Scottish Cup: Reaction and report as Buckie Thistle beat Formartine United in historic televised clash

Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon was delighted to reach round three of the Scottish Cup for the third season running on a historic night for the Breedon Highland League.

The Jags progressed in the national tournament by defeating Formartine United 2-0 at North Lodge Park thanks to goals from Josh Peters and Aaron Cummings.

With BBC Scotland screening the fixture, it was the first time a match involving two Highland League clubs has been broadcast live on national TV.

This was Buckie’s first win at this venue since December 2022 and MacKinnon said: “It was a really good, complete performance. When we played with the ball we played well, when we had to defend we defended well and when we got our opportunities we took them.

“A 2-0 victory away at Formartine can never be sniffed at, it’s a tough place to come and they’re top of the league for a reason.

“It was great to do it in front of the cameras. We all had family and friends watching and it’s not very often you get the chance to play in a live televised game so it was good to play how we did.

“We’re delighted to be in the third round again, we’re chasing the dream tie again and we’ll see what comes out of the hat.”

Early action

Despite torrential rain and a strong, swirling wind, the endeavour of both sides couldn’t be faulted as they served up a good advert for the Highland League.

Formartine had the first decent effort at goal in the 11th minute. Goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie’s long ball released Rory McAllister in behind the Buckie defence, and McAllister’s angled effort forced a good save from goalkeeper Theo Simpson.

But Buckie came into the contest as an attacking force and just shy of the half hour mark they almost broke the deadlock.

Harry Noble’s inswinging corner fell for Ryan Fyffe, whose effort was cleared off the line by Marc Lawrence, but the Jags made their next chance count in the 36th minute.

Formartine were unable to fully clear their lines following a Noble free-kick, Lyall Keir crossed from the right, Darryl McHardy turned the ball across goal and Peters tapped into the net from close range.

Just before half-time Lawrence’s tempting cross from the right gave Tyler Mykyta an opening at the back post, but he couldn’t hit the target.

United can’t come back

After the interval Peters fired wide from 18 yards before Buckie doubled their lead in the 52nd minute.

Sam Morrison played a good pass into Peters with his back to goal, he found Kevin Fraser on the right side of the box, whose low cutback picked out Cummings and his strike from 15 yards was deflected into the net.

After that Formartine had the majority of the pressure and territory as they tried to mount a comeback.

Good stops from Simpson repelled McAllister and Hamish Ritchie, with the former also having another attempt blocked by the excellent McHardy, and despite numerous balls into the box in the closing stages, the Buckie defence held firm.

This is just Formartine’s second defeat in 90 minutes in 20 matches in all competitions this season.

Manager Stuart Anderson said: “We didn’t get going, we huffed and puffed, but we didn’t reach the levels we have previously this season and it’s disappointing because we’re out of the cup.

“We need to pick the bones out of it because we didn’t reach the levels we can reach.

“I don’t want to be over the top because the boys have done really well so far this season, but we need to get back at it.

“It’s great for both clubs and the league that the game was on TV, we’re just frustrated as a group that on the night we didn’t turn up.”