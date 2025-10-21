Aberdeenshire Shield: Reaction and report as Aberdeen beat Huntly

Stuart Duff was critical of Aberdeen’s display after they edged past Huntly in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

In an engrossing first round tie at Christie Park the Dons eventually prevailed 3-2, after letting a two-goal lead slip against the Breedon Highland League side.

The Reds have never won the Shield since it started in season 1990-91 and they will play Banks o’ Dee or Turriff United away from home in the quarter-final on Wednesday November 12.

Development coach Duff said: “We were unfortunate not to be further ahead and we need to be more clinical

“In the second half we were quite poor and we’re disappointed with that. Huntly pushed us all the way so credit to them.

“We’re in the next round, but there’s a manner in terms of how you do that and the way we want to play.

“We didn’t see that in the second half. There’s lots for us to go away and work on, but we’re delighted to be in the next round of the competition.”

Early action

Huntly started brightly against their full-time opponents and goalkeeper Rodrigo Vitols’ fingertip save denied Kai Watson a stunning opener with a strike from 35 yards.

After quarter of an hour the Dons demonstrated their quality by taking the lead.

Alfie Stewart’s fine pass released Dylan Lobban on the right and he played the ball square for Joseph Teasdale to tap into the empty net.

Moments later Lobban’s strike from the right side of the penalty area was deflected onto the left post, but midway through the first half Aberdeen struck again.

Mitchell Frame got forward on the left and his delivery was turned into the net by Peter Ambrose from close range.

The Reds threatened to put the tie to bed and Huntly goalkeeper Lenny Wilson made good saves to thwart Stewart, Teasdale, Lobban and Alfie Bavidge.

On the stroke of half-time the Black and Golds found the net when Ryan Sewell’s cross from the right was forced home by Angus Grant at the front post.

A minute into the second half Grant restored parity by finishing tidily from 10 yards after the Dons failed to deal with Callum Youngson’s ball into the box.

However, in the 53rd minute Aberdeen regained the lead when Bavidge played Teasdale through on goal and he found the bottom right corner.

Black and Golds come up short

Huntly had plenty of pressure as the second half wore on and sub Matthew Wallace passed up two great chances to equalise and force a penalty shoot-out.

Both came from Lewis Crosbie deliveries from the left, with the first Wallace headed against the bar and his second effort was a header straight at Vitols.

Black and Golds boss Colin Charlesworth said: “To pull ourselves off the canvas at 2-0 down against a team of that quality shows what we’re about.

“For a 20-minute spell in the first half we had to weather a lot of pressure and at half-time we were lucky to only be 2-1 behind.

“But I can’t believe we only scored two. It’s the story of where we are just now, the performance levels are good and we’re creating good chances, but we need to put more of them away.”

Elsewhere in the Shield, Dyce face Hermes in the first round tonight at Ian Mair Park.