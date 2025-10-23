Scottish Cup preview: Formartine United’s Scott Adams and Sam Morrison of Buckie Thistle aiming for cup run to savour ahead of second round tussle

Scott Adams and Sam Morrison have both missed out on a glamour Scottish Cup tie in the past.

So as Formartine United and Buckie Thistle get set to battle it out in a televised second round clash, both players are daring to dream that this fixture could be a step on the way to meeting one of the country’s big clubs later in the competition.

United take on the Jags on Friday night at North Lodge Park (7.45pm kick-off) in a match that’s being shown live on BBC Scotland.

Formartine attacker Adams and Buckie defender Morrison were team-mates at Thistle when they drew Celtic in fourth round of the Scottish Cup in January 2024.

However, neither was able to play. Adams missed out due to suspension after getting sent off in the third round triumph against Broxburn Athletic, while Morrison was cup-tied after featuring in the tournament during a loan spell with Clachnacuddin.

As a result both players would love to be part of another cup run to remember.

Adams, 29, said: “Every season in the Scottish Cup you’re three wins away from potentially getting that really big tie.

“It’s something I’d love to get to play in and if we can get past Buckie we’re one game away from reaching the fourth round.

“There’s so many teams I’d love to play, that’s a motivation for me and there’s no reason why we can’t experience that at Formartine, so hopefully we can get through.

“When I was at Buckie the day itself at Celtic Park was amazing, going into their dressing room, meeting their players and Brendan Rodgers and stuff.

“The experience that day was great, but it was gutting not to be able to play.”

Motivation to get through

Morrison, 27, added: “I was sick to miss the Celtic game.

“However, on the day itself I was really thankful to the manager at the time Graeme Stewart, because although I was cup-tied he put arrangements in place to allow me to be in the dressing room and to take part in the warm-up.

“Being able to experience the atmosphere and get on the pitch before the game was really good, even though I couldn’t play.

“The Scottish Cup is all about days like that and the aim is always to try to get through the rounds to get a chance at a glamour tie.

“I know what the Scottish Cup can do for Buckie. The big ties that could make a big difference to the club financially and provide us with great memories are in the later rounds.

“That’s a motivation for me so hopefully we can get through.”

TV spotlight

This is the third time Buckie have featured in a live TV fixture. As well as their clash with Celtic being broadcast, their Scottish Cup second round tie against Bonnyrigg Rose in October 2019 was also televised.

Morrison said: “It’s a great thing to be on TV, especially for boys who haven’t experienced it before.

“As well as the Celtic game, I missed out on the Bonnyrigg game with a broken wrist so I’m looking forward to being involved in this TV game!

“Formartine have got very good players and we’ll need to be at our best to win.

“But when we are at our best we feel we can compete with any team in the league.”

This is first time Formartine have featured in a televised live fixture.

Adams, who joined the Pitmedden club from Buckie in the summer of 2024, added: “It’s great the game is on TV. It’s an exciting opportunity for both clubs.

“We’ve got a good set-up at North Lodge Park and that along with the game itself should produce a good advert for the Highland League.

“In total, with a couple of loans and then signing there permanently, I spent eight years at Buckie.

“I’ve got a huge amount of respect for the club, it’s always nice to play against them and see so many familiar faces.”