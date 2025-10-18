North of Scotland Cup and Highland League results round-up: Forres Mechanics come back to win thrilling final against Clachnacuddin

Forres Mechanics came from two goals down to win the North of Scotland Cup for the ninth time with a sensational 3-2 victory against Clachnacuddin.

In a tremendous final at Nairn’s Station Park, Troy Cooper and James Anderson had the Lilywhites in command.

But Kyle MacLeod and Ryan McRitchie restored parity for the Can-Cans and in extra-time Calum Frame‘s hotly-disputed penalty won it for Forres, with Clach skipper Harry Nicolson sent off in the aftermath of the penalty award.

This is the Moray side’s first trophy since they won the Breedon Highland League in 2012 and their first North of Scotland Cup success since September 2010.

Meanwhile, Clach’s wait for their first silverware since 2014 continues and the Inverness outfit remain without a North Cup triumph since September 2001.

Early action

The opening exchanges were quite nervy and scrappy as both sides battled to try to gain some control.

Clach perhaps settled marginally the better, but goalmouth action was at a premium.

The final came to life when the Lilywhites broke the deadlock in the 34th minute.

Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers’ long ball forward was met by the head of Forres defender Sam Nixon, but Cooper reacted first to gather the loose ball before jinking out of a challenge and toe-poking a powerful effort beyond goalkeeper Sean McCarthy from 20 yards.

Clach’s tails were up and they pushed for a second before half-time. Rorie Macleod’s snap-shot was held by McCarthy and Allan MacPhee was denied by McRitchie’s perfectly-timed challenge.

On 41 minutes the Inverness outfit did double their lead. An attempted clearance from Can-Cans defender Charlie Macdonald was blocked by Cooper, Andrew Macrae got possession, fed Cooper, who wriggled away from Macdonald on the left flank and crossed for Anderson to score from close range.

Clach were on top, but in the third minute of first half stoppage time Forres reduced their arrears when a spell of pressure around the penalty area culminated in Matt Jamieson crossing for MacLeod to sweep a finish into the bottom right corner from 12 yards.

Can-Cans respond

Forres were forced to withdraw Nixon due to injury, with Cohen Ramsay the replacement, just before they scored. Then at half-time manager Steven MacDonald sent on Lewis Mackenzie and Kaiden Connolly in place of Charlie Macdonald and Jack Grant.

However, it was Clach who started the second half purposefully. Cooper curled narrowly over from 20 yards and then teed up MacPhee with a delivery from the left, but MacPhee fired wide from 12 yards.

Then MacPhee did well on the right and turned provider for Andrew Macrae, but his shot was scuffed and was easily cleared.

After that though the Can-Cans took the game to the Lilywhites.

MacLeod helped a cross from the left into Frame’s path, but his header was brilliantly saved by Ridgers at full stretch.

In the 63rd minute Frame went close again with an angled attempt from the right of the box which flashed beyond the far post.

Four minutes later Jamieson let fly from 30 yards and his strike was spilled by Ridgers, who then recovered brilliantly to get up and block Frame’s follow up effort.

But in the 69th minute an error by the Clach keeper handed Forres the equaliser they craved. Ridgers fumbled Jamieson’s cross from the right and McRitchie was on hand to bundle the rebound into the net from close range.

Who can find a winner?

It was a contest you couldn’t take your eyes off of and Clach almost went straight back in front, but McCarthy made a terrific save to turn away Anderson’s shot from the left of the box.

Both sides tried to conjure up a winner in the closing stages. Ramsay’s superb clearing header prevented a certain goal for Anderson after Clach sub Scott Davidson had crossed from the left.

At the other end Forres sub Aidan Cruickshank fired over from the edge of the box after good work by Mark McLauchlan and Frame, that meant extra-time was required.

The Can-Cans had the first good opening of the additional period. Cruickshank’s switch of play from left to right put Mackenzie through on goal, only for Clach captain Harry Nicolson to get back and make a heroic block.

In the 99th minute Cruickshank had a go himself, but his curling effort drifted beyond the target.

Three minutes into the second period of extra-time the pivotal moment arrived.

Connolly crossed from the right and Frame’s first shot was blocked by Ridgers before the second hit Nicolson and went behind.

Referee David Alexander initially gave a corner, but changed his decision to a penalty following advice from assistant Daniel Jack.

Clach skipper Nicolson was then shown a red card for preventing a goal and despite Lilywhites protests Frame lashed the penalty into the top left corner.

The Lilywhites pushed for the equaliser that would have forced penalties, but Forres’ defence – which was brilliantly marshalled by McRitchie – held firm.

There was late drama in the final minute when Can-Cans goalkeeper McCarthy suffered a hand injury and had to be replaced by Michael Miele.

But it mattered not as Forres held on for a famous victory.

Lossiemouth 2-0 Rothes

Lossiemouth made it three matches unbeaten in the Highland League with victory against Rothes at Grant Park.

Owen Loveland and Liam Harvey scored in either half for the Coasters and the result leaves the Speysiders nine points adrift at the foot of the table.

Fraserburgh 2-2 Buckie Thistle

Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle shared the spoils at Bellslea.

Darryl McHardy penalty, after Andy Reid had fouled Fin Allen, put the Jags ahead, but the Broch responded with counters from Fraser Stewart and Scott Barbour.

However, Aaron Cummings’ second half effort ensured it finished all square.

Banks o’ Dee 1-0 Inverurie Locos

Banks o’ Dee’s good run continued with Max Alexander’s late goal earning them the points against Inverurie Locos at Spain Park.

Huntly 1-2 Formartine United

With Brora Rangers not in action Formartine United moved to the stop of the Breedon Highland League thanks to a dramatic win against Huntly at Christie Park.

Tyler Mykyta and Matthew Wallace traded goals in the first period and when it looked like it may just finish level, Michael Dangana popped up with the winner for the Pitmedden side against his former club.

Brechin City 5-1 Wick Academy

Brechin City are a point behind Formartine at the summit after beating Wick Academy at Glebe Park.

The Scorries field Szymon Rebilas, who joined on an emergency loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in goal, but he couldn’t stop Mitch Taylor and Ben Armour scoring for the Hedgemen in the first half.

After the break Armour and Cillian Sheridan netted, Owen Rendall got a consolation for Academy and Grady McGrath’s penalty completed the scoring.

Keith 0-0 Turriff United

Keith and Turriff United couldn’t be separated at Kynoch Park.

The Maroons did have a numerical advantage for the last 25 minutes after Turra goalie Lee Herbert was sent off, but they couldn’t make it count.

Strathspey Thistle 3-4 Nairn County

Nairn County came from behind to win a rollercoaster encounter with Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

Paul Brindle put the Wee County ahead, but Josh Race, Filip Franczak and Shaun Morrison all struck in the space of nine first half minutes to give the Grantown Jags control of the contest.

In the second period Fraser Dingwall, Ben Barron and Brindle scored to win it for Nairn, with the latter also sent off late on.