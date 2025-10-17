Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics ready for North of Scotland Cup final showdown; plus all the latest Highland League news covered

Troy Cooper says he couldn’t have imagined going from the Black Watch to being Clachnacuddin’s one to watch in the North of Scotland Cup final.

Sharp-shooter Calum Frame, meanwhile, is determined to deliver a trophy to repay Forres Mechanics’ faith in him.

The Lilywhites tackle the Can-Cans in Saturday’s final at Station Park, Nairn (2pm kick-off) as both clubs bid to win their first silverware in more than a decade.

Winger Cooper has been a Clach fan since childhood and is one of their top performers, having scored 11 goals this season.

However, not so long ag, he didn’t envision being a star for the Lilywhites.

At the age of 18, Cooper joined the army and spent four years in the Black Watch regiment based at Fort George.

But the 24-year-old left the armed forces after four years and started playing for Clach’s reserves in the North Caledonian League, before being brought into the first-team fold a couple of years ago.

From fan to finalist

Cooper watched as a supporter when Clach won their last trophy, the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup in 2014, and he’d love to help his local team claim silverware as a player.

He said: “When you’re in the army, you can’t really commit to anything in football because you might be away or you might not be able to make training regularly.

“So in that period I was happy just playing amateur football when I could.

“Being in the army was good. The training is hard, but there was a really good group of people there. It’s more like a lifestyle than a job, and because of that, I couldn’t really commit to football.

“When I was in the army, it never crossed my mind that I’d end up playing for Clach in the Highland League.

“Even when I started playing with Clach’s reserves with some of my friends, I didn’t really picture playing for the first-team.

“Then I got asked to train with the first-team and it’s gone from there.

“To be involved in cup finals with Clach is a dream really – I was there with my mates at the final in 2014.

“At that time I couldn’t have imagined being involved in games like that as a player.

“It was amazing watching Clach win a trophy, so to do it as a player would be really special.

“I grew up just around the corner from Grant Street, Clach’s my local team and I always wanted to play for them, so it would mean a lot to me to win the cup with Clach.”

Frame aims to fire Mechanics to glory

Meanwhile, Forres are aiming to win their first trophy since lifting the Breedon Highland League in 2012.

Striker Frame has been the Can-Cans’ talisman this term and is currently north football’s top-scorer with 15 goals in 16 matches in all competitions.

The 20-year-old joined the Mosset Park club two years ago and has been a regular fixture in Steven MacDonald’s side ever since.

Frame is hoping to repay Forres and manager MacDonald for the opportunities he’s had by firing them to cup glory.

He added: “It’s brilliant to be in the final. It’s been 14 years since Forres have been in a cup final, so we need to try to take this chance to win something.

“We all play to try to win things, and at Forres, we’re not contending at the top of the league. So when an opportunity like this comes up, you’ve got to grab it.

“I’ve started the season really well and if I can score in the final, I’ll equal my tally from last season.

“It’s important for a striker to score goals and I’m over the moon that I am just now.

Positional switch has paid dividends

“Playing in a central role has made a big difference for me this season – last season I played mainly on the right.

“At the end of last season, the manager played me upfront and I got three goals in the last three games.

“Then he told me he’d play me more centrally this season and it’s worked out well so far.

“I’m grateful the manager has given me the chance to play, ever since I came to Forres, he’s given me opportunities.

“I’d like to repay the manager, the people at the club and the supporters for their faith in me by winning the cup.

“I know the supporters haven’t seen Forres win silverware for a while, so if we could win the final, it would be great.”

Former glories

Ahead of this term’s final we look back at the last time Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics triumphed in the North of Scotland Cup, which was first played for in season 1888-89.

Wick Academy 2-3 Forres Mechanics – September 11 2010

A blistering first half performance secured Forres’ eighth North of Scotland Cup success.

Kyle Scott, Ryan Green and Nathan Sharp all netted for the Can-Cans in the first period of this final, which was played at Dudgeon Park.

Wick did rally after the interval, Gary Weir’s penalty and David Allan’s counter reduced the Scorries’ arrears, but they couldn’t get back on level terms.

Clachnacuddin 2-0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle – September 22 2001

Clach won the North of Scotland Cup for the 22nd time by getting the better of city rivals Caley Thistle in a final which was played at Grant Street Park.

Jamie McPherson broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, and with the match still in the balance, the Caley Jags passed up a golden chance to equalise five minutes from time when Neil MacDonald’s penalty was saved by Martin Rae.

Buoyed by that Clach made sure of their victory with a second goal, scored by Iain Polworth, in the dying embers.

