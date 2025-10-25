Scottish Cup and Highland League results round-up: Penalty pain for Wick Academy – but five north clubs progress to round three

Wick Academy were beaten 8-7 on penalties by Benburb in the Scottish Cup following a 1-1 draw at Harmsworth Park.

In strong winds and at times monsoon like rain both sides gave their all in this second round tie, but couldn’t be separated in 120 minutes.

After a goalless 90 minutes Jamie Taggart had given the West of Scotland League First Division side the lead in extra time.

But Marc MacGregor quickly restored parity, which meant penalties were required to decide the winner.

In the shoot-out there were 15 immaculate penalties, but Wick sub Mark Macadie was the unfortunate man who was thwarted by visiting goalkeeper Callum Law.

The outcome means the Caithness club missed out on reaching the third round of the tournament for just the fifth time in their history.

For Glasgow outfit Benburb, who travelled north on Friday and stayed in Wick overnight thanks to funding from Sir Alex Ferguson, it’s the first time they have reached round three of the national competition.

Early action

Playing down the slope, but with the wind blowing in the opposite direction, Wick had early pressure and MacGregor saw a couple of shots blocked.

In a rare Benburb foray forward just shy of the quarter hour mark a poor touch let down Declan McDonald when he had a sight of goal and Owen Harrold cleared.

At the other end a neat Academy move ended with Marc Coghill blasting over from 20 yards.

The visitors almost broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when Declan Black’s cross from the right was headed just wide of his own goal by Wick winger David Allan.

Four minutes later referee Jamie Barnie turned down a strong Scorries penalty claim when Louis Hancock was bundled over in the box by former Livingston and Morton defender Alan Lithgow.

Seconds later as play raged on MacGregor did well to spin into space on the edge of the penalty area, but his low shot was held by goalkeeper Law.

MacGregor had the last decent attempt of the first period when he wriggled free once more, but again Law was equal to the strike from 16 yards.

Search for the opener

It was Benburb who had the first effort of the second half when Lewis McTaggart’s angled drive was well-blocked by goalkeeper Lewis Gallacher.

After that though Wick cranked up the pressure with a series of corners and free-kicks, which were scrambled away, then just shy of the hour mark Euan Kennedy’s snap-shot from 16 yards was deflected narrowly wide.

As the Scorries continued to probe they really should have taken the lead in the 65th minute.

Allan got in behind on the right and after he was unintentionally impeded by team-mate Kennedy, the ball ran loose for George Ewing, who shot over from 12 yards with the goal gaping.

As time ticked down Wick continued the likelier to find a winning goal, but a lack of quality with their final pass or cross let them down and extra time was required.

Deadlock is broken

Eight minutes into the additional 30 Benburb opened the scoring. Wick had failed to fully clear their lines and sub Matthew Collins’ tempting cross from the right was bundled in at the back post by Taggart from close range.

Wick could have folded, but within four minutes they were back level when sub Matthew Robertson’s inswinging corner from the right was glanced into the net by the head of MacGregor from six yards.

After that it was the Scorries that came closest to finding a winner, Ewing’s low drive from 20 yards flashed wide and Robertson’s effort from similar range curled just beyond the upright.

When it came to the penalties both sides converted their first seven spot-kicks, but after Lorenzo Giovanazzi scored Benburb’s eighth, Law flung himself to his right to repel Macadie’s effort and knock Wick out.

Elgin City 2-1 Deveronvale

Ten-man Elgin City reached round three thanks to a last minute winner against their former Highland League foes Deveronvale at Borough Briggs.

With the game goalless the League Two side had Ally Spalding sent off just shy of the hour mark after receiving a second yellow card.

But soon the 10 men took the lead through Jack Murray’s header, however, the Banffers got back on terms when Cameron Angus scored.

Then just when it looked like extra time would be required, Ryan Sargent popped up with a winner in the dying embers for Elgin.

Banks o’ Dee 4-0 Fraserburgh

Banks o’ Dee made it 10 matches unbeaten as they reached the third round of the Scottish Cup with an emphatic victory over Fraserburgh at Spain Park.

The home side did the damage in the first half. After Magnus Watson’s early opener, Mark Gilmour bagged a brace and Sam Pugh also scored to give them a four-goal interval lead.

That was how it finished and it’s the second time in the space of a fortnight that Dee have beaten the Broch.

Nairn County 1-2 Turriff United

Turriff United beat Nairn County at Station Park to reach round three of the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2013.

Turra went ahead courtesy of a Miller Keir penalty, following a foul on Murray Cormack, and just before half-time Owen Kinsella doubled their lead.

Nairn reduced their arrears just after the hour mark when Ben Barron netted with a penalty following a handball.

In a fiery finish the Wee County had Fraser Dingwall and then Gary Pullen sent off as they chased an equaliser to force extra time.

Clachnacuddin 2-0 Sauchie

Clachnacuddin got into the third round of the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2012 by overcoming Sauchie at Grant Street Park.

Troy Cooper and Kuba Leszczynski hit the woodwork in the first half for the Lilywhites.

But in the second period Clach eventually got on top thanks to a double from James Anderson.

Brechin City 3-1 Dundonald Bluebell

Brechin City progressed to the third round thanks to second half goals from Fraser MacLeod, Mitchell Findlay and Grady McGrath against Dundonald Bluebell at Glebe Park.

Lewis McKenzie did net a late consolation for the visitors but it didn’t matter.

Highland League

Strathspey Thistle 3-0 Huntly. Strathspey got back to winning ways by defeating Huntly at Seafield Park in the only fixture in the Breedon Highland League.

Calum Brown’s early goal set the Grantown Jags on their way and Josh Race and Shaun Morrison added to the tally in the second half.