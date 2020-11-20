John Robertson hopes Ryan Christie acts as inspiration to Caley Thistle’s young guns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Robertson hopes the younger players in the Caley Thistle squad take inspiration from Ryan Christie helping Scotland achieve Euro 2020 qualification.

The Celtic attacker, son of Caley Jags legend Charlie, played a prominent role as the national team ended a 22-year wait to qualify for a major tournament by beating Serbia on penalties in the Euro 2020 play-off final last week.

Robertson believes seeing Christie shine for club and country should show his youngsters what can be achieved.

He said: “We have a great pride in Ryan, who came through the ranks here.

“It was tough for Ryan in the early days because he had such a famous father and a club icon and legend in Charlie.

“Such was his mannerisms and belief in his own ability, he got through that and started to be in and around the first team.

“John Hughes gave him his opportunity and he kicked on from there.

“He became a fabulous player here and moved to Celtic, where a lot of people thought he wasn’t quite ready and he was put on loan to Aberdeen.

“He didn’t worry about that and took the opportunity to play at a top club like Aberdeen.

“He became one of their most influential players and Celtic decided he was ready.

“He has become one of their most pivotal players, scoring big goals and creating chances.

“It was the same with Scotland. He was around the periphery of the team, but when he was given a run of games he took his chance.

“That is testament to Ryan and his parents. He is a humble young man.

“He is improving every week and everyone here was delighted that Ryan played a huge part in helping Ryan qualify for the European Championships.

“They will be disappointed they didn’t win promotion in the Nations League, but it has been a reasonably good campaign.

“We talk to our young players about the lads from the past who have come through.

“Not just Ryan, players such as Liam Polworth and the Shinnie brothers.

“Stuart Armstrong was another one who came through the academy. You use these guys as examples as what can be achieved if they work hard on their development and continue to learn.

“For the likes of Cameron Harper, Roddy MacGregor, Cammy Mackay and Daniel Mackay, in particular, then we hope they will look at that.

“Ryan is a tremendous role model for our players. He is a very good player, but also a very good person.”

French side Nice were linked with a £10 million move for Christie last month and Robertson wouldn’t be surprised to see Christie make the move to the Continent.

He said: “What’s next for Ryan? I’m sure he will have his thoughts. Is he going to stay with Celtic and continue to improve and win trophies there?

“Or does he have his eyes set on his next challenge?

“Is that next challenge England in the Premier League?

“Having spoken to Charlie, I know Ryan is very keen at some stage of his career to play abroad.

“He has the world at his feet.

“He could stay where he is and continue to win trophies like he has done in the past few years.

“He could move to England and set a new challenge. It may be an opportunity for him when you see what Ryan Fraser, John McGinn, Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney have done down there.

“I think there is something at the back of Ryan’s mind that he likes the look of the Continental and European-style game.

“I’m sure, if that is his intended route, he won’t be struggling for suitors.”