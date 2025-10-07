Highland League: Strathspey Thistle v Forres Mechanics preview; Formartine v Buckie Thistle Scottish Cup tie selected for television coverage

Beating Strathspey Thistle can help Forres Mechanics’ players push into the reckoning to feature in next week’s North of Scotland Cup final.

That’s the view of Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald ahead of their Highland League match at Strathspey Thistle on Wednesday night, the sole match on the midweek card.

Forres, who are one position and one point below their 11th placed opponents, are in action for the first time since losing two late goals in a 2-0 home Scottish Cup defeat against Caledonian Braves.

The Can-Cans’ fixture at home to Banks o’ Dee was postponed at the weekend with Fraserburgh’s 1-0 win at Brechin City the only game to beat the weather.

Wednesday’s Seafield Park clash is their penultimate match before next weekend’s North of Scotland Cup final against Clachnacuddin in Nairn, which will be a first final for Forres since 2011.

Can-Cans determined to secure spots

Forres boss MacDonald said: “Boys have been saying, even for the recent Scottish Cup game, how much they wanted to try and be in with a chance of trying to win a place in the team for the cup final.

“We have Strathspey and Buckie Thistle before we have the final and those games will go a long way to deciding who will play in the final. If boys play well, they can keep their place.

“It will be a great chance for ourselves or Clach to try and win silverware next week, so there’s a big incentive for both clubs who have put a lot of work in over the past two or three years to get back to being up with the better teams.

“Being in the final gives everyone a lift. It gives everyone something to look forward to.

“Before that, we have two important league games, which is our main focus right now.”

Forres searching for turning point

MacDonald explained his young squad are looking to click into a consistent run, having shown flashes of what they’re capable of in some testing league fixtures, but knows this will be another challenging 90 minutes.

He added: “You can see Strathspey have shown a lot of ambition. There has been a definite improvement this year, so we’re expecting a really hard game. We will definitely have to be at our best to beat them.

“We started the season pretty well, beating Fraserburgh and Inverurie Locos 4-1, and we then had a three-game period where we didn’t pick up a point. That flattened us a bit.

“We need that belief to kick on. We have proven we can beat anyone on our day, but there is just an element of inconsistency which is holding us back.”

Forres travel to Grantown-on-Spey with a full squad aside from captain Mark MacLauchlan and midfielder Jake Newlands.

Thistle aim to regain winning habit

Strathspey, who earned 17 points in total as they finished second bottom last term, got off to a flying start this season, winning four of their first five games.

After taking Dundee North End to extra-time before losing 2-1 in the Scottish Cup, Thistle’s weekend league game against Inverurie was postponed by the storms.

Boss Ryan Esson knows a chance to get back into the top 10 is on offer if they defeat Forres and reach 18 points, beating last year’s tally.

He said: “We need to start winning games again and get back into that habit.

“We haven’t won in four, although the Scottish Cup game was a sore one, losing in the last two minutes of extra-time.

“We were hoping to take it to penalties and their goalie made an unbelievable save in the first half of extra-time.

“We’ve had a tough schedule, playing Brora twice and Fraserburgh, who are also now looking really strong.

“Brora, when they won 8-0 down here, were unplayable too, especially in the first half. The way they moved the ball was so impressive, although we did create a couple of half chances.

“The late goals are the main thing disappointing me at the minute. We need to eradicate that and concentrate. It’s not down to fitness. It’s down to individual errors.”

Esson on guard for goal threat Frame

Esson pinpointed Forres attacker Calum Frame, with eight goals in 11 games, as a major threat.

He added: “Wednesday will be a tough game. Forres have a good team and have one of the in-form strikers in the league, so they are definitely a threat.

“We know what we’re going to be up against, but we will go into the game positively.

“Every team is looking to build winning runs. Nairn County, for example, have gone on a run of four wins. Those type of runs breed confidence within the team.

“Every team wants these kind of runs, but it’s now about executing that.”

Defender Ali Morrison and forward Conor MacPhee remain sidelined for Strathspey, but defender Caelan Mutch and winger Aaron Doran could return to the hosts’ squad.

Scottish Cup tie selected for BBC coverage

Meanwhile, the Scottish Cup second round tie between Formartine United and Buckie Thistle will be shown live on BBC Scotland.

The tie will now take place on Friday, October 24 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Buckie Thistle enjoyed a memorable run in the competition during the 2023-24 season, reaching the fourth round of the competition where they lost 5-0 to Buckie Thistle.

There are 10 Highland League teams still in the competition with the Formartine v Buckie showdown one of three all-Highland League ties.

Banks o’ Dee will take on Fraserburgh, while Nairn County will have home advantage against Turriff United.

The other ties involving Highland League teams are: Brechin City v Dundonald Bluebell, Clachnacuddin v Sauchie Juniors, Elgin City v Deveronvale, Wick Academy v Benburb.