Scottish Cup: Formartine United and Buckie Thistle gearing up for TV tie

Formartine United and Buckie Thistle are relishing the opportunity to showcase the quality of the Breedon Highland League on national TV.

The Scottish Cup second round tie between the clubs at North Lodge Park on Friday night (7.45pm kick-off) is being broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

It is believed it will be the first time a fixture involving two Highland League clubs has been screened live on a national channel.

For Formartine it’s also the first time they have been involved in a live televised fixture.

United treasurer Sandy Sinclair, who is also president of the Highland League, said: “We’re delighted the game has been chosen for broadcast.

“We believe it’s the first time a match involving two Highland League clubs has been broadcast live on national TV.

“From a Highland League perspective it’s great that two of our clubs are being covered and hopefully we can showcase how good the Highland League is.

“With my Formartine United hat on it’s the first time one of our games has been shown live on TV.

“It’s another nice milestone in the history of Formartine United.

“It should hopefully be a good spectacle as well, because whenever we play Buckie the games are always keenly contested.”

Jags back in the spotlight

Twice previously Buckie have had a match shown live on TV.

In October 2019 their Scottish Cup second round tie against Bonnyrigg Rose at New Dundas Park was broadcast, as was their fourth round clash with Celtic in January 2024.

Jags president Garry Farquhar added: “I’m delighted the cameras are coming north and showcasing a fixture involving two Highland League clubs.

“It’s good exposure for the clubs and the league, financially it’s not a big money-spinner, but we’re still very grateful for the opportunity and the exposure.

“Hopefully the boys can put on a good show and we would dearly like to get into the next round.

“The Scottish Cup is a great tournament to be involved in and from a financial point of view it’s the best opportunity you have as a club to bring in some money.

“The further you can progress the better it is and although it will be a very tricky tie against Formartine, the good thing is there are no surprises, we know what they’re like.”

Sinclair also revealed preparing North Lodge Park for the arrival of the BBC has been a straightforward process.

He said: “The BBC have been first-class, we’ve had a couple of meetings with them, but they’ve seen no problems in terms of being able to broadcast live from the ground.

“Everything has gone smoothly so far and hopefully that will be the case on the night.”