Scottish Cup: Every Saturday second round tie involving north clubs covered – Wick aim for action replay; Elgin tackle Deveronvale and Banks o’ Dee clash with Fraserburgh

Gordon MacNab is hoping lightning can strike twice as Wick Academy bid to reach the third round of the Scottish Cup again.

The Scorries play Benburb, who are second bottom of the West of Scotland League First Division, at Harmsworth Park on Saturday in round two of the national tournament.

The sides met at this stage three years ago, with midfielder MacNab getting the second goal as Wick prevailed 2-0.

Given what’s at stake, the 31-year-old believes this is the most important game of Academy’s season.

Benburb are travelling to Caithness on Friday and staying overnight, courtesy of funding from legendary former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who used to watch them when he was growing up in Govan.

MacNab said: “It’s our biggest game so far this season. We’re not competing at the top end of the Highland League so we look at trying to have good cup runs.

“Getting to the third or the fourth round of the Scottish Cup would be a massive thing for the club.

“We know what’s at stake and that makes it the biggest game we’ve had so far this season.”

Happy memories

Injury almost ruled MacNab out of Wick’s encounter with Benburb in 2022, but he managed to make a vital contribution as a substitute.

He added: “I had a problem with my knee and I’d been out for eight weeks beforehand.

“We were a bit short of bodies and I was desperate to play even though I was quite sore.

“I got on for the last 15 minutes and managed to score which was great.

“It was quite a feisty and scrappy game and this one might be similar. Thankfully that day we managed to just edge it in terms of quality so hopefully we can do the same again.

“The goal that day was one of the best moments of my career because it helped us get through to the third round to play Falkirk.

“That was back in my days playing as a striker, but now I’m playing as a deep-lying midfielder.

“There’s less chance of me scoring this time – but the main thing for us is trying to get through.”

New Elgin skipper isn’t taking Highland League opponents lightly

Elgin City’s new captain Russell Dingwall insists only the best display will do despite being expected to defeat Breedon Highland League visitors Deveronvale in Saturday’s Scottish Cup second round showdown, (writes Paul Chalk).

Dingwall, who came through the ranks at Ross County, joined City in 2019 after having loan stints with Forfar Athletic and Stenhousemuir and was appointed as skipper of the League Two outfit last week.

The 28-year-old is five games shy of his 250th Elgin appearance and has scored 41 goals for the Moray club.

With injuries limiting club captain Matthew Cooper’s game-time to just four cup outings so far this season, boss Allan Hale has handed the leadership duties to Dingwall, with Jack Murray being made the vice-captain, a decision wholly backed by Cooper.

After a 3-0 League Two loss at title contenders East Kilbride last Saturday, Dingwall says City are determined to reach the third round of the Scottish Cup by beating Deveronvale at Borough Briggs, but knows it will take maximum effort and focus.

In last season’s Scottish Cup, Elgin reached the fourth round and played Aberdeen in January, with the Dons winning 3-0.

Captaincy call came as surprise

Looking ahead to facing Vale and reflecting on being named captain, Dingwall said: “It was a proud moment for me, one that I didn’t really expect.

“Coops has been the captain for a few years and things have not gone the way he would have wanted in terms of his injuries, so the gaffer decided to make a change.

“This tie probably comes at the right moment after a tough result last weekend.

“It gives us a chance to reset and our full focus is on Deveronvale.

“While it’s a game we’re expected to win, there is no chance of us taking it lightly. It will be a tough game and we need to go out there and do everything right.

“The management (Allan Hale and Stefan Laird, formerly of Huntly) obviously know the Highland League inside out and all of us know what to expect from Deveronvale.

“It’s always special when the Scottish Cup comes around.

“We got Aberdeen last season in a big tie and it was brilliant to see Borough Briggs packed out.”

Vale up for the cup

Meanwhile, Deveronvale player-manager Garry Wood has urged his side to embrace the chance to cause a Scottish Cup shock.

The Banffers, who are 10th in the Highland League, are bidding to reach round three of the competition for the first time since 2013.

During a six-year stint at Formartine United, Wood helped them defeat SPFL opposition in the Scottish Cup on five occasions.

Now he’s aiming to take his first Scottish League scalp as a manager and said: “It’s going to be a tough game, we’re going in as underdogs.

“But we’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“These are the sort of games you want to be involved in, we’ve spoken to the guys this week about how it’s an opportunity to show what they can do against a team from a higher level.

