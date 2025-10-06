Nairn County hope free shirt initiative will help spark future support

Chairman Kevin Reid is hoping to encourage the next generation of Nairn County fans after the club handed out a free home shirt to every primary three pupil in Nairnshire.

Nearly 200 children from Auldearn, Ardersier, Cawdor, Croy, Millbank, and Rosebank Primary Schools have been presented with a shirt by a Nairn player or staff member to mark the 50th anniversary of the Wee County’s only Breedon Highland League title triumph to date in season 1975-76.

Under-16s already get free entry to Station Park, but as well as their shirt, pupils also received a free matchday voucher for a parent, family member, or guardian to attend next Saturday’s home game against Keith.

The children were also given a £5 food and drink voucher for use at the Keith game, a personal letter from manager Wayne Mackintosh, a poster of the Nairn squad and a goody bag.

County committee member Michael Bochel came up with the initial idea, which was backed by club sponsors, Edinburgh-based solicitors and estate agents Ralph Sayer, whose CEO, Ivan Ralph, hails from Nairn.

Chairman Reid said: “Hopefully as many of the kids and their families as possible come along to the Keith game.

“The kids were so excited at the schools when they received their shirt so hopefully there’s plenty of them at the game.

“We hope this initiative will encourage the next generation of Nairn County supporters.

“We know and understand that people might support Celtic or Rangers, or Manchester United or Liverpool, but you can do that as well as supporting your local club.

“The reason we went for primary three is because Michael Bochel did some research and surveys suggested that children at primary three age were most influenced at that age on which team to support going forward.”

County keen to engage with the community

Reid, who has been involved with Nairn for 27 years and became chairman in April, believes the strip initiative shows County want to be at the heart of the local community.

He added: “The club has done some really good community initiatives in the past and we’re doing as much as we can to be at the heart of the community.

“It’s a two-way street, we want to do our bit within the community and we also want the community to support the club.

“Within our committee two or three people are specifically focused on community events and engaging with the community.

“The feedback we’ve had on this initiative has been excellent.

“I have to say a huge thanks to Ivan Ralph, Michael Bochel and everybody who has made this possible.

“It’s been a big effort to do this, when Michael suggested this initiative Ivan was right on board.

“Ivan has generously financed this and it’s an absolutely tremendous gesture.”