North of Scotland Cup final countdown: Chairmen outline what success would mean to Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics

Chris Stewart got involved with the aim of bringing success back to Clachnacuddin, while David Mackintosh’s affinity for Forres Mechanics stretches back to the 1950s -now the respective chairmen are eyeing North of Scotland Cup glory this weekend.

The Lilywhites meet the Can-Cans in Saturday’s final at Station Park in Nairn, which kicks off at 2pm.

For both chairmen, success would be special for all manner of reasons.

Clach chief wants club to thrive

Stewart became Clach chairman in May 2024 and has overseen an upturn in the Inverness outfit’s fortunes on and off the pitch.

Now they are bidding to win a trophy for the first time since 2014, and to win the North of Scotland Cup for the first time since September 2001.

Stewart, 35, said: “If you cut me open, I’d bleed black and white. I’ve been a Clach supporter since the age of 10.

“I’ve been lucky enough to see some wonderful highs, but I’ve also seen some really low moments.

“The driving force for me comes from being a supporter and being frustrated seeing teams around us be successful and seeing good players that had come through at Clach moving on because they didn’t think they could be successful at Clach.

“My desire when I took the job on was to take what I felt was a sleeping giant from just surviving to thriving.

“I’m passionate about trying to make it happen and I think any supporter if they had the chance to make a positive difference at their club would jump at that.

“I was asked by the shareholders, the Clach Supporters Trust, to be the person to try to move the club forward and that’s been a driving force for me.

“We want Clach to be successful and our feeling is that a successful Clach team is one that puts trophies in the cabinet.”

Lifelong connection to Can-Cans

Mackintosh became Forres chairman in November 2022, but has had a link to the Mechanics since birth.

The 71-year-old’s father was on the club’s committee and his older brothers took him to games at Mosset Park from an early age.

As a teenager, Mackintosh started looking after the kit and cleaning the boots, before going on to play for Forres as a sweeper and helping them win the Highland League Cup in their centenary year (1984).

After playing, he coached the Can-Cans’ youth team, served as assistant manager, interim manager and then joined the club’s committee.

When asked why he’s remained involved at Mosset Park for so long, Mackintosh joked: “Absolute stupidity!

“But being serious, I think when you’ve been part of the club you just stay involved and want to do your bit.

“Ever since I could walk I’ve been at the club – it’s in my blood really. I’ve always wanted the best for the club.

“As a young boy growing up in the town, everyone wanted to play for Forres Mechanics.

“I was very lucky to get to do that and I got a great satisfaction from playing for Forres.

“In terms of my time in football nothing will top helping Forres win something as a player.

“After I’d stopped playing, I think because I’d been there for a long time people asked me to do things, I said yes and I just went from there.

“I don’t play golf or anything like that, football has always been my main interest.

“When it came to joining the committee, Bruce Hay was the chairman at the time and he said he thought I should join the committee and I agreed with him, so I did!”

Hard work has seen Forres return to final

Mackintosh admits being chairman of a football club isn’t an easy task, but is thrilled that everyone connected with Forres has a first final since 2011 to look forward to.

The last trophy the Can-Cans won was the Breedon Highland League in 2012.

Mackintosh said: “As chairman I’ve found it quite difficult. Financially, it’s a challenge running a club and I think most clubs, bar a few exceptions, would say the same.

“You have to juggle balancing the books with getting the best team on the park that you can.

“It’s great the club is back in a cup final. A lot of hard work has gone into it.

“Our manager Steven MacDonald has put in a lot of hard work during his tenure and he’s done a really good job.

“It would be great for everyone connected with Forres if we could win it.

“You can tell within the town there’s an excitement about this final and a good buzz about the place.”

Lilywhites on the right track

Meanwhile, at Clach, Stewart has been pleased with their development on and off the pitch in the last 18 months and says victory this weekend would be another step in the right direction.

He added: “On the pitch, I think it’s clear to see we’re a stronger team than we were, and off the pitch, we continue to push on and make improvements.

“The corporate and commercial side has been really good. We’ve had good matchday hospitality, we’ve sold more advertising boards and we’ve had more local businesses coming to the table as new sponsors.

“The amount of people that have shown an interest in helping us has been really pleasing.

“With the football being good we’ve had more supporters coming through the gates, which helps as well.

“Winning the cup would give us another lift and it would be great to give the supporters something to shout about.

“We’ve got a lot of supporters who have followed us through thick and thin- and they haven’t had much to cheer in the last 10 years or so.

“If you look at the history, I’d say Clach are the most successful club in the Highland League. But in the last couple of decades, we haven’t added much to that.”