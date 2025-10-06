Greg Buchan not getting carried away – despite Fraserburgh topping Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Greg Buchan not getting carried away – despite Fraserburgh topping Highland League

The Broch's weekend win against Brechin City took them to the summit.

By Callum Law
Greg Buchan is pleased with Fraserburgh's form.
Greg Buchan would love to win the Breedon Highland League with Fraserburgh – but insists it’s far too early to be thinking about it.

The Broch’s 1-0 victory over Brechin City on Saturday, in the only fixture not to be postponed, took them to the top of the table.

Fraserburgh are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions and have won their last eight fixtures.

Midfielder Buchan, who is in his second spell at Bellslea, is pleased with their form, but isn’t getting carried away.

Fraserburgh are two points clear of Brora Rangers and Formartine United, but the Cattachs have two games in hand, while United have one match in hand.

Buchan returned to the Broch from Huntly in the summer of 2022, a few months after they had won the Highland League.

The 27-year-old said: “My dream would be to win the league with Fraserburgh – but that’s not something I’m thinking about or getting carried away with right now.

“Near the end, if you’re within touching distance, you can get excited. But not just now.

“We’ve got into a nice habit of picking up three points, so hopefully we can continue that.

Greg Buchan, right, in action against Brechin.

“We’ve got good momentum, which can be really important in football.

“At the start of the season, we had a couple of heavy defeats, but we’ve managed to turn it around since then.

“We’re in a good place just now and we’ll keep taking it one game at a time.

“It’s good to be in the mix and it’s a lot better looking at the league table when you are up there in the mix.

“We know it’s still early days so we’re not getting excited, but we’re in a good place and we’re pleased with where we are.”

Broch handled the conditions

Fraserburgh’s game against Brechin was the only Highland League match that wasn’t postponed due to Storm Amy.

Buchan was pleased with how the Broch dealt with the blustery conditions to extend their winning run.

He added: “We were delighted to get the three points. The weather was actually OK and I thought to a man we were really good.

“Arguably we got worse once Brechin went down to 10 men and things got a bit chaotic.

“But we seem to be keeping clean sheets just now and I always fancy us to score.

“Playing for the Broch we should be used to playing in the wind and we seem to deal with it OK.

“Sometimes on days like Saturday, it’s not the best day for football, but you have to deal with it and we did that.

“We were really pleased to get the win, because we know how good a team Brechin are.”

