Strong performance an added bonus if Caley Thistle claim win over Dundee, says John Robertson

Caley Thistle have set a high standard in recent weeks but manager John Robertson will take a win by any means against Dundee in today’s Championship encounter.

Inverness have built momentum in recent weeks, with a solitary goal Betfred Cup win over East Fife followed by a 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers and last weekend’s 3-0 triumph against Queen of the South.

Although Robertson is thrilled with the way his side has been playing, he says another strong performance will be an added bonus if the Highlanders claim three points against James McPake’s side.

Robertson said: “Performances in the last few weeks have been excellent, so if we can stick to that high standard then it will give us a good opportunity to win.

“We want to win every single game, we attempt to win every single game and we attempt to play well in every game.

“It’s not always possible to do all three, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have the mindset to do that.

⚽ The goals from Friday night's 3-0 win against Queen of the South at Palmerston pic.twitter.com/afkhfiDxBj — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 6, 2020

“Our mantra is quite simple – win the match.

“That’s the first thing you want to do, and if we can do it with a very good performance, like we have in our last two games, then that’s the added bonus.

“I’m sure every Inverness fan will tell you that the first thing is to win the three points and move on.

“There have been plenty of times in the past over the years that myself and other managers have seen some tremendously good football played, but they have ended up in defeat.

“Whilst that is admirable in one way, we’re in a business where winning means virtually everything.

“Especially in the Championship, we don’t want to stay in the Championship, we want to push on.

“Our last two performances in particular have been excellent – they have been the way we want to play. Every game is a blank canvas, you start level, and we will have to push on.

“We’re expecting and looking forward to a very tough game this weekend.”

Inverness go into today’s game two points ahead of the sixth-placed Dark Blues, who ended a three-match sequence without a win by defeating Arbroath at Dens Park last weekend.

Robertson insists his sole focus is on helping Inverness secure the victory which could return them to the play-off spots, adding: “They haven’t started as well as they would have liked to, I think that’s fair to say, but when you’ve got a squad packed with that much quality and when you’ve spent the amount of money that they have, they will expect to be challenging for the title.

“At the moment, they find themselves in mid-table and will need to pick up results.

“James is under pressure, he’s got a massive budget down there and they are not in the position they want to be in.

“We are in the position and pushing on to where we want to be – but we want to be higher.”