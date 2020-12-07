Caley Thistle’s Roddy MacGregor up for starting challenge after goal against Queen of the South

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Roddy MacGregor feels he must maintain a strong level of performance to keep some of his more experienced team-mates out of the Caley Thistle side.

MacGregor capped an impressive display with a goal in Friday’s 3-0 Championship victory over Queen of the South.

The 18-year-old made the breakthrough into John Robertson’s side last season, but has further established himself this term, having started all but one of Inverness’ 10 matches so far.

MacGregor has been forced to shoulder added responsibility during his run in the early part of the season, due to injuries sustained by fellow midfielders David Carson, James Vincent, Sean Welsh and Aaron Doran.

With the majority of Robertson’s squad now back in contention, MacGregor reckons he will need to work extra hard to safeguard his place.

MacGregor said: “Just getting a good consistent run of games has really helped me to settle into the team.

“I think the team is really starting to come together now. Everyone is coming back so we will all be fighting for places.

“If you are starting you just need to do the best you can to try and stay in the team, because everyone is going to be wanting to get back in.

“It’s going to be tough as there are boys coming back from injury. The young players have obviously been fortunate that we have had the chance, but it’s good the boys are coming back because that competition is what we need.

“I will just have to up my game to keep myself in the team.

“I don’t mind where I play in midfield. Number 10 is probably my favourite position, but I don’t mind playing deeper. I probably see more of the ball.

“I can still get forward, so I’m not bothered where I play as long as I’m in the team and helping them.”

MacGregor’s goal against Queens was his second strike in quick succession, having opened his senior account in a Betfred Cup tie against Raith Rovers on November 10.

MacGregor feels he has alleviated some strain on himself by ending his long wait to get off the mark for the Highlanders, which has fuelled the teenager’s confidence.

MacGregor added: “I was really happy to contribute with another goal for the team.

“I’m just trying to get into the box as much as possible, making late runs.

“Brad managed to pick me out with a good pass, I connected with it really well and it went in.

“It was probably a weight off my shoulders to get the first one.

“I would say I’ve been gelling a lot better with the team. I’m really pleased with how things are going.”

Inverness’ win at Palmerston briefly moved them into the play-off spots, although they dropped back to fifth place following Ayr United’s 2-0 win over Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Caley Jags face Dundee in their next match at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday, with James McPake’s side remaining two points behind the Highlanders following their 1-0 win over Arbroath.

MacGregor is keen to keep up his side’s momentum, having now racked up three straight victories.

He added: “We have looked at the month we have got and we are trying to take as many points as we can.

“We have been on a good run recently, so we just need to build on that.

“We have got the squad and depth, so that if boys do pull out we’ve got cover and they can play no bother. I think we are in a pretty good place just now – and hopefully we can carry it on.”