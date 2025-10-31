Highland League: Deveronvale boss Garry Wood criticises missing captain following Fraserburgh defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Highland League: Deveronvale boss Garry Wood criticises missing captain following Fraserburgh defeat

The Banffers were without skipper Jamie MacLellan as they lost 3-1 to the Broch at Princess Royal Park.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Sean Butcher, left, battles with Austin Sparkes of Deveronvale in the Breedon Highland League fixture at Princess Royal Park. Photos by Jasperimage.
Fraserburgh's Sean Butcher, left, battles with Austin Sparkes of Deveronvale in the Breedon Highland League fixture at Princess Royal Park. Photos by Jasperimage.

Fraserburgh beat Deveronvale 3-1 to go to the top of the Breedon Highland League – but after the game Banffers boss Garry Wood criticised captain Jamie MacLellan for missing the match amid transfer interest.

The 21-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, signed for Vale from the Broch in the summer of 2023 and was made skipper at Princess Royal Park this season.

But now MacLellan, who is still under contract, has intimated that he wishes to move on.

Deveronvale player-manager Wood said: “Our captain has decided to go awol, which isn’t good.

“He’s let us down, Jamie has spoken to the chairman and he’s let him know he won’t be returning.

“There’s been a club interested in him and it’s disappointing it has happened this week when we had a big game.

Demilade Yunus scores to give Deveronvale the lead against Fraserburgh.

“Jamie’s been the club captain, the club’s given him a lot and he’s let us down with this.

“We had a conversation a few weeks ago and we said that although we understood his desire to look elsewhere, he’s under contract at Deveronvale and he should give his all until such time as he moved on.

“To turn around and say he’s not going to play for Deveronvale again is disappointing when he’s a young player with a bright future ahead of him.

“I don’t know if there’s a way back for Jamie, there will need to be a conversation between him and the chairman, but I don’t know how it’s going to play out.”

Gray returns but Broch come from behind

On a brighter note Vale welcomed back Stewart Gray on loan from Inverurie Locos prior to this game, the midfielder initially joined at the start of the season, but was recalled in September.

The Banffers also started well and took a third minute lead at Princess Royal Park when Fraserburgh failed to clear Murray Esson’s inswinging corner from the right and Demilade Yunus netted from 12 yards.

After initially starting sluggishly the Broch improved as the first half went on and equalised three minutes shy of half-time when Will Sim nodded in a Liam Strachan cross from the left at the back post.

Will Sim celebrates scoring Fraserburgh’s equaliser.

Four minutes into the second period the visitors took the lead. The sliding Jaydan Bradford did well to cut out Logan Watt’s pass in behind, which was intended for Scott Barbour, but the loose ball broke for Sean Butcher to finish from 15 yards.

Fraserburgh continued to threaten and their third goal arrived on 72 minutes when Callan Gray found the net with a left foot shot from the right side of the penalty area.

The Broch are above Formartine United on goal difference at the top of the table having played two games more.

Manager Mark Cowie said: “It’s a big three points. Deveronvale started well and caused problems, but once we got the equaliser we kicked on and we were worth the win in the end.

“It’s good to go to the top, I know others have games in hand, but we’ve won our game and we need to try to keep ourselves within touching distance.”

