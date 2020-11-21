Kai Kennedy believes return of fans can help Caley Thistle find top gear against Raith Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Winger Kai Kennedy believes the return of fans to the Caledonian Stadium today can bring the best out of his team.

Three hundred supporters are being allowed entry to this afternoon’s visit of Scottish Championship leaders Raith Rovers.

It will be the first time Caley Thistle have played in front of a crowd since March and on-loan Rangers player Kennedy expects it to have a galvanising impact on his team.

He said: “It is a big game and the most important thing is to get the three points.

“Having the fans at the game is a bonus for everyone at the club.

“We have waited a long time for it.

“Everyone is buzzing to see the fans, so hopefully we can get the win.

“It is different on a Saturday when the fans aren’t there.

“You have to treat the game the same way, whether they are there or not.

“But it is going to be good for all the boys to see them again.

“I think you can tell the tempo is a bit slower when the fans aren’t there as there isn’t as much pressure.

“It will be more intense with the fans there and a better game.

“It could help us but we just need to try to win the game.”

Kennedy has made five appearances since moving to Inverness from Rangers on a loan deal until January.

© SNS Group

The Scotland under-19 international said: “It has been a good experience. I have loved every minute of it and all the boys are brand new.

“The place is brilliant and it is easy to settle in.

“They have looked after me and I can’t thank them enough.

“I’m just focused on my football and trying to play as many matches as possible.

“I just want to enjoy my football and get as many minutes as I can.

“Hopefully I can get some goals and assists as that is the most important thing.

“It is the step I needed to make. I feel I have done all right so far, but there is still more I need to do.

“I am up here to learn.

“At the moment I am just looking to play as many games as I can until January.

“I just want to play football and whatever happens will happen.”

It will be the second meeting in quick succession for Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers having drawn 3-3 in the Betfred Cup group stages just under a fortnight ago with the Kirkcaldy winning the bonus point penalty shootout.

Kennedy believes Caley Thistle can make amends this afternoon against John McGlynn’s side.

He said: “We just need to play as we did in the second half against Raith Rovers.

“In the first half we were a bit laid-back, but we pushed on and dominated the second half.

“We could have got the win.

“They are a good side and this is going to be a tough game, but we are strong enough as a team to get the win.”