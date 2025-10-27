Aberdeenshire Shield preview: Formartine United and Fraserburgh look to bounce back in repeat of last season’s final

Hamish Ritchie says he joined Formartine United to try to win trophies as they bid to make inroads in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Pitmedden side tackle Fraserburgh in Tuesday night’s North Lodge Park first round tie, which is a repeat of last season’s final, as both clubs attempt to bounce back from Scottish Cup losses at the weekend.

United have come close to winning silverware already this term, but were defeated on penalties by Aberdeen in the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Ritchie joined Formartine this summer and wants to help them be successful.

The former Spartans, Peterhead, Cove Rangers, Inverurie Locos and Keith midfielder said: “Unfortunately Friday (2-0 loss to Buckie Thistle) was probably one of our worst performances of the season.

“But we need to pick ourselves up and get going again.

“We were also disappointed to lose the Aberdeenshire Cup final. We want to win silverware, so this is an important game for us to try to progress in the Shield.

“One of the main reasons I came to Formartine was to try to win trophies, because I haven’t won anything so far in my career in Scotland.”

Ritchie has been a regular since joining Formartine, and after an injury-disrupted campaign at Spartans last season.

The 28-year-old, who has also played for Hartwick College and Seattle University across the Atlantic, added: “Spartans is a great club and I enjoyed being there, but I kept picking up injuries.

“I’ve played in just about every game this season for Formartine, which has been really positive.

“In the past three years ,I’ve done my cruciate ligament (in 2022 while at Peterhead) and I’ve had other injuries as well. So for me it’s about being able to play and enjoy it again.”

Broch don’t want to relinquish Shield

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking for a much-improved display from his side as they start their defence of the Shield.

The Broch were beaten 4-0 by Banks o’ Dee in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

Cowie added: “Saturday’s performance was as far away from what James Duthie and I have tried to instil in the group as I could imagine. It’s the worst we’ve produced.

“However, take nothing away from Banks o’ Dee – as bad as we were, they were very good.

“Right now the Shield is sitting at Bellslea and we don’t want it to leave.

“If we’re going to keep it, we’ll need to beat one of the best teams in the league.

“If you want to win anything you need to beat very good teams.

“We’ll see what we’re made of, but I’m pretty sure we’ll react in a positive manner.

“Realistically, at this moment, we’ve got two opportunities to win things, the Shield and then the Highland League Cup when it comes around.

“In the space of a couple of weeks we could be out of everything, so we need to make sure we’re ready to go.

“We need to get back to doing the things we’ve done well for years. If we do that it will produce positive results, because we’ve still got some very good players at the club.”