“The Scottish Cup always offers the chance to cause a shock, there’s shocks in every round and hopefully we can be one of them.

“I think we need to produce a complete performance to give us the chance to get a result.

“This season we’ve been really good in spells, but we’ve also been slow starters at times and have given ourselves a mountain to climb by falling behind in games.

“If we can tighten up at the back and ensure that doesn’t happen we’ll have a much better chance.”

Alexander ready to do his bit for Dee

He’d rather not be labelled a super sub – but Max Alexander will happily fulfil that role again if it helps Banks o’ Dee progress in the Scottish Cup.

The Aberdeen side tackle Fraserburgh at Spain Park in round two of the national tournament on Saturday.

Dee are unbeaten in nine matches and attacker Alexander has played a major part in their last two victories when he’s come off the bench.

A fortnight ago he was introduced with his team trailing the Broch 1-0 in a Breedon Highland League encounter and was involved in two goals as they came back to win 3-1.

Then last weekend Alexander netted the only goal as Dee beat Inverurie Locos 1-0.

The 33-year-old said: “I’d rather not have the title of super sub, I don’t think anyone wants that title.

“But when I’m called upon I just go on the pitch and try to contribute as much as I can.

“It was great to come on and get the goal last week, but at the same time everyone wants to be starting.

“However, we’ve got a great squad with a lot of quality so when you get a chance you just have to try to make the best of it.

“If need be I’ll be happy to try to do the business as a sub again this week.”

Broch new boy wants own cup memories

Meanwhile, Callan Gray would like to be part of another memorable Fraserburgh Scottish Cup run.

Last term the Broch reached round four and played Rangers at Ibrox.

Midfielder Gray didn’t experience that because he arrived at Bellslea in the summer from Turriff United.

The 23-year-old added: “In games against top sides like Banks o’ Dee both teams will have periods in the game when they’re on top.

“It’s about capitalising when we have the periods on top and then in periods when we’re up against it we need to stick in and make sure sloppiness doesn’t creep into our play.

“On a personal level, the first goal we lost in the game two weeks ago was my fault because I took a poor touch.

“It’s little things like that we need to tidy up to try to ensure we don’t give away too many chances.

“When I was at Turriff and I saw Fraserburgh drawing Rangers I was a wee bit jealous because you wish you could be involved in games like that.

“Having heard from the boys about what it was like going to Ibrox, that kind of tie is something I’d like to experience myself.

“Hearing about it gives you a bit of a boot up the backside to try to get there yourself.”

Clach aim to bounce back by booking third round spot

Conor Gethins has called on Clachnacuddin to banish their final pain by reaching round three of the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2012.

The Lilywhites take on East of Scotland League Premier Division outfit Sauchie at Grant Street Park on Saturday.

Last weekend Clach lost 3-2 to Forres Mechanics in the North of Scotland Cup final having led 2-0.

Manager Gethins wants to see his side bounce back by reaching the third round of the Scottish Cup for the first time in 13 years.

He said: “Last week is gone, it’s important we get going again, Sauchie will be a tricky side to play against.

“Getting through would mean a lot to the club and the fans.

“If we can get through you don’t what you might get next. It could be another winnable tie to get into the fourth round, or it could be an Inverness derby or something huge like that.

“There are opportunities if we can get through and it’s really important we do that and put last week to bed.”

Clach could hand a debut to 18-year-old attacker Ben Corner, who has joined on loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle until January.

Gethins added: “Ben’s quick, aggressive, scores goals and can play anywhere across the frontline, which bolsters our attacking options.

“He’s hungry to do well, the opportunity and the platform is there for him to learn and develop.”

Scottish Cup and Highland League news

Elsewhere, Nairn County meet Turriff United in all-Breedon Highland League second round encounter at Station Park, with both sides set to be at full strength.

Brechin City welcome back Harry Craig for the visit of Dundonald Bluebell to Glebe Park.

The draw for the third round of the Scottish Cup will take place on Sunday at 6pm.

Meanwhile, there’s one fixture in the Highland League as Strathspey Thistle face Huntly at Seafield Park.

Matthew Wright, Aaron Doran, Cameron Lisle and Daniel Whitehorn are out for the Grantown side, with the Black and Golds missing Ruari Fraser, Michael Clark and Callum Murray.