EVERY Highland League game previewed, as Disney World wedding leaves one club with 13 players

Lossiemouth will travel to Turriff United with just 13 of their first-team squad due to Disney World nuptials in Florida.

Winger Ryan Matheson’s wedding in Orlando, which Coasters team-mates Finlay McKay and Matthew Nicol are attending as guests, means Steve Porter’s men will be shorthanded at the Haughs in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday.

Lossie boss Porter said: “They’ve had family holidays to Florida and I think they’re getting married at Disney World.

“It’s been organised well in advance. I thought we’d have plenty bodies to cover it, but obviously not.

“And our three Aberdeen loan players – Oliver Green, Tristan Stephen and Sam McLean – are playing against Elgin City (in the KDM Evolution Trophy), so we’re down to the grand total of 13 players.

“It’s tough. But I think that’s what happens at every club to be honest. When you are playing part-time football, the guys have got things on.”

Lossie are also still without injured duo Ryan Stewart and Saul Phimister – who had knee surgery last week.

However, Porter thinks his 16th-placed side, who picked up a much-needed victory at Wick Academy in their last league outing on September 20, can still be competitive against 13th-placed hosts Turra.

Porter’s team pushed high-flying Formartine United in a 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat two weekends ago, before – like most sides – Storm Amy put paid to last Saturday’s fixture, and he said: “We’ve got most of our mainstay players – Ryan Matheson’s a starter and big miss for us.

“But there’s opportunities for a couple of younger boys.

“It’s a tough place to go Turriff. They’re a good team, they can score goals, they’ve got a lot of good attacking players and their defensive record’s pretty good as well, so it’s a very difficult test -especially away.

“Turriff probably haven’t had the points they’ve deserved.

“But every game’s an opportunity for us, we do our homework, and we’ll just have to see how we get on. I think we can compete – though it would be better if we had our full arsenal.”

Turriff sign Lewecki prior to Lossie clash

Meanwhile, Turriff boss Warren Cummings – whose team knocked Hill of Beath Hawthorn out of the Scottish Cup two weekends ago – has added Banks o’ Dee loanee Kacper Lewecki to his squad.

Cummings said: “I’ve got a relationship with the director of football at Banks o’ Dee, Paul Bain, and he gave us the shout (about Lewecki’s availability).

“He needs some game-time and he’s found it difficult to get a regular game for Banks o’ Dee.

“We were certain we wanted to bring him in – he brings really good composure, he’s adaptable to play central midfield and centre-back, his size will add a bit of physicality – so we’re really happy to have him as long as Banks o’ Dee will let us.

“I think he’ll be coming up to about 200 games for Banks o’ Dee and he’s only 22, and it’s an attraction as well that he understands the level.

“He’s had three training sessions now with the lads and integrated really well – hopefully he can transfer that to the match against Lossie, should he be playing.”

Cummings hopes the feelgood factor from Scottish Cup progress endures for Turriff, despite their weekend off, saying: “We’ve done OK in the league, and performances maybe haven’t transferred to the amount of points I think we’ve deserved.

“It was nice to get away from that in the Scottish Cup and get a win at home – our first one of the season.

“The lads were feeling good about themselves and it was a pity the game was off (last weekend).

“Lossie will be really difficult. Their league position isn’t where they’d desire to be.

“But they’ve beaten Banks o’ Dee with a clean sheet, drew with Formartine with a clean sheet and were very close to getting something in the Scottish Cup against Formartine. They’re obviously a capable team.”

Forres target second win before final

Kyle Macleod says Forres Mechanics are “determined” to have their “tails up” going into next weekend’s North of Scotland Cup final – by beating this Saturday’s league hosts Buckie Thistle.

Ninth-placed Forres Mechanics – lifted by their 2-1 win on Wednesday at Strathspey Thistle – visit the division’s other Jags, who are now one point and two places behind them.

The Can-Cans, who face Clachnacuddin in next Saturday’s North Cup showpiece in Nairn, are determined to try to overtake Deveronvale, Nairn County and Banks o’ Dee directly above them for another timely confidence boost.

MacLeod, whose goal inside the first two minutes set Forres on their way in Grantown in midweek, said: “I wanted to get back among the goals – I’ve been playing a wee bit further back in centre-mid this season, so it was good to get another goal, which takes me on to three.

“We had so many chances on Wednesday, especially in the first half, and we should have been more clinical. We won it though, which was pleasing.

