thankfully it worked out.

“This is up there with anything I’ve achieved in my career so far.”

Dons come through tough test

Reflecting on Aberdeen’s success, Vitols added: “We knew it would be a tough game and the conditions didn’t make it any easier.

“We’re really happy with how it turned out, we know going into these games people think we’re young boys and we might not be able to handle it.

“But I think we showed everyone that as well as playing good football we can handle playing against men in these games.”

Match action

The final was played in strong winds as a result of Storm Amy and it was Aberdeen – who handed starts to first-teamers Ambrose, Kjartansson and Mitchel Frame – that had the breeze behind them in the first period.

Nigerian striker Ambrose broke the deadlock in the 17th minute by finishing tidily from 10 yards after Frame had helped Carrol’s delivery from the right back across goal into his path.

In response for Formartine, Rodger’s strike flashed narrowly wide from 18 yards, while at the other end Teasdale fired tamely at McKenzie.

After half an hour the Dons doubled their lead. Zak To did well on the left wing to evade a couple of challenges and his low cross was laid off by Ambrose for Kjartansson to stroke his finish into the top right corner from 12 yards.

Within seconds of falling two behind United almost pulled a goal back when Tyler Mykyta’s low, inswinging corner from the right hit the near post and Marc Lawrence’s follow-up effort was turned away by Vitols at full stretch.

United battle back

The conditions were in Formartine’s favour in the second period and they pulled a goal back in the 52nd minute.

A corner was cleared as far as Mykyta on the left and his looping cross was turned into the net by Ross in a crowded goalmouth.

United continued to put their full-time opponents under pressure and equalised on 71 minutes.

Excellent footwork by Ritchie on the right flank gave him the chance to cross and his centre was glanced into the bottom left corner by the head of Norris.

Five minutes later Aberdeen almost retook the lead when Ross’ free-kick from wide on the left hit the crossbar.

In the closing stages Formartine had plenty of pressure, but penalties were required, and Vitols came up trumps.

Nerves got to delighted Duff

Coach Stuart Duff revealed he couldn’t watch as Aberdeen won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on penalties.

The Dons edged out Formartine United on spot-kicks after an enthralling 90 minutes to win the tournament for the first time since September 2004.

However, nerves got the better of development coach Duff and he said: “I didn’t pay too much attention to the penalties, I was a bit nervous.

“I didn’t watch, I just sat in the dugout by myself, but I could tell what was happening from the noise and celebrations.

“We’re delighted with the performance to get over the line, credit to Formartine they asked major questions of our young defence.

“Penalties can be a roll of the dice, but the mentality to get over the line was the pleasing thing.

“I’m delighted for the players, their parents and the staff.

“This has to give us the hunger to try to do it more often, I wasn’t aware it had been so long (since Aberdeen had won the Aberdeenshire Cup).

“These competitions are excellent for our younger players to play in.”

Anderson hails United players after penalty pain

Formartine’s wait for a first trophy since February 2019 continues.

The Pitmedden outfit have been on the losing side in seven finals since then.

Manager Stuart Anderson said: “Naturally we’re disappointed, I can’t criticise the players. It was a game of two halves and it was probably always going to be like that with the conditions.

“In the second half we had the better of it with the conditions in our favour. We got back in the game and were in the ascendancy trying to win it.

“When it goes to penalties it’s a lottery, I can’t criticise the players who took penalties, I’ve been in that position myself as a player.

“The penalties are what they are, I’m happy with the performance with the way we played against a full-time team.

“Our fitness levels looked excellent, but we just couldn’t get over the line.

“I can only credit my players, they were working during the day and then played against full-time opposition.

“We didn’t want that, we wanted to play the final on a Saturday or a Sunday, as it was it was Friday night which disappointed us when it was arranged.”