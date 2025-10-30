Highland League preview: Deveronvale’s Demilade Yunus and Fraserburgh’s Sean Butcher eager to take their chances in Friday night fixture

Deveronvale’s Demilade Yunus and Sean Butcher of Fraserburgh have both had to bide their time for opportunities.

But as the two sides prepare to clash at Princess Royal Park on Friday night in the Breedon Highland League, both are determined to make the most of their chances.

Midfielder Yunus has started Vale’s last three matches after missing games in the early part of the season.

The 23-year-old is keen to keep his place in the side as the Banffers look to get back to winning ways.

Garry Wood’s charges are 10th in the table with 18 points from 13 games.

Yunus said: “It’s good to be back starting, the season has been a bit stop-start so far for me.

“I was away because my mum was getting married and I missed six games earlier in the season.

“That meant when I came back I had to work hard to get back in the team.

“I’ve started the last three games and for me it’s just about trying to do well and keep the shirt.

“With me being away, the team doing well and the quality we have in the squad I knew I was going to have to bide my time.

“Whoever the manager plays the quality in the team stays high so I couldn’t be downhearted when I was on the bench.

“We’ve got good depth in the squad and you need that, we’ve got good competition for places and everyone’s pushing each other on which is really good.

“I’m just trying to keep making the most of my opportunities.”

Butcher back among the goals

Meanwhile, striker Butcher started and scored his fourth goal of the season in Fraserburgh’s Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield victory against Formartine United on Tuesday.

Although the 31-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Broch this term, only six have been starts.

But whether it’s as a sub or a starter Butcher always believes he can make a positive contribution.

Fraserburgh are fourth in the Highland League with 30 points from 15 games, but will go top on goal difference if they get the better of Deveronvale.

Butcher said: “I love playing for the Broch and scoring goals. I’ve had to wait my turn, a niggling injury has meant I’ve been a wee bit off the pace.

“My iliotibial band has been a bit tight, but it feels better now so hopefully I’ll be able to contribute more going forward.

“The manager likes to rotate and we all know that, but you also know you’ll always get a chance.

“Although I’ve had a niggle there’s only one game this season that I haven’t played a part in whether it’s starting or as a sub.

“So I’ve been getting opportunities and it’s just about taking my chance.

“When we were on that good winning run earlier in the season the boys ahead of me were doing the business so I couldn’t moan about not playing as much.

“But I always wait for my opportunity and when I get it I back myself to score goals.”