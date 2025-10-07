Meet the ex-Ross County press officer who is now chief executive of a Northern Irish football club

Proud Highlander Dale Pryde-MacDonald’s heart remains at home as he gets down to business as the new chief executive of Coleraine in Northern Ireland.

From selling 50-50 tickets as a kid at Brora Rangers, he went on to become media officer at Ross County, before taking on challenging roles at Morecambe and Morton.

The 33-year-old was appointed as NIFL club Coleraine’s new general manager in July as the County Londonderry side continue to transition to full-time football, a project which kicked off last year.

Just three months on, Pryde-MacDonald’s work so impressed chairman and majority shareholder Henry Ross, he’s just been handed the role as the new CEO, which he describes as “an honour and privilege”.

‘Hero’ grandfather got the ball rolling

Pryde-MacDonald spoke to The Press and Journal about the moment his footballing journey began in his home town in Sutherland.

He said: “I will never forget how it all started for me.

“My grandfather John Pryde, who was my hero, passed away. He and his three brothers had all played football locally and I looked up to all four of them.

“When my grandfather passed, Jim Kelly, who is now the kitman at Ross County, was the Brora Rangers manager at that time.

“He said there would be a minute’s silence for my grandfather. For some reason, that really hit me. I then became really good friends with Jim’s son Jamie and we both started helping around the place.

“We’d sell the 50-50 half-time tickets. That was the start of it for me at 12 years old inside the wee hut just as you go into Dudgeon Park.

“People at Brora gave me that opportunity, who I remain thankful to. I was over a decade at the club doing various roles. These people helped shape not just my career, but my life.”

Family foundations so vital for Dale

Pryde-MacDonald says the foundation for his career surge is planted back home thanks to the words of advice and encouragement from his family.

He said: “We live in a world where a lot of people take for granted being involved in full-time football. I certainly don’t.

“I’m sitting here in Coleraine’s stadium and I still have the same enthusiasm, hunger and passion to do my best every day, as I did when I was 12 years old selling that first 50-50 ticket.

“A massive part of that comes down to my family. My mum and granny are tremendous – while my uncles and aunties, everyone in my family, have always been so supportive of me.

“When growing up, they backed me to do what makes me happy. I was earning my keep from 12 years old, and I’ve worked every day since – 22 years of my career.

“That grounding from my family and the principles they instill in you make you the person you are.”

County trio central to Dale’s progress

After leaving Brora, he had already shown Global chief and Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor what he was capable of first hand, having worked for the hugely successful north businessman.

So in the summer of 2019, MacGregor appointed him as media officer and he went on to become media and communications manager, as well as running the club’s foundation department.

Teaming up with co-bosses Stuart Kettlewell (now the Kilmarnock head coach) and Steven Ferguson (now County’s CEO) led to strong, lasting bonds, alongside the existing one with the Staggies chairman.

He said: “I had worked for Roy MacGregor and his companies on and off three times.

“He asked me to go into Ross County to have a look at things. Less than two weeks later, I was going in full-time and it was all a bit surreal.

“Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson were the co-managers at that time and I would not be in the seat I’m in now without those two guys.

“They have probably had the most profound effect not just on my career, but my life, alongside Roy, who gave me that big break.

Pandemic strengthened local bonds

“Roy is someone who has put his money where his mouth is over such a long number of years. He’s backed his football club, as well as the area overall.

“With all three of these men, it never felt like work. It was a pleasure to spend time with them. You never felt alone, you always felt you were with them.

“A big part of that was working amid the Covid pandemic. Between Stuart, Steven and Roy and I, we probably were the ones who had to tackle the issues (at the club) mostly full-on.

“Stuart, Steven and I were not furloughed and were working every single day.

“Even after Stuart lost his job at Ross County, we’ve remained in touch and speak most days, while Steven has continued to be such a valuable person to me.

“He helps me sometimes just about navigating the challenges of having this role in the public domain.

Ferguson is the ‘best in the business’

“Steven doesn’t get the credit he deserves – I believe some really top clubs have failed in not looking at him as a candidate to lead their football club.

“For me, he is the best operator in the business – the way he manages people, the way he owns every situation that comes his way. There is not one person I’ve met who is as good as Steven for what he does.

“The challenges I faced at Brora were very different to those I faced at Ross County and then again different challenges came at Morecambe and Greenock Morton, and what I have here at Coleraine.

“You have to take the rough with the smooth and a great part of my education at Ross County was Stuart, Steven and Roy knew how to deal with any situation that came their way. They knew how to manage problems and any difficult situations.

“John Hughes was the same, coming into the club at difficult times, and Malky Mackay, who arrived at what was a difficult time for him.

“But I always felt I could always build not just work relationships but friendships. I have always been able to ask these people for advice and guidance along the way.”

Adams showed ‘dignity and decorum’

In February 2023, Pryde-MacDonald moved to Morecambe where ex-County manager Derek Adams was in charge after he replaced Stephen Robinson, who went on to boss St Mirren.

This was Adams’ second spell at the Shrimps, having guided them to League Two play-off final success in 2021 before moving to Bradford City.

In 2023-2024, Adams endured an ill-fated time back at Ross County, but returned to boss Morecambe for a third time in June 2024.

However, they were a club on the slide with takeover and financial issues aplenty and the team tumbled out of League Two last term.

They were even suspended from the National League before the lifeline club’s takeover by the Panjab Warriors consortium, who axed Adams as soon as they came in.

It was a torrid storm for all involved, but Pryde-MacDonald was quick to highlight Adams’ qualities.

He said: “When you look at Derek’s achievements in the game, not many people have as good a track record.

“He was dealt a really difficult hand with the ownership challenges when I was at Morecambe with him, which came more to the fore this summer, which cost him his job.

“Derek didn’t have his troubles to seek. He always navigated himself through it very well with a lot of dignity and decorum. There was so much for one man to deal with down there.

“My time at Morecambe was maybe too challenging and I’d have liked to have done it again at a more stable time. It’s a good club with really good people.”

Coleraine came after tough ‘Ton time

Pryde-MacDonald moved on from Morecambe in the winter of 2023, returning to Scotland as general manager of Championship side Morton.

He admitted the Greenock experience left him “mentally, emotionally and physically exhausted.”

He said “The challenges of fan ownership were there for all to see. In some ways, it can be a really good thing. In other ways, it can be a tough slog – and that’s what it was.

“There was a big gulf in terms of revenues that fan ownership were generating against what we needed to pay the bills.

“What I will say is I was lucky to work with such a good manager in Dougie Imrie. I think he will go on to bigger and better things.

“Everything that could be thrown at you as a general manager was thrown at me, from incidents on the field to matters off it.”

And he said of his fresh Coleraine challenge: “We have a very good management team here (led by boss Ruaidhri Higgins) who have worked in full-time football for a long time, so we’ve managed to progress things to a level where we’re fully operational as an efficient full-time club.”