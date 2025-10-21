Scottish Cup: Formartine United and Buckie Thistle gearing up for TV tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Scottish Cup: Formartine United and Buckie Thistle gearing up for TV tie

Sandy Sinclair and Garry Farquhar are delighted their clubs will be playing in front of the BBC cameras.

By Callum Law
Formartine United treasurer and Highland League president Sandy Sinclair, right, and Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar.
Formartine United treasurer and Highland League president Sandy Sinclair, right, and Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar.

Formartine United and Buckie Thistle are relishing the opportunity to showcase the quality of the Breedon Highland League on national TV.

The Scottish Cup second round tie between the clubs at North Lodge Park on Friday night (7.45pm kick-off) is being broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

It is believed it will be the first time a fixture involving two Highland League clubs has been screened live on a national channel.

For Formartine it’s also the first time they have been involved in a live televised fixture.

United treasurer Sandy Sinclair, who is also president of the Highland League, said: “We’re delighted the game has been chosen for broadcast.

“We believe it’s the first time a match involving two Highland League clubs has been broadcast live on national TV.

“From a Highland League perspective it’s great that two of our clubs are being covered and hopefully we can showcase how good the Highland League is.

“With my Formartine United hat on it’s the first time one of our games has been shown live on TV.

“It’s another nice milestone in the history of Formartine United.

“It should hopefully be a good spectacle as well, because whenever we play Buckie the games are always keenly contested.”

Jags back in the spotlight

Twice previously Buckie have had a match shown live on TV.

In October 2019 their Scottish Cup second round tie against Bonnyrigg Rose at New Dundas Park was broadcast, as was their fourth round clash with Celtic in January 2024.

Jags president Garry Farquhar added: “I’m delighted the cameras are coming north and showcasing a fixture involving two Highland League clubs.

“It’s good exposure for the clubs and the league, financially it’s not a big money-spinner, but we’re still very grateful for the opportunity and the exposure.

“Hopefully the boys can put on a good show and we would dearly like to get into the next round.

Formartine and Buckie clash in the Scottish Cup on Friday.

“The Scottish Cup is a great tournament to be involved in and from a financial point of view it’s the best opportunity you have as a club to bring in some money.

“The further you can progress the better it is and although it will be a very tricky tie against Formartine, the good thing is there are no surprises, we know what they’re like.”

Sinclair also revealed preparing North Lodge Park for the arrival of the BBC has been a straightforward process.

He said: “The BBC have been first-class, we’ve had a couple of meetings with them, but they’ve seen no problems in terms of being able to broadcast live from the ground.

“Everything has gone smoothly so far and hopefully that will be the case on the night.”

Conversation