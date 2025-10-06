Greg Buchan not getting carried away – despite Fraserburgh topping Highland League

Greg Buchan would love to win the Breedon Highland League with Fraserburgh – but insists it’s far too early to be thinking about it.

The Broch’s 1-0 victory over Brechin City on Saturday, in the only fixture not to be postponed, took them to the top of the table.

Fraserburgh are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions and have won their last eight fixtures.

Midfielder Buchan, who is in his second spell at Bellslea, is pleased with their form, but isn’t getting carried away.

Fraserburgh are two points clear of Brora Rangers and Formartine United, but the Cattachs have two games in hand, while United have one match in hand.

Buchan returned to the Broch from Huntly in the summer of 2022, a few months after they had won the Highland League.

The 27-year-old said: “My dream would be to win the league with Fraserburgh – but that’s not something I’m thinking about or getting carried away with right now.

“Near the end, if you’re within touching distance, you can get excited. But not just now.

“We’ve got into a nice habit of picking up three points, so hopefully we can continue that.

“We’ve got good momentum, which can be really important in football.

“At the start of the season, we had a couple of heavy defeats, but we’ve managed to turn it around since then.

“We’re in a good place just now and we’ll keep taking it one game at a time.

“It’s good to be in the mix and it’s a lot better looking at the league table when you are up there in the mix.

“We know it’s still early days so we’re not getting excited, but we’re in a good place and we’re pleased with where we are.”

Broch handled the conditions

Fraserburgh’s game against Brechin was the only Highland League match that wasn’t postponed due to Storm Amy.

Buchan was pleased with how the Broch dealt with the blustery conditions to extend their winning run.

He added: “We were delighted to get the three points. The weather was actually OK and I thought to a man we were really good.

“Arguably we got worse once Brechin went down to 10 men and things got a bit chaotic.

“But we seem to be keeping clean sheets just now and I always fancy us to score.

“Playing for the Broch we should be used to playing in the wind and we seem to deal with it OK.

“Sometimes on days like Saturday, it’s not the best day for football, but you have to deal with it and we did that.

“We were really pleased to get the win, because we know how good a team Brechin are.”