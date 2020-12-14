John Robertson says Caley Thistle’s draw with Dundee was ‘two points dropped’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson says his side’s 2-2 Championship draw with Dundee was “two points dropped”.

Having been 1-0 down, the Caley Jags were 2-1 up at the Caledonian Stadium going into the games final throes, but were pegged back, with the result leaving them fifth in the Championship.

Although a goal down before the break through Liam Fontaine’s opener, Inverness increasingly peppered the visitors’ goal.

The saves of Dark Blues goalkeeper Jack Hamilton made it look like this may not be the Highlanders’ day, but quickfire goals from Robbie Deas and James Keatings turned the match on its head.

On an afternoon of controversy, Dundee boss James McPake was adamant Caley Jags’ second goal should not have stood due to offside, but got the response he was looking for as Jordan McGhee’s strike ensured a point from the thrilling encounter.

Robertson thought, in terms of chances created and after his side dominated the second period, they deserved all three points.

He said: “It’s two points dropped, if I’m honest.

“I thought Dundee dominated the ball in the first 25 minutes, they passed it about really well.

“The movement from their front three was excellent and caused us a few problems, but they didn’t really cut us open.

“It was disappointing to lose the goal to a set play. The way Dundee set up, they worked really hard to stop us playing and they did it well in the first 25 minutes.

“Bizarrely, although we didn’t have a lot of the ball we still had chances. Jack Hamilton had three or four good saves, and then we had a real opening where Harper laid it on a plate for Roddy MacGregor and he has missed it completely, then James Keatings’ shot was blocked on the line.

“In terms of chances we felt hard done by to come in 1-0 down at half-time, but we said to the players they needed to dominate the ball better in the second half. I thought they did that, and again we had two or three chances and Hamilton came to Dundee’s rescue.

“We got ourselves level and then in front. At that time we needed to be strong for 10 minutes and we would have seen the game out.

© SNS Group

“A little lack of understanding between Harper and MacGregor, who both waited for the ball for each other instead of one taking control, and Dundee nipped in and scored. It was an excellent finish.

“It was anybody’s game in the last few minutes, with both teams throwing the ball in the box. We feel we should have won the match.”