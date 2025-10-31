Highland League: Every Saturday game previewed as Formartine United face Brora Rangers and Andy Hunter makes Huntly return

Glenn Murison believes Formartine United need to demonstrate their credentials as title challengers when champions Brora Rangers visit North Lodge Park.

While Cattachs manager Steven Mackay reckons the best is still to come from his side, despite a good start to the season.

Amassing 33 points from 14 fixtures has taken Formartine to the top of the Breedon Highland League ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, while Brora are on 30 points having played 12 matches.

The Pitmedden outfit have lost their last two games, against Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup and Fraserburgh in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Midfielder Murison is keen to rediscover the winning feeling on their return to league business.

The 27-year-old said: “We need to bounce back because we’ve had two bad results.

“People might think this is the start of a downward spiral.

“But we have to kick on and show that isn’t the case, we need to show why we’re at the top of the league.

“We’re not there by chance, we’ve earned that position in the games we’ve played so far.

“You don’t become a bad team overnight. There’s maybe people who want to see us fall away, but it’s up to us to show why we’re at the top of the league.

“Everyone wants to win trophies and games like these are part of why I came to Formartine.

“We want to try to push for the league and hopefully we can show we’re capable of doing that.”

Brora back in action

This is a first outing for Brora since October 11 and they could hand a debut to recent signing Ross Draper.

The Cattachs have been beaten by Fraserburgh and Banks o’ Dee in the league this season and manager Mackay doesn’t want to see the same mistakes repeated against another opponent in the division’s top six.

He said: “These games can end up being decisive later in the season and can determine how your challenge goes.

“It’s important we come away from Pitmedden with something, ideally we want all three points and if we could win it would be a huge result.

“We need to have confidence and belief in ourselves, we let ourselves down this season when we played Banks o’ Dee and Fraserburgh.

“Hopefully we can make amends by getting a positive performance and result against Formartine which would almost kickstart our season.

“We’re in a good position, but we’ve been a bit stop-start so far this season and I know there’s still more to come from this group of players.

“If we want to compete for the title again we need to be on it in games like this.”

Meanwhile, Brora have signed defender Matthew Strachan on loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle until January. The 20-year-old previously had a stint with the Cattachs during the 2023-24 campaign.

Hunter back at Huntly

Manager Colin Charlesworth is delighted to have brought Andy Hunter back to Huntly as they await confirmation about the extent of the injury suffered by Angus Grant.

Striker Hunter has rejoined the Black and Golds, who he previously played for between December 2021 and June 2024, from Banks o’ Dee on a contract until the summer of 2027.

Hunter could feature in Saturday’s Breedon Highland League game against Rothes at Mackessack Park and his return is a timely boost for Huntly after talisman Grant sustained a knee injury against Strathspey Thistle last weekend.

Boss Charlesworth said: “Andy is a proven Highland League goalscorer, he’s a clinical striker and has a very good record at this level over a long period of time.

“He’ll bring quality to our side at the top end of the pitch. I know he’s had interest from other teams, but he seemed to be excited by the prospect of coming back to Huntly which is a good thing.

“Angus needs to go for a scan so we’re waiting to see what comes out of that.

“But bringing in Andy takes a bit of pressure off and allows us to give Angus the time to rehab his knee following the outcome of the scan.”

Rothes are without Jordan Laidlaw and Robbie Lean.

Keith seeking change of luck at Lossie

Elsewhere, Lossiemouth meet Keith with both sides in decent form.

The Coasters have taken seven points from their last three games, while the Maroons have gathered four points from their last two outings.

Keith boss Craig Ewen is hoping to end a disappointing run at Grant Park, where they have lost on their last four visits.

He added: “After a couple of decent results hopefully we can build on that with another good performance.

“We’re aware that Grant Park has been a difficult venue for us in the last few years, Lossie are difficult to beat and I’d expect it to be very tight.

“But we need to focus on ourselves, if we can get a bit of control of the game hopefully we’ll have a good chance.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin face Forres Mechanics at Grant Street Park in a repeat of the North of Scotland Cup final from a fortnight ago.

Jack Davison, Ben Corner, Copeland Thain and Jack Mackay are missing for the Lilywhites and the Cans-Cans are minus Sean McCarthy and Sam Nixon.

Inverurie Locos welcome back Paul Coutts, Nathan Meres and Max Foster for the visit of Buckie Thistle – who are without Dale Wood – to Harlaw Park.

Andrew Greig is Nairn County’s only absentee for the clash with Brechin City at Station Park. Euan Spark and Craig Tosh return for the Hedgemen.

Turriff United are unchanged from midweek for the visit of Strathspey Thistle to the Haughs. George Robesten, Matthew Wright, Aaron Doran, Cameron Lisle and Daniel Whitehorn are missing for the Grantown Jags.

Wick Academy face Banks o’ Dee at Harmsworth Park. The Scorries are without Owen Harrold, Alan Hughes, Jack Henry, George Ewing and Kyle Henderson, while Lachie MacLeod’s a doubt for the visitors.