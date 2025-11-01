Highland League results round-up: Formartine United and Brora Rangers draw in thriller

Formartine United came from behind to earn a 3-3 draw with Breedon Highland League champions Brora Rangers at North Lodge Park.

The Cattachs were two up at the break courtesy of Robbie Thompson and Tony Dingwall, but two goals in three second half minutes from Julian Wade and Glenn Murison brought the Pitmedden side back level.

Substitute Shane Sutherland put Brora ahead again, however, Scott Ross’ stoppage time strike meant both sides had to settle for a point.

The result means Formartine go back to the top of Highland League, they are on 34 points from 15 matches, a point ahead of Fraserburgh, who have played a game more.

Brora are fourth with 31 points after 13 games, while Brechin City – whose match against Nairn County at Station Park was abandoned – are third on 32 points from 14 fixtures.

Early action

Brora handed a debut to Ross Draper at centre-back following his recent arrival from Elgin, while Matthew Strachan made the first appearance of his second stint with the Cattachs after joining on loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Friday.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring with first effort of note in the 11th minute.

Brora moved the ball quickly down the left flank with Strachan, Thompson and Dingwall involved before Thompson curled an excellent right-footed shot into the top right corner from 20 yards.

Just after the half hour mark Brora increased their advantage. Strachan, who was forward from left-back, passed into the feet of Thompson, who in turn found Dingwall on the edge of the penalty area and his clinical finish nestled in the bottom left corner.

Formartine struggled to get much change out of the visitors’ backline in the first period, but shortly after falling behind Aaron Norris headed straight at goalkeeper Cammy Mackay after Luke Emmett had crossed from the right.

But United’s best chance of first period came on the stroke of half-time when Emmett and Norris combined on the right and the latter’s cross was headed over by the unmarked Wade.

Hosts battle back

The next goal was going to be crucial and if Brora got it the game would’ve been over as a contest.

But Formartine started the second half well and after Hamish Ritchie had volleyed over they pulled one back in the 52nd minute.

Wade intercepted a pass in the right channel before charging forward and finishing beyond Mackay.

Two minutes later the home side equalised. Wade did well on the right to hold the ball up before picking out the run of Norris with his pass and his cross was nodded into the net by Murison from close range.

After that play raged from end to end as both sides pushed to go ahead.

A Wade strike was held by Mackay, while at the other end Jordan MacRae’s snap-shot flashed wide and sub Connor Bunce curled over from the edge of the box.

In the 76th minute Formartine captain Graeme Rodger snatched at a volley from 15 yards and the ball flew wide of the target following a long throw-in by Matthew McLean.

Three minutes later Brora sub Sutherland nodded a Tom Kelly delivery from the right over the crossbar from six yards.

Late drama

But in the 88th minute Sutherland grabbed what the champions thought was the winner.

It came from another Kelly cross from right, Bunce nodded the ball back across goal and Sutherland bundled it into the net, with United claims that the scorer had used a hand being dismissed by referee Vladyslav Melnyk.

However, there was one more twist as United earned themselves a point by equalising in the second minute of stoppage time.

A McLean long throw from the right broke for Marc Lawrence at the back post and he turned the ball against the bar from close range, but Brora couldn’t clear fully and when Luke Strachan returned the ball into the area Wade’s looping header across goal was forced in by Ross.

Clachnacuddin 6-0 Forres Mechanics

Clachnacuddin defeated Forres Mechanics 6-0 at Grant Street Park in a rematch of the North of Scotland Cup final of a fortnight ago.

Allan MacPhee opened the scoring for Clach direct from a corner in the first half and then MacPhee laid on the second for James Anderson.

In the second half MacPhee netted twice more to complete his hat-trick, Anderson also struck again and Fergus Adams completed the scoring.

Inverurie Locos 2-3 Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle extended their unbeaten run to six matches with victory at Harlaw Park.

Robert Ward had given Inverurie the lead, but a brace from Josh Peters had the Jags ahead at half-time.

Right at the start of the second period Josh Buchan levelled for Locos, but Darryl McHardy’s header turned out to be the winner for Buckie,

Lossiemouth 0-2 Keith

Jordan Cooper and Callum Robertson scored as Keith beat Lossiemouth to make it three matches unbeaten in the Breedon Highland League.

It’s the also the first time Maroons have won at Grant Park since September 2019.

Nairn County A-A Brechin City

Nairn County’s game against Brechin City at Station Park was abandoned at half-time due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

The Wee County had been leading 2-1 thanks to goals from Ben Barron and Calum Mackay, while Spencer Moreland scored for the Hedgemen.

Rothes 2-5 Huntly

Huntly got back to winning ways with a victory at Mackessack Park.

In a flurry of action in the early stages Sam Robertson’s penalty and Brodie Allen’s counter gave the Black and Golds a two-goal lead, but Ross Logan then pulled one back for the Speysiders.

Robertson scored again before Andy Hunter, on his first appearance since rejoining Huntly, got their fourth.

Sam Rothnie did get another for Rothes, before James Connelly completed the scoring for the visitors, who had Cameron Heslop sent off late on.

Turriff United 1-1 Strathspey Thistle

Turriff United and Strathspey Thistle shared the spoils at the Haughs.

Miller Keir scored to give Turra the lead in the first half, but Liam Shewan’s penalty in the second period earned the Grantown Jags a point.

Meanwhile, Wick Academy against Banks o’ Dee was postponed due to Harmsworth Park being waterlogged.