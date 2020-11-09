Aaron Doran thinks experienced Caley Thistle campaigners’ fight to get in team can boost Championship prospects

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran feels the Highlanders’ youth and experience can combine to strong effect in the coming weeks.

Doran came off the bench to net what turned out to be a consolation goal in Inverness’s 2-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.

The Irishman was making just his second appearance of the season, having been sidelined with a knee injury during the early weeks of the campaign.

Doran is likely to start tomorrow’s Betfred Cup tie away at Raith Rovers, which is followed by another home game against League One side East Fife on Saturday.

Caley Jags manager John Robertson will use the double-header as an opportunity to provide game time for a number of returning experienced players, such as Danny Devine, Shane Sutherland, James Keatings and James Vincent.

After witnessing some impressive performances from youngsters such as Roddy MacGregor, Daniel MacKay and Kai Kennedy during his absence, Doran feels the seasoned campaigners must prove they are worthy of a starting place in the weeks to come.

The 29-year-old said: “We are starting to get lads back from injury now, so there is a lot more competition for places.

“That was another good performance from the young lads, so we just have to try and come back in and help the team now.

“We can all fight for places and try to push up the league. We looked at our bench before the game and it was strong. We are going to have to push the young lads because they have earned their place in the team.

“I have been watching the games when I was out injured, but the young lads have done great.

“They have probably played more than they would have done if we were here, but they have earned their place in the team and now it’s up to us to fight to get back in.

“We are sure we can move up the league now, once we get these cup games out the way.

“The manager might give a few of the guys coming back from injury some games over the next couple of weeks, so we are looking to be ready and up to speed for the next league game against Raith.”

Doran insists he is still gradually easing his way back to fitness, adding: “I feel all right but I’m still a few weeks away. I played 60 minutes in a bounce game on Tuesday.

“I played five minutes against Arbroath, and 15 minutes this weekend. It’s good to get out there and help the team and it’s always good to get on the scoresheet – especially with my head.”

Doran’s late goal followed early second-half strikes from Jambos attackers Steven Naismith and Liam Boyce.

Despite the loss, Doran felt his side provided a formidable test for the Championship title favourites.

He added: “Maybe they deserved it overall, but we definitely pushed them towards the end.”