Highland League digest: Ryan McRitchie reflects on Forres Mechanics’ cup glory; Preview of Huntly v Aberdeen in the Shield

Ryan McRitchie says it was special to win his third North of Scotland Cup with the club he has felt most comfortable at in his career.

The defender scored as Forres Mechanics came from 2-0 down to defeat Clachnacuddin 3-2 in a thrilling final at Nairn’s Station Park on Saturday.

The success secured the Can-Cans’ first silverware since 2012, but for McRitchie it completes a hat-trick of North Cup triumphs, having also won the tournament with Rothes in 2021 and Brora Rangers last year.

McRitchie is in his second spell at Forres. He initially joined in January 2024 after returning from a stint in Australia.

In August last year he switched to Brora, but rejoined the Mechanics three months later, and the 26-year-old is glad he did.

McRitchie said: “My time at Brora didn’t really work out and the manager here was always eager to get me back.

“I’ve been at a few clubs over the years, but I’ve felt most comfortable here at Forres, it feels like home.

“There’s a great group of boys here and it’s a really special moment to win something with this group.

“Sometimes in the past we’ve conceded goals and we’ve folded and it’s become a bad score.

“But we showed a lot of character in what was a huge game for us and it was great we managed to push through.

“We’ve got a really good squad, at times there’s maybe been inconsistency and naivety.

“I think if we can cut that out we can get higher in the league. Hopefully this success can be the start of the club pushing on again in the future.”

Memorable final moments

McRitchie is making a habit of scoring in finals.

He grabbed the winner for Rothes in the North of Scotland Cup final four years ago and his equaliser for Forres against Clach at the weekend was another memorable moment.

He added: “There was a bit of luck with Mark Ridgers dropping it, but I anticipated it and managed to get there to score which was really pleasing.

“That put pressure on Clach and from then we were the better team I thought.”

McRitchie was also pleased to win the cup for his manager Steven MacDonald.

The pair worked together at Rothes before being reunited at Forres.

McRitchie said: “I would almost class the manager as a mate, although he is the manager and I have that respect for him.

“But we’ve always had a good relationship, he’s a good guy, he puts a lot of faith in the players and he’s always positive.”

Huntly seeking Aberdeen scalp in Shield

Manager Colin Charlesworth has urged Huntly to keep the faith as they aim to overcome Aberdeen in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The 2025-26 Shield gets underway at Christie Park on Tuesday night when the Black and Golds face the Dons.

Huntly come into this first round tie having won just once in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Boss Charlesworth remains upbeat and hopes a victory against full-time opposition could kickstart an upturn in form.

He said: “In terms of our levels of performance, we’re not far away, but it’s about turning performances into results.

“We won’t be the only team to go through a sticky spell, other teams have had the same, it just happens to be our turn just now.

“We’ll come out of it, but need to make sure we keep doing the basics right and keep faith in what we’re doing.

“It will turn, the last couple of performances have been a step in the right direction.

“I think the majority of clubs could say their seasons could be defined by the cups competitions and that applies to us.

“We want to progress in the cups, we want to get to finals and we want to try to win something.

“However, there are no easy games and right now it doesn’t get much tougher than facing Aberdeen.”

Both sides yet to lift the trophy

Huntly and Aberdeen have never won the Aberdeenshire Shield since it began in season 1990-91.

Although this is only the first round, Charlesworth has challenged his players to try to make history for the Strathbogie outfit.

He added: “There’s a long way to go, but I think for this group of players it’s a nice thing to aim for to try to be the first Huntly squad to win the Shield.

“But there’s a long way to go before we can even think about that, our focus is just on trying to get through this game.

“You play football to try to win things and that’s what we want to do.

“If we can start in the right manner against Aberdeen then who knows what could happen.”

Stuart Duff’s Aberdeen side have won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup already this month and Charlesworth expects a tricky encounter.

He said: “They’ll be fit, energetic full-time players with a lot of quality on the ball, who will try to make our life difficult.

“There’s an element of unknown in terms of what first-team players may or may not be involved.

“But the thing we do know is that regardless of the personnel involved there will be a lot of quality in Aberdeen’s side.

“They’ve got a lot of good young players and a lot of them are also out on loan playing regularly.

“They seem to be reaping the rewards from that and have won the Aberdeenshire Cup already this season.

“But whoever is involved we know we’ll face a well-drilled, good quality team.”