WATCH: Highland League Weekly – North of Scotland Cup final highlights and every Saturday game analysed

The latest episode of Highland League Weekly features highlights of the North of Scotland Cup final between Forres Mechanics and Clachnacuddin as well as discussing all of the weekend results in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law

The Highland League Weekly highlights this week come from the North of Scotland Cup final between Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics.

Our cameras captured the best of the action from a thrilling encounter at Station Park in Nairn, while the talking points from Saturday’s seven Breedon Highland League games are also covered.

Highland League Weekly highlights – back for 2025/26

Highland League Weekly is the Press and Journal’s exclusive football show which puts the spotlight on the Highland League.

Episodes of Highland League Weekly are published on the Press and Journal website at 7pm every Monday during the season.

This term we are again bringing viewers highlights from every Saturday fixture card, plus analysis of all the weekend results and talking points.

On top of that, at various points throughout the season, we will screen Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights from important midweek matches.

These EXTRA shows will be available to watch on Thursday afternoons.