Brora boss hails Draper signing

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay believes the signing of Ross Draper strengthens their bid to retain the Breedon Highland League title and to push for promotion.

The Cattachs have recruited the 36-year-old centre-half from League Two side Elgin City.

Draper first arrived in the Highlands in 2012 when he signed for Inverness Caledonian Thistle and the Englishman was part of their Scottish Cup-winning side in 2015.

Two years later, he joined Ross County, and won the Championship and Challenge Cup during a four-year spell in Dingwall.

Draper moved to Cove Rangers in the summer of 2021, but joined Elgin on loan in September of that year and the move eventually became permanent.

In May 2023 Draper was appointed Elgin manager, but stepped down in September 2023 and has remained at Borough Briggs as a player since then.

Experience will be key

Brora were beaten by East Kilbride in the pyramid play-offs last season and boss Mackay reckons Draper can help them secure another shot at promotion to the SPFL.

He said: “Ross will bring an abundance of experience and he’s had a lot of success in his career.

“One of the lessons we learned from the East Kilbride play-off last season was that we lacked a wee bit of experience.

“Ross may be in the twilight of his career, but I think he’ll add a lot of value to our squad in terms of experience, organisation and physicality.

“Those are attributes we’ve maybe lacked a wee bit this season.

“Defensively we’ve been conceding more goals than we’d like and I think Ross will give us the solidity we’re looking for.

“If we want to try to go for promotion, I think Ross is the kind of signing we needed.

“People might look at his age and think it’s a strange one, but he’s been a been a pivotal player for Elgin.

“I think he’s a big presence, a big voice and his experience will help the players around him, so we’re delighted to get him in.”

Meanwhile, Shae Keogh has returned to Inverness Caley Thistle.

The midfielder was sent on loan to Brora – who don’t have a game this weekend – in August, but has suffered an ankle injury.

Speysiders seek to end winless run in battle of bottom two

Rothes boss Ronnie Sharp says they need to start picking up points ahead of facing Lossiemouth in a battle of the Breedon Highland League’s bottom two.

The Speysiders are six points adrift of the Coasters ahead of Saturday’s clash at Grant Park and haven’t won in their last 34 matches.

Sharp said: “It’s an important game for both teams and we need to get a result.

“We’re still young, but for the first time since pre-season we’ve got close to a full squad available with Jordan Laidlaw, Owen Alexander, Daniel Fraser and Jake Thomson coming back.

“That should help us and if we can win it will close the gap. There’s lots of games to come, but there’s no doubt that we need to start picking up points.”

Matthew Nicol, Tristan Stephen, Sam McLean and Oliver Green all return for Lossie, who have taken four points from their last two league outings.

Manager Steve Porter added: “When you’re playing teams around you, it’s important to pick up something.

“I want Grant Park to be more difficult for teams to visit and I want us to start picking up more points at home after two good results away from home in our last two league games.”

Thistle set sights on top six ahead of Broch trip

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle travel to Fraserburgh with manager Lewis MacKinnon looking for a victory to boost their challenge for the top six.

The Jags are ninth in the table with 19 points, but are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions.

MacKinnon said: “Top six is a realistic target in my head and I don’t see why we can’t challenge to get up there.

“If you can win three or four on the bounce you can jump up quite quickly, but we’ll need to put in a 90-minute performance to come away from Bellslea with a positive result.”

Fraserburgh are fourth in the division after their eight-match winning streak was ended by Banks o’ Dee last weekend.

Assistant manager James Duthie said: “It’s just about moving on and trying to bounce back from that.

“We don’t get too carried away when we’re doing well and when we have a blip we don’t get too down.

“We’ll try to bounce back, but Buckie are in good form so it will be a tough game.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Huntly’s Sam Robertson has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2028 ahead of their clash with Formartine United at Christie Park.

The 28-year-old attacker joined the Black and Golds in the summer of 2024 and netted 16 goals last season, while this term he’s scored six times.

Cameron Heslop returns for Huntly. Formartine welcome back Graeme Rodger and with leaders Brora Rangers not in action, United have the chance to leapfrog them at the summit.

Banks o’ Dee are without Mark Reynolds for Inverurie Locos’ visit to Spain Park. The Railwaymen are minus Paul Coutts, Greg Mitchell, Cole Anderson, Max Foster and Nathan Meres.

Ryan Robertson and James Brownie are sidelined for Keith’s Kynoch Park encounter with Turriff United, while Ryan McLean is the visitors’ only absentee.

Zach MacPhee returns for Strathspey Thistle, who face Nairn County at Seafield Park.

Cillian Sheridan is free of suspension for Brechin City, who meet Wick Academy at Glebe Park. The Scorries are set to be without nine players.