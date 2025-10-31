Scottish football legend hails ‘outstanding’ Highland League goalkeeper

Former Scotland international James McFadden has lavished praise on a promising young Highland League goalkeeper.

Buckie Thistle’s Theo Simpson, who is on loan from Aberdeen, caught McFadden’s eye with an impressive display in last week’s Scottish Cup tie against Formartine United.

The Jags won the encounter at North Lodge Park 2-0 to reach the third round of the competition where they will face Annan Athletic away.

Speaking on Open Goal, McFadden said: “Did you watch the Formartine and Buckie game last week?

“The wee goalie on loan from Aberdeen, he is only 16, Theo Simpson.

“He was outstanding.

“He was making saves and looked really good.”