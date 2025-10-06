Nairn County hope free shirt initiative will help spark future support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Nairn County hope free shirt initiative will help spark future support

The Wee County have distributed a home top to every primary three pupil in Nairnshire.

By Callum Law
Primary three pupils at Auldearn Primary School in their new Nairn County tops with Nairn striker Ben Barron. Photos courtesy of Nairn County.
Chairman Kevin Reid is hoping to encourage the next generation of Nairn County fans after the club handed out a free home shirt to every primary three pupil in Nairnshire.

Nearly 200 children from Auldearn, Ardersier, Cawdor, Croy, Millbank, and Rosebank Primary Schools have been presented with a shirt by a Nairn player or staff member to mark the 50th anniversary of the Wee County’s only Breedon Highland League title triumph to date in season 1975-76.

Under-16s already get free entry to Station Park, but as well as their shirt, pupils also received a free matchday voucher for a parent, family member, or guardian to attend next Saturday’s home game against Keith.

The children were also given a £5 food and drink voucher for use at the Keith game, a personal letter from manager Wayne Mackintosh, a poster of the Nairn squad and a goody bag.

County committee member Michael Bochel came up with the initial idea, which was backed by club sponsors, Edinburgh-based solicitors and estate agents Ralph Sayer, whose CEO, Ivan Ralph, hails from Nairn.

Chairman Reid said: “Hopefully as many of the kids and their families as possible come along to the Keith game.

“The kids were so excited at the schools when they received their shirt so hopefully there’s plenty of them at the game.

“We hope this initiative will encourage the next generation of Nairn County supporters.

“We know and understand that people might support Celtic or Rangers, or Manchester United or Liverpool, but you can do that as well as supporting your local club.

“The reason we went for primary three is because Michael Bochel did some research and surveys suggested that children at primary three age were most influenced at that age on which team to support going forward.”

County keen to engage with the community

Reid, who has been involved with Nairn for 27 years and became chairman in April, believes the strip initiative shows County want to be at the heart of the local community.

He added: “The club has done some really good community initiatives in the past and we’re doing as much as we can to be at the heart of the community.

“It’s a two-way street, we want to do our bit within the community and we also want the community to support the club.

“Within our committee two or three people are specifically focused on community events and engaging with the community.

Ardersier Primary School pupils with their Nairn County goody bags alongside Nairn County player Millar Gamble and chairman Kevin Reid.

“The feedback we’ve had on this initiative has been excellent.

“I have to say a huge thanks to Ivan Ralph, Michael Bochel and everybody who has made this possible.

“It’s been a big effort to do this, when Michael suggested this initiative Ivan was right on board.

“Ivan has generously financed this and it’s an absolutely tremendous gesture.”

