Highland League: Fraserburgh go top by defeating Brechin in only game to beat the weather

Fraserburgh defeated Brechin City 1-0 in the only Breedon Highland League game to beat the weather and went to the top of the table in the process.

Dugald Farquhar’s own goal was all that separated the sides at a breezy Glebe Park and the Hedgemen finished with 10 men after Cillian Sheridan was sent off.

This victory extends the Broch’s winning run to eight straight matches and also continues their good record against Brechin.

Since the Angus club joined the Highland League in 2021, Fraserburgh have won six of the 10 meetings between the sides and lost just once.

With Brora Rangers and Formartine United not in action, the Broch are two points clear at the top of the table, although the Cattachs have two games in hand and United have one match in hand.

Early action

Brechin were playing down the slope with the breeze at their back and although they had early pressure they didn’t create a great deal.

After 16 minutes Fraserburgh opened the scoring. A good move on the break resulted in them winning a corner and Scott Barbour’s inswinging delivery from the right was turned into his own net by home defender Farquhar under pressure from Jamie Beagrie.

Just after the half hour mark the Broch could have doubled their lead.

Lewis Duncan’s pass released Barbour in behind the home defence, but he could only shoot against the legs of goalkeeper Craig Hepburn.

Brechin did threaten on a couple of occasions in the first period.

Adam Hutchison headed over from a Mitch Taylor corner and then shortly before the interval a Taylor cross from the left was miscued by Bryan Hay and Grady McGrath fired off target from an acute angle.

City changes

At half-time Brechin boss Ray McKinnon sent on Mitchell Findlay and player-assistant manager Paul Watson in place of Finlay Allan and Grady McGrath.

In the early stages of the second half Hepburn made a good block at his near post to keep out Callan Gray’s cross-cum-shot from the right side of the penalty area.

On 62 minutes Brechin’s task was made harder when they were reduced to 10 men. Sheridan was shown a straight red card by referee Scott Donohoe for dissent.

Despite their numerical advantage Fraserburgh didn’t really push on and they had to weather a fair bit of pressure.

However, the visitors could have nabbed a second on the counter-attack in the 78th when Duncan and Logan Watt combined to tee up Will Sim on the right side of the box, but his shot was straight at Hepburn.

As time ticked down Willie West twice went close for the Broch. He almost caught out Hepburn with a wind-assisted effort from 50 yards which flashed over and then glanced a header off target from Greg Buchan’s corner.

However, it didn’t matter as Fraserburgh saw out the closing stages.

Weather wipeout

The seven other fixtures scheduled for Saturday were postponed on Friday due to the amber weather warning for wind and rain.