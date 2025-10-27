Aberdeenshire Shield preview: Formartine United and Fraserburgh look to bounce back in repeat of last season’s final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Aberdeenshire Shield preview: Formartine United and Fraserburgh look to bounce back in repeat of last season’s final

We look ahead to Tuesday's Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield encounter.

Formartine United's Hamish Ritchie, right, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie with the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.
By Callum Law

Hamish Ritchie says he joined Formartine United to try to win trophies as they bid to make inroads in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Pitmedden side tackle Fraserburgh in Tuesday night’s North Lodge Park first round tie, which is a repeat of last season’s final, as both clubs attempt to bounce back from Scottish Cup losses at the weekend.

United have come close to winning silverware already this term, but were defeated on penalties by Aberdeen in the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Ritchie joined Formartine this summer and wants to help them be successful.

The former Spartans, Peterhead, Cove Rangers, Inverurie Locos and Keith midfielder said: “Unfortunately Friday (2-0 loss to Buckie Thistle) was probably one of our worst performances of the season.

“But we need to pick ourselves up and get going again.

“We were also disappointed to lose the Aberdeenshire Cup final. We want to win silverware, so this is an important game for us to try to progress in the Shield.

Formartine’s Hamish Ritchie, centre.

“One of the main reasons I came to Formartine was to try to win trophies, because I haven’t won anything so far in my career in Scotland.”

Ritchie has been a regular since joining Formartine, and after an injury-disrupted campaign at Spartans last season.

The 28-year-old, who has also played for Hartwick College and Seattle University across the Atlantic, added: “Spartans is a great club and I enjoyed being there, but I kept picking up injuries.

“I’ve played in just about every game this season for Formartine, which has been really positive.

“In the past three years ,I’ve done my cruciate ligament (in 2022 while at Peterhead) and I’ve had other injuries as well. So for me it’s about being able to play and enjoy it again.”

Broch don’t want to relinquish Shield

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking for a much-improved display from his side as they start their defence of the Shield.

The Broch were beaten 4-0 by Banks o’ Dee in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

Cowie added: “Saturday’s performance was as far away from what James Duthie and I have tried to instil in the group as I could imagine. It’s the worst we’ve produced.

“However, take nothing away from Banks o’ Dee – as bad as we were, they were very good.

“Right now the Shield is sitting at Bellslea and we don’t want it to leave.

“If we’re going to keep it, we’ll need to beat one of the best teams in the league.

Fraserburgh won the Aberdeenshire Shield last season.

“If you want to win anything you need to beat very good teams.

“We’ll see what we’re made of, but I’m pretty sure we’ll react in a positive manner.

“Realistically, at this moment, we’ve got two opportunities to win things, the Shield and then the Highland League Cup when it comes around.

“In the space of a couple of weeks we could be out of everything, so we need to make sure we’re ready to go.

“We need to get back to doing the things we’ve done well for years. If we do that it will produce positive results, because we’ve still got some very good players at the club.”