“We have been up and down this season and we want to get a good run going now. All thoughts are with Buckie ahead of the cup final.

“We’re determined to be going into the final with our tails up, so we can show the best side of what we’re capable of.

“I was proud of how we fought at Strathspey.

“We believe we can be a top-six, top-seven Highland League team. It’s all very well saying that, we need to go out and show it consistently. Grinding out results, like we did on Wednesday, is what’s needed.”

Can-Cans manager Steven MacDonald, looking for a second successive victory away at Buckie’s Victoria Park, having won 2-1 there last October, will be without Mark MacLauchlan and Jake Newlands,

Buckie have central defensive concerns as Innes McKay is unavailable for the Jags, while boss Lewis MacKinnon also has a doubt over Darryl McHardy.

On-loan Aberdeen player Aaron Cummings is unavailable as he is on KDM Evolution Trophy duty with the Dons this weekend.

Esson demands big improvement from Strathspey Thistle

Strathspey Thistle have been boosted by the signing of ex-Ross County striker Matthew Wright, 22, on a three-year deal from Brora Rangers, and the loan capture of 19-year-old Ross County winger George Robesten until January.

Now manager Ryan Esson is calling for a big improvement from his side as they head to Wick Academy.

Wednesday’s defeat against Forres nudged the Grantown Jags down to 12th position – just three places above their far north hosts.

He said: “The goals we conceded on Wednesday were so poor, so basic. The timing of the goals we conceded was also frustrating, conceding inside the first two minutes and then Forres scored just after we equalised.

“We need to defend better. We gave away too many chances in the first half from our possession.

“I’m really disappointed. That’s five games without a win, but we will regroup and go again and get ready for Wick.”

Wick boss Gary Manson has half a dozen players unavailable with Owen Harrold, Gordon MacNab, Steven Sutherland, James Boyd, Jack Henry and Kyle Henderson all missing out.

Broch bid to stay top of the table

Elsewhere on Saturday, new Highland League leaders Fraserburgh travel to Spain Park looking to stay ahead of the chasing pack as they face Banks o’ Dee.

The Broch moved top of the table thanks to a 1-0 win at Brechin City last weekend in what was the only league fixture to survive the windy conditions.

Fraserburgh captain Kieran Simpson leads the list of injured absentees for Mark Cowie’s side with Lewis Davidson and Ross Aitken also sidelined.

Dee have only one absentee, in striker Andy Hunter, who is injured.

The Hedgemen, who dropped to fourth following their defeat, are without suspended striker Cillian Sheridan, following his dismissal last weekend, as they make the trip to Harlaw Park to face Inverurie Locos.

Locos boss Dean Donaldson is still without long-term absentees Cole Anderson and Greg Mitchell, while Daniel Agnew is not expected back until the end of November as he recovers from an ankle ligament injury.

Max Foster is also out with cracked ribs, while Paul Coutts is suspended, but Josh Bolton is back in training for the home side.

Champions Brora Rangers, who were replaced at the summit by the Broch, make the trip to Princess Royal Park to face Deveronvale without Colin Williamson, Michael Finnis and Ali Sutherland.

The Cattachs will have Caley Thistle loanee Jack Walker available, though.

Banffers player-manager Garry Wood is suspended following his red card in the last league game against Fomartine United.

Third-placed Formartine United – who are level with Brora and two points off the top – make the trip to Mackessack Park to face Rothes.

Marc Lawrence is injured for United, while Rhys Thomas and Graeme Rodger are suspended.

Clachnacuddin – who have suffered one defeat in 15 games in all competitions – hope to continue their fine form when they welcome Huntly to Grant Street Park this weekend.

The Lilywhites are without Andy Macrae, Allan Macphee, Jack Davidson, Jack Mackay, Copeland Thain, Alfie Forsyth and Craig Lawrie.

Black and Golds boss Colin Charlesworth also has injuries to contend with, though, as Michael Clark, Ruari Fraser and Zander Jack all unavailable. Cameron Heslop is back in the squad.

Nairn County bid to make it six wins in a row in all competitions when they welcome Keith to Station Park.

Wayne Mackintosh’s side have been steadily climbing the table in recent weeks and are up to seventh in the table.

Midfielder James Brownie and defender Ryan Robertson are absent for the Maroons who are looking to bounce back from their Scottish Cup exit at Bo’ness Athletic.