Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner stunned by James McPake’s criticism

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner expressed his surprise at Dundee manager James McPake’s criticism of the Highlanders’ treatment of his club at Saturday’s encounter.

McPake railed against Inverness following the 2-2 draw between the sides at Caledonian Stadium, claiming Dark Blues general manager Jim Thomson was refused entry on arrival to the ground and forced to wait outside for over an hour.

The Dens Park boss also claimed Caley Jags denied his club permission to film the match.

Gardiner says Thomson raised no issue with his treatment in person.

He added: “I spoke to Jim personally before the match and after the match and he said everything was great. There were no problems at all.

“Jim was in with us at half-time in the boardroom and had a cup of tea and sandwich. He never mentioned anything.

“It seems a bizarre comment for James McPake to make in the circumstances.”

In his post-match interview, McPake said: “In the build-up to the game we were mismanaged – (that) is the best way of putting it.

“We have a general manager, who has been at our club for 30 years, who had to stand outside since 12.30pm. It was quarter to two before he could get in and he was there to check our dressing room was fit for purpose.

“We are in a pandemic. He’s the second or third highest in command at the club. I had staff members who were not treated in the way I believe they should have been.

“I was also told during the week we were not allowed to film the game. I don’t think that is right.

“We are in a situation in Scottish football where I believe, as football clubs, we should be helping each other out.

“This is just my opinion, not the opinion of the club. There is no rule to say that you can’t film games – we film them for our own purpose so on a Monday morning we can show the players what worked and what didn’t work, like every team in the world does.

“What annoyed me about that is we asked Hearts if we could film, (and there was) absolutely no problem at all. Alloa was no problem, even though the game was on TV.

“Clubs are helping clubs out, but I didn’t feel we got that and that’s the disappointing thing for me. That’s not the way, as a club, we would do things.”