Aberdeenshire Shield preview: Banks o’ Dee and Turriff United target progression

Turriff United boss Warren Cummings is eager to do well in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield for a number of reasons.

Turra tackle Banks o’ Dee on Wednesday night in the first round of the competition at Spain Park.

As well as wanting to deliver success for his club, Cummings knows the Shield holds extra significance for United.

It’s the only tournament they’ve won (in 2011, 2013 and 2015) since joining the Breedon Highland League and Aberdeenshire and District FA in 2009 and Morrison Motors, who have sponsored the Shield for 25 years, is run by Turriff committee member Eddie Morrison and his brother Brian.

Cummings said: “You want to stay in cups as long as you can because it keeps your season going.

“We’re not going to be challenging for the league so doing well in the cups is important.

“Eddie has been a great supporter of this competition – although I wasn’t pleased that he gave us Banks o’ Dee away when he was doing the draw – but we had a laugh about that.

“He’s a great supporter of our club and this competition so naturally we want to do well in the competition.”

Pugh targeting trophies

Meanwhile, Sam Pugh is keen to continue Banks o’ Dee’s good record in cup competitions as he targets silverware with his new club.

The Aberdeen side have won the Shield twice in the last four seasons and midfielder Pugh, who arrived at Spain Park in the summer from Buckie Thistle, would like to get his hands on the trophy.

The 28-year-old said: “The cups are something we want to target. Personally, I’ve only won one trophy in my career and I’ve got the appetite to go and win more.

“Historically Banks o’ Dee have been really good in the cups so hopefully that can continue and the club can have more success.

“It’s important to start off on the right footing and give ourselves a chance by getting through.”

Banks o’ Dee come into this tie in excellent form, they’re unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions.

But Pugh insists there can be no let up as they bid to set up a quarter-final meeting with Aberdeen.

He said: “We’re on a good run and we probably needed it after a slow start.

“The challenge for us now is about mentality and carrying that forward and winning games coming up that we expect to win.

“At the start of the season there were games we expected to win that we struggled in.

“So although we’ve done well recently we’ve got to keep it going.”

United aim to follow up good performance

Turriff come into this fixture buoyed by a fine display in their victory against Nairn County in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Cummings added: “The performance on Saturday was a strong one and if we can get close to that again we’ll give ourselves a chance of getting the result we desire.

“We know Banks o’ Dee are the favourites, but I believe in our squad and I believe they’re capable of good things.

“It’s a difficult tie, we will have to bring a level of commitment, endeavour and grittiness to give us a chance.

“Our mindset is important. On Saturday our mindset was fantastic from the first whistle and if we show that again we’ll give ourselves an opportunity.”

Kacper Lewecki, who is on loan to Turriff from Banks o’ Dee, is unable to face his parent club.