North of Scotland Cup final countdown: Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics captains aim to deliver special moment

Ahead of the North of Scotland Cup final the P&J caught up with Forres Mechanics skipper Mark McLauchlan and Clachnacuddin captain Harry Nicolson.

The pair, who are hoping to lead their clubs to glory, revealed what is motivating them ahead of the big game.

McLauchlan has experienced close calls

Forres Mechanics captain Mark McLauchlan would love to win the North of Scotland Cup to repay some of his biggest supporters – including one who can’t be at the final.

The Can-Cans face Clachnacuddin at Station Park, Nairn in Saturday’s showpiece fixture, which kicks off at 2pm.

Forres are bidding to claim their first silverware since winning the Breedon Highland League in 2012, while skipper McLauchlan is aiming to lift his first trophy in adult football.

The 23-year-old came close with previous club Buckie Thistle, but ended up on the losing side in three finals and finished second in the league twice with the Jags.

Cup success would be family triumph

McLauchlan says winning the North Cup would be a special moment for him and his family.

His parents Mary and Andy have played a big part in his football career from an early age, but unfortunately his dad isn’t able to attend this weekend’s final because he is working offshore.

McLauchlan said: “Having come close before that makes me hungrier to go and win something. It would mean the world to me and my family.

“My dad comes to watch every game when he isn’t offshore, but unfortunately he’s working and not going to be at the final, but the rest of my family will be there.

“I know he’ll be checking his phone to see what the score is, but I can imagine he won’t be able to focus too much on his shift when the game is going on.

“He was gutted when we knew the date for the final and he knew he’d be away.

“When I was younger I was in the Aberdeen youth set-up for quite a few years and my mum and dad spent a lot of time taking me through to Aberdeen from Elgin.

“It’s about time I gave them something back and winning the final would maybe do that.

“If my mum and dad hadn’t taken me to training and games and hadn’t encouraged me I’m not sure where I’d be now.

“They gave me the chance to do the best I could in football.”

Mosset Park move has paid off for McLauchlan

McLauchlan joined Forres in the summer of 2023 and is thrilled the Moray outfit are in their first cup final since September 2011.

Reflecting on his time at Mosset Park, he added: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Forres and I think it’s really benefited me.

“The manager Steven MacDonald has placed a lot of trust in me, which I appreciate.

“I think I’ve really developed because of the opportunities I’ve had at Forres.

“I’m glad I made the move to Forres, it’s worked out well for me and I think if we win the cup it would prove that even more so.

“It’s a huge thing for Forres to be in a final again, we spoke before the semi-final about how it had been a long time since the club has been there.

“It’s great for the club and the town and I’m sure the supporters will get behind us.”

Nicolson wants piece of Clach history

Captain Harry Nicolson is determined to add to Clachnacuddin’s rich history by winning the North of Scotland Cup.

The Lilywhites face Forres Mechanics in Saturday’s final at Station Park in Nairn (2pm kick-off) as they bid to win their first trophy since 2014.

Clach have been used to being successful in years gone by, including in this competition, which they have won a record 22 times.

But the Inverness outfit haven’t lifted silverware since triumphing in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup 11 years ago.

Skipper Nicolson would love the current squad to add their names to Clach’s illustrious roll of honour.

The 24-year-old said: “We want to make our own bit of history at Clach.

“We’ve seen events at the club in recent times for the 50th anniversary of the league win in 1975 and the 20th anniversary of the league win in 2004.

“At Clach, if you have success you’ll always be remembered because the fans are so passionate – and we want them to remember us.

“It would mean a huge amount to the fans, to the board and all volunteers at the club to win the cup.

“There are a lot of very loyal people at Clach who have followed the club through various ups and downs.

“They turn out every week and put their time and money into supporting the club. Winning a trophy again would mean a lot to all these people.”

Lilywhites have grown since final defeat last term

Clach reached last season’s North of Scotland Cup final, but were beaten 6-1 by Brora Rangers.

Nicolson believes the Lilywhites learned a lot from that experience and have improved since then.

He added: “We’ve done well to get to the final again and I think as a team we’ve come a long way since last year’s final.

“We’re not conceding many goals now as a team, we’re more secure defensively and hopefully we can bring that into the final.

“Ultimately that was our downfall last season, Brora were very good on the day and we couldn’t deal with them defensively.

“But I think we’ve come a long way since then and we’ve grown as a team over the last year.

“We’ve just tried to keep pushing up our standards and to keep improving.

“The squad hasn’t really changed much since the final last season and we’re all desperate to try to bring a trophy back to Clach.

“Last year when we lost the final there had been a reception pre-arranged for after the game and, even though we’d lost, there was still a really good crowd of people there.

“Being there hit home to me how much it would mean to people if we could win something.

“We’d like to bring that success to the club this time and give people something really good to remember.”