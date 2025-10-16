North of Scotland Cup countdown: Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics managers ready for final say

Ahead of the North of Scotland Cup final, The Press and Journal caught up with Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald and Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins.

Both gaffers outlined what it would mean to them and their clubs to claim the cup this weekend.

MacDonald’s message ahead of first final as manager

Steven MacDonald has urged his Forres Mechanics players to have no regrets as they bid for North of Scotland Cup glory.

The Can-Cans are attempting to win their first silverware since 2012 when they face Clachnacuddin in Saturday’s final, which kicks off at 2pm, at Nairn’s Station Park.

MacDonald returned to Forres – where as a player he won the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup in 1999 and 2001 – as assistant manager to Gordon Connelly in November 2021.

When Connelly stepped down two months later, MacDonald, who had previously been in charge of Rothes between January 2017 and August 2019, became manager, which wasn’t something he’d anticipated.

Now he’s preparing for his first final as boss, and said: “My message to the players is to not have any regrets.

“I want them to enjoy it, but I want us to turn up. It’s about winning in cup finals and we’ve got to make sure we’re at it.

“I’d love us to win it and hopefully we do ourselves proud.

“I came initially to help Gordon as a friend. Gordon’s a great coach and a great person, and after I was back involved I got a taste for it and got enjoyment from football again.

“I knew the job as manager would be a challenge, but I wanted to try and build on what I learnt from my experience at Rothes.

“I enjoyed it at Rothes, but when I left it hurt me and it took me a long time to get over.

“Sometimes people don’t appreciate how big a commitment it is, and when you put everything into it and it doesn’t work out how you want, it takes time to come to terms with it.

“Management is tough and you learn so much once you’re involved in it – experience is a massive thing.

“That’s why I think Conor Gethins, Robbie Duncanson and Blair Lawrie have done so well at Clach, because it’s their first job.

“Along with their chairman Chris Stewart, Grant Munro (director of football) and all the people behind the scenes there, they’ve really got Clach going again, which is great to see.”

Trophy would mean so much to the Can-Cans

During his time at the helm, MacDonald has had to rebuild his squad to cope with the loss of important players to other clubs.

But he’s pleased with the options currently at his disposal, which includes promising talents like Calum Frame, Matt Jamieson, Mark McLauchlan and Sam Nixon.

MacDonald believes winning the North Cup would show the progress Forres are making.

He added: “It would be hugely significant for the club to win something again, because it’s been 13 years since Forres won a trophy.

“We’ve had quite a high turnover of players at times, but I think we’ve got a good squad.

“There’s been a lot of changes off the park as well in my time at Forres.

“Things don’t just happen, it requires huge commitment from everyone behind the scenes and it requires everyone pulling in the same direction.

“There has been a lot of hard work from the Forres board and committee and they deserve a reward for that by winning the cup.

“Right now we’re a mid-table team, but I think we’ve done well developing players. The likes of Jordan Alonge, Ben Barron, Craig MacKenzie, Connall Ewan, Ryan MacLeman and Jack Walker developed really well with us.

“But it’s important we’re not just a development club that’s changing all the time because players move on.

“For that to be the case, we need to win things and get higher up the league.

“Calum Frame is currently the top-scorer in all competitions (at Highland League level) and we’ve got a chance to win a cup, so it shows you can achieve things individually and collectively at Forres.

“I think we have made good progress – but without winning something you won’t be remembered.”

Trophy target after two-year Clach turnaround

Conor Gethins believes winning the North of Scotland Cup would be the crowning moment in Clachnacuddin’s impressive revival.

The Lilywhites take on Forres Mechanics at Station Park, Nairn in Saturday’s North Cup final (2pm kick-off).

Next Wednesday will be two years since Gethins was appointed as manager at Grant Street Park and he’s overseen a stark turnaround in Clach’s fortunes.

When the Irishman took charge, the Inverness outfit were sitting 17th in the Breedon Highland League and they finished the 2023-24 season in that position.

From tough start to vying for silverware

Last term they rose to sixth and reached the final of this tournament – now Gethins is aiming to deliver Clach’s first trophy since 2014.

He said: “I think winning would cement what we’re all about. The club is on the way back up – there’s no question about that.

“I’d like to hope it could be the start of something and personally for me it would be up there with my best achievements in football.

“When we came into Clach, the club was struggling and there was a hard road ahead of us.

“In the early days, you thought: ‘What have we done coming in here?’

“But given how quickly things have turned around, to then go and win something would be a brilliant achievement.

“There’s a lot of people who have made it possible – Alex Chisholm, Scott Dowling and Chris Forbes were the board who gave me the opportunity and believed in me as manager, then the new board came in (in the summer of 2024) and have helped us bring players we wanted to the club.

“They’ve got a passion for what we want to do and they’ve supported us.

“Grant Munro as director of football and Chris Stewart the chairman have been a huge help to me, as well as Ronnie Dyce from our main sponsors (HRL Scrap and Waste Solutions).

“There’s been a real togetherness at the club and it would mean the world to me, as well as Robbie Duncanson (assistant manager), Blair Lawrie (first-team coach) and Joe Malin (goalkeeping coach), to win the cup.”

Special motivation

Ahead of the final, Gethins has called on Clach to take inspiration from a club stalwart as they bid for glory.

He added: “We would all love a trophy and I think it would mean a lot to the people in the background who have been through the dark days at Clach.

“We’ve got an 84-year-old in Donnie George Mackenzie, who is at Grant Street every day doing the pitch, who has been a Clach fan since the age of five.

“He said to me: ‘Can you win me a trophy before my time’s up?’

“Things like that show what it would mean to people, and when you hear things like that it makes, you want it more.

“When you speak to Donnie, you see how much he loves the club.

“He’s always there doing something and he wants to see Clach win a trophy again, so why can’t we make that happen by working hard for 90 minutes?”

Clach were beaten 6-1 by Brora Rangers in last season’s North of Scotland Cup final and Gethins has a simple message for his players ahead of this weekend’s showpiece fixture.

He said: “My message to the players is to enjoy it and to express themselves.

“Work hard, give everything you can and enjoy it. If you do that and you win, great, and if you don’t, at least you can say you’ve given everything.

“Last year because of how it went we couldn’t enjoy it and this time it’s important for them to enjoy the occasion.”

Road to the final

We look back at how Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics reached this season’s North of Scotland Cup final.

Quarter-final

Brora Rangers 0-0 Clachnacuddin – Clach won 8-7 on penalties – August 20, 2025

After receiving a bye in the first round, the Lilywhites met the cup holders at Dudgeon Park.

The sides couldn’t be separated during 90 minutes and in the shoot-out Mark Ridgers’ save to deny Colin Williamson proved decisive.

Forres Mechanics 3-0 Rothes – August 20 2025

The Can-Cans also received a bye in the first round and progressed to the last four with victory against Rothes.

Shaun Sutherland got the opener for Forres, and after Matthew McConachie had been sent off for the Speysiders, Calum Frame struck twice to complete the scoring.

Semi-final

Forres Mechanics 2-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle – September 2 2025

Forres got the better of a Caley Thistle team which featured a number of first-teamers.

Lewis Mackenzie’s early goal gave the Can-Cans the perfect start, before Chanka Zimba restored parity, but Calum Frame’s second half header proved to be the difference between the sides.

Clachnacuddin 2-1 Ross County – September 3 2025

Clach reached the final of the competition by beating a Ross County side containing a host of first-team players.

Rorie Macleod’s penalty and Troy Cooper’s counter had the Lilywhites two up, and despite Arron Lyall pulling one back for the Staggies, Clach progressed.