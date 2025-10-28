Aberdeenshire Shield: Reaction and report as holders Fraserburgh progress against Formartine United

Mark Cowie hailed Fraserburgh’s will to win after the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield holders beat Formartine United 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

In an enthralling first round encounter, which was a repeat of last season’s final, at North Lodge Park the Broch came from behind to set up a last eight encounter with Hermes at Bellslea on Wednesday November 12.

Fraserburgh were beaten 4-0 by Banks o’ Dee in the Scottish Cup at the weekend – but boss Cowie was thrilled with the response from his players.

The Buchan club have won the Shield a record 10 times, with their last four successes coming during Cowie’s 10-year tenure as manager.

He said: “The second half was a typical Fraserburgh performance. I always ask them to compete and to be difficult to play against.

“We were really energetic and we got our rewards for that.

“We wanted a result off the back of Saturday and it’s a difficult place to come, but the boys have produced.

“I never relinquish the desire to try to win trophies and nor do the players and I think they showed that.

“There wasn’t much in the game, we switched off and fell behind and after Saturday heads could have gone down.

“But we were a different beast in the second half, we were being too nice and I asked them to deal with things with more aggression and I think we did that.”

Hosts strike first

Fraserburgh probed in the early stages and Greg Buchan forced a good save out of goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie.

But after Formartine settled into the contest Luke Strachan stung goalkeeper Joe Barbour palms and Marc Lawrence fired wide from 18 yards,

The Pitmedden outfit got the opener in the 35th minute. They worked the ball into right side of the penalty area and Broch defender Bryan Hay appeared to be ushering it out of play, but Rory McAllister did well to keep the ball in, before teeing up Hamish Ritchie to score from 12 yards.

Shortly before half-time the visitors could have levelled, but McKenzie made a great save to thwart Scott Barbour from eight yards.

After the break McAllister curled a free-kick from 20 yards into the side-netting and Ritchie’s snap-shot from similar range flashed narrowly wide.

At the other end Scott Barbour pulled an effort past the far post from the right side of the area, but Fraserburgh restored parity in the 65th minute.

Callan Gray curled in a cross from the left and Sean Butcher was on hand to head home at the front post.

Within four minutes the Broch were ahead. Paul Young’s header found Buchan on the right side of the penalty area and his cross-cum-shot was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Finlay Morris.

United can’t come back

After that the closest Formartine came to an equaliser, which would have forced penalties, was a Glenn Murison shot over from 10 yards in the 74th minute.

Hay could have put the tie to bed shortly after, but his header was repelled by McKenzie and his follow-up attempt was blocked.

Following Friday’s Scottish Cup defeat to Buckie Thistle, Formartine have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since February.

Manager Stuart Anderson said: “We gave away two cheap goals in quick succession.

“We missed the experience of Scott Ross (out with a neck injury) and it’s frustrating because there wasn’t much in the game.

“Ultimately that five-minute spell has cost us and we’re out.

“Every team has times where things don’t go their way and we have to get on with it because we’ve got a massive game on Saturday (at home to Brora Rangers).”