Robbie Deas feeling at home in new-look Caley Thistle backline

Home comforts are helping Robbie Deas settle into Caley Thistle’s new-look backline.

Deas joined Inverness from Celtic in the summer, having spent last season on loan with Alloa Athletic in the Championship.

Although he has partnered both Danny Devine and Brad Mckay at the heart of defence, he has a familiar face at right-back in flatmate Wallace Duffy, who joined from St Johnstone last month.

Deas and Duffy came through the youth ranks together at Celtic, and the 20-year-old says their bond helped them settle in their new surroundings.

Deas said: “I have loved it. The boys have been brand new.

“I have played alongside Brad Mckay and Danny Devine, while Wallace Duffy is my room-mate.

“I have known him for years so we have got each other’s back.

“I’m the cook, he has not cooked once since he has been up. It’s a shambles, although he does wash the dishes to be fair to him.

“They are all great players and everyone is fighting for the jersey. That’s another good thing – nobody can slacken because you know for a fact boys are ready to come on.

“It’s competitive, but it’s very good to be around because that’s what a winning team is all about.”

© SNS Group

Inverness have struggled with injuries this season, but Robertson welcomed a number of experienced regulars back to his starting line-up for Tuesday’s 3-3 draw with Raith Rovers in the Betfred Cup.

Caley Jags cannot qualify for the last-16 of the competition, even if they defeat East Fife in their final Group A match at Caledonian Stadium today.

Inverness’ young squad has registered four points from the opening four games, but Deas feels the best is still to come. He said: “The boys that have played have all done well, but we just need that wee bit of luck.

“It’s important getting boys back fit as we have had a young team, but it’s important to have experience in the team.

“All the boys that have stepped up have done well and everyone will be fighting for their jerseys.

“After six months off then coming back in we were always going to have injuries. We just need to be ready at all times.

“As soon as we all get a run of games together we will be flying.

“We are playing all right just now, but we know we can play a lot better.

“With run of games we can shoot up the table. Raith Rovers are top of the league and they probably played our strongest 11 on Tuesday, but in the second half we battered them.

“We maybe just need to believe in ourselves a bit more and scrub up on a few things, and we will be fine.”

Despite qualification being beyond Caley Thistle’s grasp, Deas hopes to use the visit of the Fifers to build momentum for their next Championship game at home to Raith Rovers next Saturday.

He added: “It’s another game here at the stadium, which is good. I have only played a couple of games up here.

“There is no reason why we can’t go and end strong in the League Cup.

“Every game is important, no matter who it is against or what competition it is in.

“I want to win every game I play in, and I’m sure the boys are the exact same.

“We have been a bit unfortunate with some results we have had because we have played well, but you go out at the start of every game to win.

“It’s important we win it to put us in good stead for the next home game against Raith Rovers.”