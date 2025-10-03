Highland League preview: Every game covered as Fraserburgh bid to continue fine form

Mark Cowie has challenged Fraserburgh not to let their standards slip as they bid to stay in the mix at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

The Broch are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions, and have won their last seven games, ahead of facing Brechin City at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Both sides are just a point off the summit of the division, with the third-placed Hedgemen ahead of fourth-placed Fraserburgh on goal difference.

Manager Cowie said: “We’re in a good place and in the last couple of weeks I’ve kind of stepped back from training and have just let the players do their thing.

“The standard at training is high and the performances in games have been good so I’ve been trying to not interfere too much with things.

“We speak about maintaining standards and keeping the bar high.

“It’s good to be up towards the top, but there’s a tough spell ahead of us which we have to try to navigate.

“I think once you get to the turn of the year you need to be within touching distance, that’s what I look at it when it comes to challenging (for the league).

“All we can do is take it one game at a time and our focus is on a really difficult game against Brechin.”

Hedgemen have overcome ‘hiccup’

Meanwhile, Brechin have returned to form after a three-match winless run at the end of August and beginning of September.

City are seeking a fourth straight win and boss Ray McKinnon added: “When you’re playing teams that are around you in the league there’s no question the games are important.

“We know it’s going to be tough, but we need to make sure we perform and hopefully we can get onto a wee run again.

“The last few weeks have been good, we had a wee bit of a hiccup, which is maybe what we needed to refocus and to ensure we approach every game in the way we should.

“The response has been good since then.”

News from around the Highland League

All of Saturday’s matches may end up being postponed due to the forecast strong winds and the Highland League is monitoring the situation.

Leaders Brora Rangers welcome Buckie Thistle to Dudgeon Park. Ali Sutherland is still sidelined for the Cattachs, while Darryl McHardy is out for the Jags.

Captain Mark McLauchlan is out of Forres Mechanics’ Mosset Park encounter with Banks o’ Dee, who are minus Liam Duell.

Huntly tackle Deveronvale at Christie Park. Callum Murray, Cameron Heslop, Zander Jack and Ruari Fraser are out for the Black and Golds, while the Banffers are missing player-manager Garry Wood and Marcus Binnie.

Keith are without James Brownie for Wick Academy’s visit to Kynoch Park. Owen Harrold, Jack Henry, Matthew Robertson, Mark Macadie, Kyle Henderson, Marc Coghill and James Boyd are missing for the Scorries.

Lee Scott, Lucas Davidson, Oli Hodgson, Saul Phimister and Ryan Stuart are sidelined for Lossiemouth’s home game against Nairn County, who are aiming for a sixth straight win.

Rothes tackle Turriff United at Mackessack Park, but are without Owen Alexander, Jake Thomson and Sam Adams. Turra have Connor Grant and Murray Cormack missing.

Ali Morrison, Connor MacPhee and Daniel Whitehorn are out for Strathspey Thistle, who host Inverurie Locos at Seafield Park. Paul Coutts, Nathan Meres, Cole Anderson, Greg Mitchell and Daniel Agnew are unavailable for the Railwaymen.