Scottish Cup digest: Deveronvale coach Graeme Watt could miss Elgin City clash; Nairn County and Turriff United eye third round spot

A Scottish Cup meeting with Elgin City brings back great memories for Deveronvale legend Graeme Watt.

But the Banffers coach may miss Saturday’s second round tie at Borough Briggs because he is currently at sea.

Watt has been going to sea for a decade and is first mate aboard the mackerel boat Artemis, which left port on Tuesday evening.

The 39-year-old, who spent his entire 16-year playing career with Deveronvale, said: “We’re in the middle of the mackerel season at the moment. We were away last week as well.

“Hopefully we’ll get back in for the weekend, there’s potentially poor weather coming in, so there’s a chance I might be at the game.

“But I don’t know for sure. When we’re in the middle of the fishing season I just say to the manager Garry Wood that I won’t be there and if I manage to make any games or training sessions that’s a bonus.

“The length of our trip depends on how much we catch and how quickly we catch it, it’s not an exact science.

“Being at sea doesn’t really lend itself to being involved in football and it was only in the last couple of years of my playing career that I was fishing and I found it difficult to juggle both things.

“It’s hard because I’m not always there, but when I’m home I enjoy being involved.

“I usually miss about three weeks at a time three times a year.

“Mid-October to mid-November is a busy time, we also have a short season in January and another in March as well.”

Nervous wait to discover the score

Watt returned to Princess Royal Park as a coach alongside caretaker boss Grant Noble in March 2024 and both stayed on as part of Garry Wood’s management team when he was appointed in May of last year.

Watt revealed if he isn’t home in time for Saturday’s clash with Elgin, he’ll be nervously awaiting updates on Deveronvale’s progress.

He added: “If I’m not there I’ll just be following the game on social media, I might have a couple of family members going to the game so I’m sure they’ll keep me updated.

“I’m more nervous about a game when I’m at sea than I would be if I was there because you can’t see what’s happening.

“Usually pretty quickly after the game I’ll get a few texts debriefing me about the game.

“But when the game’s on and I’m away I’m often on tenterhooks. Sometimes we can be too busy at the fishing and you don’t have time to think about it until later in the evening.

“When you’re out on the deck you don’t really have time to be checking what the score is.

“Since I got back involved in football the boat has become involved sponsoring Deveronvale and we’ve got the Vale strip up on the boat.

“I enjoy fishing, it’s a good way of life. Every time you leave the harbour it’s an adventure and you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“It’s a bit like football in the sense that with every game you’re never sure what you’re going to get.”

Memories of crazy day

Watt played a starring role the last time Deveronvale faced Elgin in a competitive fixture.

Gregg Carrol’s side triumphed 5-4 at Princess Royal Park in a sensational Scottish Cup third round tie on January 6 2007.

The Banffers were 4-0 up after half an hour thanks to strikes from Mark Chisholm, Ian Murray, Mark Smith and Mike McKenzie.

Elgin did rally with Martin Johnston netting twice, but Watt got Vale’s fifth, which was enough to see them through despite Johnston completing his hat-trick and Steven Mackay also scoring.

Looking back on that day and ahead to this weekend’s tie, Watt said: “The memories of the game are how good we were in the first half an hour, we flew out of the traps and blew them away.

“It was a crazy day, Princess Royal Park was packed and it was a brilliant day.

“In terms of my career as a one-off game, that was as good as any I was involved in.

“We played Partick Thistle in the next round and it’s those sort of games that you always remember.

“We know we’ll be underdogs and it will be a really difficult game against Elgin, but we look forward to the challenge of testing ourselves against teams like this.

“In every round of the competition there’s usually an upset somewhere – so hopefully in this round it can be us.”

Gamble pleased to be back in Nairn fold

Millar Gamble is eager to make up for lost time as he aims to help Nairn County into round three of the Scottish Cup.

The Wee County tackle fellow Breedon Highland League side Turriff United at Station Park on Saturday in the second round of the national tournament.

Defender Gamble has featured in Nairn’s last two matches following two months on the sidelines with an ankle ligament injury.

The 23-year-old joined the club last December from Brora Rangers, but a hamstring problem in early March ruled him out of the closing part of last season.

Gamble said: “I’m feeling good now, we had to be quite patient.

“I had a problem with the ligament in my ankle and it felt really weak when I was pushing off, changing direction and things like that.

“We didn’t want to cause further damage so we had to give it time and the hamstring injury I had spoiled the last couple of months of last season.

“Fingers crossed the injuries are behind me and I can get a good run of games.

“Now for me it’s about trying to make up for lost time at Nairn.

“We’ve got a great group of boys who have been doing well, but on a personal level it’s that bit better when you’re able to contribute on a Saturday.”

Local boy wants to do Nairn proud

Ardersier native Gamble used to watch Nairn when he was younger and would love to help his local club enjoy a memorable Scottish Cup run.

He added: “When I was growing up I used to go along to Nairn games with my dad if I had a free Saturday.

“Nairn’s a real community club and it’s great to be part of it.

“There’s a lot of people at the club who put a lot of work in and dedicate a lot of time.

“When you see their faces after a good result you see how much it means to them and it makes everything worthwhile.

“We’re trying to do the best we can for Nairn and to give people a team to be proud of.”

Nairn and Turriff have already met this season, with County winning 3-0 in a league fixture at Station Park on September 20.

However, Gamble isn’t underestimating United and said: “Both teams will see it as a good opportunity to get through.

“The scoreline a few weeks ago didn’t really reflect the game and we know it will be really difficult.

“We’ve got a good home record, but Turriff have got a good away record so it should be a good game.”

Turriff’s Keir on the key to his bright start

Miller Keir believes advice from his brother has helped him make a fast start at Turriff United as he sets his sights on reaching the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Striker Keir signed for Turra from junior outfit Hall Russell United in January, but was loaned back to his former side for the second half of last season.

Since the 18-year-old arrived at the Haughs in the summer he’s netted eight goals, and ahead of facing Nairn County at Station Park in the cup on Saturday, he revealed that sibling guidance has helped him settle into the Breedon Highland League.

Brother Lyall has been a regular in Buckie Thistle’s side for the last couple of years and Miller said: “He’s been giving me a lot of advice and helping me every week so it’s been really handy.

“It’s helped me settle into the league. When I first came in I didn’t know what to expect and I think I’ve had less worries because of the advice.

“I’m enjoying it. It is a big jump from Hall Russell where I was playing before, but the boys are good.

“When I first joined I wasn’t expecting to be playing every week but I’m glad the manager has given me the chance.

“I didn’t really know how it would go but I’m glad I got my chance in the first game of the season.

“I’m happy with the goals I’ve scored since then and I’m just trying to score as many goals as I can.”

Chasing more cup goals

Keir got his first Scottish Cup goal in Turriff’s win against Hill of Beath Hawthorn in the last round.

He’s eager to add to his total against Nairn as United try to reach the third round of the national tournament for the first time since 2013.

Keir added: “I was really happy with my goal in the last round. I’m just hoping I can get another one this weekend and we can get through to the next round.

“It’s a big game and there’s extra motivation because of what this game means.

“I know Buckie got Celtic (in 2024) and Fraserburgh got Rangers (last season).

“That’s what every player hopes for – that once in a lifetime opportunity – if you can get far enough (Premiership clubs enter the competition in round four).

“I went to watch the Buckie game because Lyall was there and I was pretty jealous that day.”